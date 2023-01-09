ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulia, TX

1 Tulia teen dead, 3 seriously hurt after early Sunday crash

By David Gay
 4 days ago

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Sunday morning crash near Tulia that resulted in the death of one teen and the injury of three others.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on SH 86, around four miles east of Tulia, around 4:00 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle struck a concrete culvert, causing the vehicle to vault in the air and roll over.

Two unsecured passengers were ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. One of the unsecured passengers, identified as a 15-year-old from Tulia, was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries. The driver, along with two other passengers, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said speed and alcohol use are believed to be contributing factors to the crash. The incident continues to be investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol.

