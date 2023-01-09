ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Seahawks in the Wild Card Round

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the first 2023 playoff game at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 14, at 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM EST. Some say it's impossible to defeat a team three times in one season. The 49ers finished the regular 13-4 with a ten-game win streak and swept the NFC West going 6-0. If the 49ers want to head into the Divisional Round, they must stick to these five keys to victory.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Irsay promises fans to fix Colts' problems after poor season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged Friday that his franchise fell short of expectations this past season and said it’s his responsibility to find solutions. The comments came in an open letter to fans just three days after general manager Chris Ballard told reporters he had failed after the Colts went 4-12-1 and missed the playoffs for the third time in four years. “Please know this — no one is more unsatisfied than I am,” Irsay wrote. “No one has higher expectations than I do. And no one wants to win for our fans and our community more than the people in our organization wearing the horseshoe every day. So as I’ve always said, the responsibility for making us better ultimately falls on me.” Irsay served notice big changes were coming when he fired coach Frank Reich in early November after a third straight loss. It was the first midseason coaching change Irsay made since taking over ownership from his late father in 1997.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
49ers-Seahawks: Kyle Shanahan not worried about Brock Purdy rain game; Kyle Juszczyk wins Garry Niver Award

There is a 90 percent chance of rain coming down on top of Levi's Stadium for Saturday's playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Is head coach Kyle Shanahan worried about his rookie quarterback having to play in his first NFL playoff game under less-than-perfect conditions? It rained down on a couple of 49ers practices this week. So what did the coach see from Purdy during those sessions?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Four 49ers named to first-ever Players’ All-Pro Team

Four San Francisco 49ers players have been named to the first-ever Players' All-Pro Team, which the NFL Players Association organizes. Only active players are allowed to vote. In addition, they must not have missed five or more games as of Week 15 to be eligible. They are also only allowed to vote for their own position group, a position group they lined up against, and cannot vote for themselves or their current teammates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Four 49ers earn first-team All-Pro honors; Two earn second-team honors

Unfortunately, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw missed being named a second-team All-Pro by one vote. However, several of his teammates made the first- and second-team All-Pro lists. First-team All-Pros. Nick Bosa, defensive end. Trent Williams, tackle. Fred Warner, linebacker. Talanoa Hufanga, safety. This is Bosa's and Hufanga's first time...
IOWA STATE
49ers’ DeMeco Ryans calls interview requests “humbling,” but focus remains on Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is expected to be a hot name in NFL head coaching searches. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have already formally requested permission to interview Ryans for their vacancies. However, right now, the defensive coordinator is focused on his next challenge—beating the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
