Kamie Crawford Gushes About Being On Location With SI Swimsuit

The 2022 rookie shared some adorable pre-shoot advice she received from the Swim team.

Kamie Crawford. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kamie Crawford is one of SI Swimsuit’s biggest fans. Crawford gushed to fellow model Camille Kostek about a memorable moment from her 2022 rookie shoot and explained how much she loved the experience.

“I don’t think I realized until I became a part of the team what a family it is,” the Catfish cohost explained during the issue’s launch celebration last year. “Everyone is so sweet. Everyone is so nice. Everyone is so encouraging.”

Crawford, who is set to host the upcoming season of MTV’s dating show Are You The One was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix for the magazine last year.

“Exactly what they put out is exactly what it is, which is rare in this industry,” Crawford added. “A lot of it is smoke and mirrors but SI is the real deal.”

Kostek agreed: “What you see isn’t what you get all the time.”

Crawford said that during her 2022 shoot, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day was screaming, but the 30-year-old wasn’t thrown by that occurrence.

“I was told that if you hear MJ scream, don’t panic,” recalled Crawford of pre-shoot words of wisdom from the Swim team. “It means you’re doing something right.”

Kostek, who has appeared in the issue five consecutive years, described the moment as “electric” and “euphoric.”

“It makes you feel like you’re on another planet,” Crawford continued. “Literally like you’re on the moon. It’s the best.”

