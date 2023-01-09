ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans WR Brandin Cooks: Don't want to be part of a rebuild

By DJ Bien-Aime
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236P9A_0k8lpRU900

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans ' wideout Brandin Cooks was candid about his future with the franchise after the team fired coach Lovie Smith after just one season.

"I'm not going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild," Cooks said on Monday.

Cooks finished with a team-high 699 yards and three touchdowns in his third season with the club. He signed a two-year extension with Houston before the season. The 29-year-old says he plans to meet with his team to figure out what's the best course for his future.

"I'm not looking at it as far as being a part of a rebuild, however that looks," Cooks said. "That's why I trust my camp and my representation to be able to get a map from here to there and to see what that looks like to be a part of something that has a trusted plan."

As the Texans begin their coaching search, it's unclear whether the team is still in the early rebuilding stages or if they project to be on a similar trajectory as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions . The Jaguars had the No. 1 overall pick and the Lions had the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But both teams finished 9-8 during the 2022 season as the Lions almost made the playoffs as a wild card team in the NFC and the Jaguars won the AFC South.

Cooks already requested a trade during the 2022 season and expected to be moved at the trade deadline. When he wasn't dealt, he voiced his frustration on Twitter.

"Don't take a man's kindness for granted," Cooks tweeted. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Cross the line with my playing career."

The biggest hold up that inferred with Cooks being traded was his 2023 contract, which is set to pay him $18 million fully guaranteed. The expectation is the Texans and Cooks will revisit his future in the offseason.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
The Comeback

Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season

When people say that the NFL coaching world is a different game for Black head coaches, the Houston Texans are the prime example. For the second season in a row, the franchise has fired a Black head coach after one season. While both coaches had losing records in their solo stint with the franchise, that’s Read more... The post Texans GM explains firing multiple Black coaches after one season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston Texans set up, request interviews with coaching candidates

We're only a few days removed from the end of the 2022 regular season, but the Houston Texans' coaching search is already starting to heat up. A handful of potential candidates have emerged since Lovie Smith's firing as Texans head coach late Sunday. The team has reportedly set up a few interviews, while sending out requests to several teams—including one inquiring about a Super Bowl-winning head coach.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Falcons coach Mike Smith blasts Texans for firing Lovie Smith

Count Mike Smith in as another former NFL coach not pleased with the way the Houston Texans parted with Lovie Smith. The former Atlanta Falcons coach from 2008-14 joined the BallFather Podcast presented by Sportskeeda to talk about how the Texans have made themselves an unattractive destination for coaches, and that the Smith firing continues to reinforce that narrative.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson must sit for deposition in latest civil lawsuit

In 2022, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson gave sworn deposition in multiple civil lawsuits pending against him for sexual assault during massage therapy sessions. Most of those cases have since been settled. In October, a new lawsuit was filed by a lawyer other than the lawyer who had filed 20-plus civil...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy