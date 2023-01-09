Surgical clinic opens new location in Casa Grande

Cancer, Blood & Surgery Specialists of Arizona, a partner practice of the American Oncology Network LLC has announced the relocation of its surgery clinic in Casa Grande.

The clinic is at 580 N. Camino Mercado, Suite 5. The clinic opened to patients on Monday, Jan. 9. The Casa Grande Cancer Clinic remains at 1876 E. Sabin Drive, Suite 10.

The clinic is the sixth location for the practice. However, unlike its other centers in Casa Grande, Flagstaff, Gilbert and Phoenix, the new clinic exclusively provides surgical services to patients, according to a press release.

“Removing some or all of the tumor via surgical methods can help patients respond better to their additional treatments; it can be an important part of the care plan,” states Dr. Ramon Mourelo, a board-certified general surgeon at Cancer, Blood & Surgery Specialists of Arizona. “As physicians, it is our job — our duty — to create a space that supports these types of procedures so that we can operate safely. Additionally, it is my hope that the dedicated space will help patients be more confident that they are in good hands when they choose us for their oncology care.”

Mourelo is the primary general surgeon at the new clinic and is supported by surgical physician assistant Jordan Creed. Mourelo brings more than 15 years of surgical experience, knowledge of oncology surgical procedures and has performed more than 2,000 robotic-assisted surgeries.

“We operate with a patient-first mindset,” stated American Oncology Network Chief Executive Officer Todd Schonherz in the release. “When we have the opportunity to improve our clinics to benefit our patients, we don’t hesitate. The new clinic gives Dr. Mourelo and his team the space to deliver care in an environment designed for cancer surgeries.”

For more information about CBSA, visit cancerbloodspecialistsaz.com .