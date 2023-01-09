Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott, Cowboys motivated by last season’s loss to 49ers
In October, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted that he hopes his team has an opportunity at a playoff rematch with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that eliminated the Cowboys by a score of 23-17 in last season's Wild Card Round. "I hope we get a chance to put...
49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Janoris Jenkins ahead of playoff game vs. Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers have announced two roster moves ahead of this weekend's Wild Card Round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. The team elevated running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins from the practice squad, making them available to play. The third matchup of the season between the...
49ers-Seahawks Injury Report: Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks “full-go” for Wild Card battle
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Wild Card Round playoff contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Dre Greenlaw made it through the week of practice, and both are set to play this weekend. "Full-go," head...
Panthers not currently expected to host 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans for interview
The Carolina Panthers are among four teams that have requested permission to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for a head coaching job. In fact, the only team with a coaching vacancy that has not put in a request is the Indianapolis Colts. Interestingly, Mike Kaye of The...
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Seahawks in the Wild Card Round
The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the first 2023 playoff game at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 14, at 1:30 PM PST / 4:30 PM EST. Some say it's impossible to defeat a team three times in one season. The 49ers finished the regular 13-4 with a ten-game win streak and swept the NFC West going 6-0. If the 49ers want to head into the Divisional Round, they must stick to these five keys to victory.
Irsay promises fans to fix Colts' problems after poor season
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged Friday that his franchise fell short of expectations this past season and said it’s his responsibility to find solutions. The comments came in an open letter to fans just three days after general manager Chris Ballard told reporters he had failed after the Colts went 4-12-1 and missed the playoffs for the third time in four years. “Please know this — no one is more unsatisfied than I am,” Irsay wrote. “No one has higher expectations than I do. And no one wants to win for our fans and our community more than the people in our organization wearing the horseshoe every day. So as I’ve always said, the responsibility for making us better ultimately falls on me.” Irsay served notice big changes were coming when he fired coach Frank Reich in early November after a third straight loss. It was the first midseason coaching change Irsay made since taking over ownership from his late father in 1997.
49ers-Seahawks: Kyle Shanahan not worried about Brock Purdy rain game; Kyle Juszczyk wins Garry Niver Award
There is a 90 percent chance of rain coming down on top of Levi's Stadium for Saturday's playoff matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Is head coach Kyle Shanahan worried about his rookie quarterback having to play in his first NFL playoff game under less-than-perfect conditions? It rained down on a couple of 49ers practices this week. So what did the coach see from Purdy during those sessions?
Mailbag: Are the 49ers as good as they seem? How will San Francisco handle Seahawks’ receivers? How will rain impact playoff game against Seattle?
It's the first week of the postseason for the San Francisco 49ers, and we opened our mailbag to see what fans were thinking. There is excitement, and concern, but that's all normal. Let's jump right in. The 49ers have had the easiest schedule this year - are they really as...
Panthers, Cardinals request permission to interview 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans for head coaching jobs
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch joined KNBR on Thursday morning. He provided an update on defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who is expected to be a hot candidate for NFL head coaching vacancies. We already knew of the Houston Texans' and Denver Broncos' interests. Lynch informed listeners that those...
Christian McCaffrey saw “greatness” in Brock Purdy after arriving to 49ers
Upon arriving to the San Francisco 49ers via a trade in October, running back Christian McCaffrey got to work. He went through a crash course on his new playbook, intent on learning enough in 48 hours to be on the field with his new teammates against the Kansas City Chiefs.
49ers-Seahawks: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Wild Card Round matchup
The San Francisco 49ers return to the postseason for the third time in four seasons as they host the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Wild Card Round. San Francisco looks to earn their third-consecutive victory over Seattle and their first postseason victory against the Seahawks in franchise history.
Transcripts: DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster, Brock Purdy preview 49ers-Seahawks Wild Card Round matchup
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters after Wednesday's practice. The team is preparing for its Wild Card Round matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
Why DeMeco Ryans could realistically remain with the 49ers in 2023
With the NFL coaching carousel starting to unravel as teams look for their next head coach, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been receiving some recent steam as one of the hotter candidates in the current cycle. The feeling has been reciprocated by NFL teams as the second-year...
Four 49ers named to first-ever Players’ All-Pro Team
Four San Francisco 49ers players have been named to the first-ever Players' All-Pro Team, which the NFL Players Association organizes. Only active players are allowed to vote. In addition, they must not have missed five or more games as of Week 15 to be eligible. They are also only allowed to vote for their own position group, a position group they lined up against, and cannot vote for themselves or their current teammates.
Four 49ers earn first-team All-Pro honors; Two earn second-team honors
Unfortunately, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw missed being named a second-team All-Pro by one vote. However, several of his teammates made the first- and second-team All-Pro lists. First-team All-Pros. Nick Bosa, defensive end. Trent Williams, tackle. Fred Warner, linebacker. Talanoa Hufanga, safety. This is Bosa's and Hufanga's first time...
49ers QB Brock Purdy earns second Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award
Brock Purdy has earned his second NFL award. The San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback has once again been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week. Purdy earned the award for his performance during the team's 38-13 Week 18 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Purdy completed 15 of 20...
6 candidates to replace 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans if he leaves
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is currently in the midst of the NFL head coaching carousel, having received two requests for interviews: one from the Denver Broncos and another from the Houston Texans. While there is a realistic chance that DeMeco Ryans could remain with the 49ers for...
49ers rookie Brock Purdy focused on Seahawks, not “storybook ending”
The Brock Purdy storyline has been an intriguing one this season. He was the last overall pick, No. 262, in last year's draft. The rookie quarterback got his first extended in-game action replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Now, with nearly six full games...
49ers GM John Lynch on departure speculation: “No, I’m good”
When news broke that San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters had turned down interview requests from the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, it sparked speculation about the future of general manager John Lynch. Does Peters see an opportunity to slip into the 49ers' general manager role? Is Lynch...
49ers’ DeMeco Ryans calls interview requests “humbling,” but focus remains on Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is expected to be a hot name in NFL head coaching searches. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have already formally requested permission to interview Ryans for their vacancies. However, right now, the defensive coordinator is focused on his next challenge—beating the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
