Mount Pleasant, SC

thedanielislandnews.com

Cainhoy farm seeks single-family residential zoning

This week there are a large number of multifamily and large residential developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County hosting open interviews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county. Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Island Connection

Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village

A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Single-Pen House, Mount Pleasant

Among my earliest photographs for Vanishing Georgia, this depicts a single-pen house with a shed room, located in the historic Mount Pleasant community of southeastern Wayne County. I’m not sure if it’s still standing, or whether it was original to the location. Information about Mount Pleasant is scarce,...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Charleston mayoral candidates release details on campaign finances

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The four candidates running for mayor in Charleston have provided fundraising totals for their campaigns for the last three months of 2022. Current Mayor John Tecklenburg leads the field in fundraising since launching what has called his final campaign for office, but did not raise the most money last quarter. Since announcing his campaign in June, Tecklenburg has raised over $314,000, with just over $44,000 being raised over the last three months. By this point during his successful campaign for a second term, Tecklenburg had raised just over $338,000.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

New documents detail why school district attorney was fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly obtained documents paint a very different picture as to why the Charleston County School District’s staff attorney was fired in November. In a letter dated Nov. 24, 2022, Mercedes Pinckney Reese laid out a laundry list of issues with Superintendent Don Kennedy’s decision to hire outside co-general counsel to lead the district’s legal department. Pinckney Reese concluded that letter by saying she believes she would be fired by shining light on the issues.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Cold storage company establishing operations in Dorchester Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An investment in Dorchester County by a cold storage warehousing and logistics company will add 59 jobs. FlexCold’s $49.9 million investment on Patriot Boulevard will be the Charleston-headquartered company’s first cold storage facility in South Carolina and second in the United States. “We are...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf has confirmed it will open its 87th global location in North Charleston in less than two weeks. The grand opening date is set for Jan. 20, according to a news release. That is the same date reported in late December based on information from...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

