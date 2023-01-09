INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged Friday that his franchise fell short of expectations this past season and said it’s his responsibility to find solutions. The comments came in an open letter to fans just three days after general manager Chris Ballard told reporters he had failed after the Colts went 4-12-1 and missed the playoffs for the third time in four years. “Please know this — no one is more unsatisfied than I am,” Irsay wrote. “No one has higher expectations than I do. And no one wants to win for our fans and our community more than the people in our organization wearing the horseshoe every day. So as I’ve always said, the responsibility for making us better ultimately falls on me.” Irsay served notice big changes were coming when he fired coach Frank Reich in early November after a third straight loss. It was the first midseason coaching change Irsay made since taking over ownership from his late father in 1997.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 MINUTES AGO