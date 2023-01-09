Read full article on original website
Sara N. Hull
Sara N. Hull, age 93, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 1:17 PM on. Monday, January 9, 2023 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg,. Illinois. She was born March 10, 1929 in Avon, Illinois, the daughter of. Elmer and Hilda (Dykeman) Sickles. Sara attended schools in the Monmouth.
Irvin D. Hamline
Irvin D. Hamline, 99, of Galesburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2022, 7:20 PM at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Irvin was born on November 12, 1923 in Gross, Kansas. He was the son of Roy and Mary Ann (Evans) Hamline. He married Doris Willison on February 11, 1949 in East Galesburg. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on October 31, 2010. Irvin is survived by his son, Brian (Deanne) Hamline of Galesburg; sister, Carolyn Parker of Moline; sister-in-law, Jean Hamline of East Galesburg. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 5-11, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Edward Stone Staff member suffers allergic reaction
Burlington, IA- A Staff Member at Edward Stone Intermediate School in Burlington Tuesday suffered an allergic reaction to body spray. The Hawk Eye reports that an ambulance was called to Edward Stone at 11:32 AM Tuesday, January 10th, after the staff member was exposed to body spray that a student had reportedly sprayed in class.
Sarah Kolb appeals sentence in murder of Adrianne Reynolds in Moline
OTTAWA, Ill. (KWQC) - A woman serving time for a gruesome murder in Moline is appealing her sentence. Sarah Kolb was sentenced to 53 years in prison in the death of her classmate, 16-year-old Adrianne Reynolds of East Moline. Kolb was 16 when she and co-defendant, 17-year-old Cory Gregory, were accused of strangling Reynolds while in a car parked at a fast-food restaurant in Moline, and then getting another classmate to help burn and dismember her body in an attempt to cover up the crime in 2005.
Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
Regional hospital purchases 40 acres in Galesburg. Here’s what we know
Graham Health System’s expansion into Galesburg continues as the growing medical company has acquired more land on the far north side of town. The Canton-based health care group, which recently opened a convenient care clinic in Galesburg, has purchased approximately 40 acres of land near the intersection of North Seminary Street and Carl Sandburg Drive for an undisclosed use. Most recently utilized as farm land, the large tract spans from Burger King south to the Circle Drive subdivision, and west to houses that face Broad Street.
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
Kewanee pastor says he opposes local Pride festival
A Kewanee pastor expressed his “heartfelt concern” to the City Council Monday about a Pride event planned for June in Kewanee. A subcommittee of the city’s Human Relations Commission has set June 10 as the date of the event, which is intended to promote awareness, raise acceptance and form a strong bond with the community, according to committee member August Wolf.
Rushville Community Rallies Around Police Officer Diagnosed with Leukemia
The Rushville Police Department is rallying around one of their own. Rushville K9 Officer Handler Nathan Rauch was admitted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Monday after a medical episode. Rushville Chief of Police Rick Wright told WGEM that Rauch had taken time off in November and hadn’t been recovering from an illness. Wright says that Rauch is the type of officer that never took time off prior to the ill health. Rauch has previously worked for the Astoria Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Knox County announces top names for 2022 newborns
Knox County says their top names for newborns in the 2022 year are Charlotte, Ivy and Olivia for girls. For boys, the top names were Kai and Theodore.
Davenport Police recruiting for officers - what does it take?
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Monday amid shortages across the ranks. All law enforcement agencies in the Quad-Cities have posted open positions, including all five police departments, and the sheriff’s offices in Scott and Rock Island counties. The Davenport Police Department...
Josh Oaks – Stone Seed Sales Representative
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for parole violation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Drake Hull, 29, is wanted in Scott County on a warrant for a parole violation of an indecent exposure charge. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Hull is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with sandy hair and brown eyes. If you know...
Harlan Scores 25 Again but Scots Women’s Basketball Falls at Grinnell
The Monmouth College women’s basketball team fell in a Midwest Conference matchup against Grinnell College 87-73 on Wednesday night. The loss ends a two-game MWC win streak for the Fighting Scots (7-8, 3-3) as they were outscored by 19 points in the fourth quarter. Grinnell jumped out to an...
No injuries in Wednesday morning laundromat fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria laundromat suffered roughly $15,000 in damages after two dryers caught fire Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters arrived to 2101 N. Prospect before 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of smoke inside the commercial building, being used as a laundromat.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
Downtown Moline Brewing Company Has Permanently Closed It’s Doors
This downtown Moline bar has permanently closed its doors to the public, and its handcrafted beer will no longer be served in the Quad Cities. "What happened to the Moline location? One week they were about to start serving food then the next week they were closed…gone….see ya!" -Facebook Comment.
Q3 Retail Growth Down in Monmouth and Galesburg; 2022 Showed Great Business Expansions
Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says 2022 was a really good year in expansion for the area:. “The biggest one on the job side was the FCA Packaging deal. This is a manufacturer that is locating in Southwest Galesburg. They are going to create about 100 jobs. In addition to that, we had a couple renewable projects. We had an expansion of Innovative Production USA, which is a company that was originally recruited to the area back in 2020, they just expanded. They make oatmeal, it is a food processing company and then in between those larger projects, we had I think about nine startups that we helped launch last year.”
