It Would Not Be Yakima Without These 5 Businesses
Yakima, by any other name, is still Yakima. Growing up here and seeing several businesses come and go it's nice to see some staple traditions here in the valley with new ones that have popped up and stood their ground. Here are five businesses that, if they were gone, Yakima just wouldn't feel the same.
8 Celebs Spotted in the Yakima Valley
We get it, celebrities are just people like us; they eat and go to the bathroom just like anyone else... When a famous entertainer or someone with notoriety comes to town, a lively spirit seems to fill the Yakima Valley air. Excitement gets kicked up a notch. When a celebrity makes time for a visit to the Yakima Valley it does feel kind of exciting, not going to lie. In fact, the only downside to a celeb being spotted in the Yakima Valley is that the negative and the toxic people get real bent out of shape over it. They act as though we should feel ashamed to feel just a little giddy about seeing a celebrity. We, however, say hey, if you get excited about spotting a celebrity in the Yakima Valley, that’s all that counts.
FOX 11 and 41
Hop Capital Brewing closes doors
YAKIMA, Wash. – After five years owning Hop Capital Brewing, Jonathon Thomas and his wife Aimee Quast are closing the business. Thomas attributed the closure to lasting effects of the pandemic. The brewery saw a price increase of 300% to make their beer and the numbers couldn’t sustain the...
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima
A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
5 Restaurant in Yakima to Thrive on the Carnivore Diet
It's the new year and so many are trying new diets and doing what they can to kickstart 2023 with a new outlook and find a new routine in their eating habits. In a recent interview, Sam Hunt was talking about his diet that his guitar player got him on called the Carnivore Diet. Meat, and lots of it. If you'd like to try the Sam Hunt Diet for yourself, here are just a few options you can consider.
Languages You Need to Learn In Yakima and Washington State
Do you speak a language other than English? A new study has been released showing the three most popular languages you need to learn and use in Washington State. Officials with Writing Tips says Spanish is the most popular and useful language to learn in the state and it takes the lead on a national level as well followed by Korean and Japanese.
theregistryps.com
Duplex Portfolio Totaling 11 Units in Yakima’s Powerhouse Villas Community Sold for $6.6MM
Seattle, Wash. (January 9, 2023) – This week, Max Frame and Winslow Lee of the Simon and Anderson team, a multifamily investment team at Kidder Mathews, represented the sellers in a duplex portfolio sale located within the Powerhouse Villas Community in Yakima, Washington. The sale featured 11 duplexes with a total price of $6,600,000. This sale is followed by an active 2022 for the Simon and Anderson team, which featured over $600,000,000 in sales volume spread throughout 54 apartment sales, 14 of which were in Eastern Washington.
kpq.com
Rhubarb Market Closing Down on January 31
After eight years in the local produce market, Rhubarb Market is closing their doors on January 31. The Rhubarb Market is an enclave of local organic produce, handcrafted specialty goods, located in downtown Wenatchee 10 N Wenatchee Ave. Owner of Rhubarb Market Sandi Bammer decided to open a local produce...
Would You Consider This Steak ‘Medium Well’ or ‘Well Done’?
Everyone has their preference on what makes the best steak. Some like it medium, some prefer to brine theirs, some like theirs sliced thin into a salad for some reason. There are even (sorry for what I'm about to say) those who enjoy their steak well done. Well, either way, there are plenty ways to order and enjoy your steak.
Got a Mask Yakima? Here Comes The Warnings of Omicron
Got that mask handy? Have you noticed more people are now wearing a mask in Yakima? The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5 is now the dominant strain in America gaining that lead in just several weeks. Here comes the wave of cases that are already impacting Yakima. Yakima Health District officials...
Ready To Adopt? Yakima Humane Society Adoption Event This Saturday!
There is truth to the saying that “you don’t rescue the pet; the pet rescues you.” I really know that to be the case. When I met my little dog Rusty, he ran up and jumped on me. I laughed, petted him, and got puppy kisses. When his owner came up to me, I joked about bartering for him, and they told me they were needing a new home for him. He’s been with my wife & I for almost 10 years. The same joy can happen to you.
Which Johnny Cash Song Mentions Ellensburg, Washington?
Fewer figures in Americana culture stand higher than Johnny Cash. The Man in Black not only dominated country music charts but transcended American society itself, becoming a legend of giant stature. Whether it was the hits of the 1960s like "Ring of Fire" or cover songs that Johnny made his own, Johnny Cash had something for just about everyone. Apparently, he had something for all of Washington as well.
‘We shouldn’t be swept under the rug’: Advocates support WA lawmakers’ push for MMIWP cold case unit
It’s been four years since Rosenda Strong went missing from Legends Casino in Toppenish. It’s been three years since her remains were found in a freezer, abandoned at a dumpsite off of U.S. Highway 97. After all this time, her sister, Cissy Reyes, still has no idea where investigators are at with the case. “Did they question the person that...
Tri-Cities rescues desperately look for fosters and adoptees
REGIONAL — Local shelters, like the Pit Bull Pen in Benton City, are desperately looking for adoptions and fosters. According to Trish Trickit, executive director for the Pit Bull Pen, calls are coming in daily for pickups, when the shelters can’t take in most because they’re just too full. It’s likely there are too many dogs to fit in all...
Chronicle
Wenatchee Growers Win Case in Cherry Patent Lawsuit
SPOKANE — A federal judge in the Eastern District Court of Washington has ruled in favor of several Wenatchee-area farmers in a patent law case involving a variety of cherry tree first developed in Canada. Chief Judge Stanley Bastian granted a motion from the defendants — Van Well Nursery...
State Route 821 reopens between Yakima and Ellensburg after rock slides
State Route 821 between Selah and Ellensburg reopened Thursday afternoon after state geotechnical experts determined there was no risk of additional rockfall. The Washington state Department of Transportation closed SR 821 through the Yakima Canyon Wednesday night into Thursday because of rock slides in the area about 6 miles south of Ellensburg, regional spokesperson for WSDOT Summer Derrey said Thursday.
‘He’s eternally home’: Lucian Munguia’s flame burns bright as community honors his memory
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia didn’t speak much, but he could tell you the names of dozens of sea creatures as he fell asleep to fishy lullabies. His family searched for him for 111 days before their little boy was finally found. “While the outcome, the answer isn’t exactly what his family prayed for, and hoped for, there can be...
2022 a Tough But Successful Year in Yakima Real Estate
2022 was a busy year for those in the real estate industry in Yakima County. According to Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Reality the median home sales price in Yakima at the end of 2022 was $350,000 which increased 8.5% from the same time last year when the median sales price was $322,750.
KIMA TV
Pet(s) of the Week: Boxer puppies are up for adoption
YAKIMA, Wash. – These adorable Boxer puppies are up for adoption. The mom originally had 11 puppies and were able to find homes for some of them, but three are left. Yakima Humane Society (YHS) says they are super playful, love people, and are well-socialized. They are $300 and...
You’re Saving Money at The Pump Yakima
While prices are high they're down 5.4 cents per gallon if you're buying gas in Yakima Monday. GasBuddy says the average price of gas is $3.52 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. If you purchase diesel GasBuddy say the national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
News Talk KIT
