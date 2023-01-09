ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton police investigating burglary at jewelry store

By Shannon Ballew
 4 days ago

Canton police are asking for information in an investigation of a recent burglary at a local jewelry store.

According to Canton Police Department, officers responded to an alarm call at Kay Jewelers on Cumming Highway at 11:36 p.m. Jan. 4. Police checked all points of entry outside the business and determined they were secure, and looking through the windows no one was seen in or around the business.

The next morning, at 10:47 a.m., officers responded back to the business after a report of a burglary. According to the police department, officers determined the suspects got into the jewelry store by cutting a hole in the roof.

The amount of merchandise stolen was unknown, per Canton Police.

“Canton Detectives are actively working this investigation. They are also working with other agencies in the metro Atlanta area, who have had similar burglaries occur in their jurisdictions,” Canton Police spokesperson Sgt. Tiffanie Cromer wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.

