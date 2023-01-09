Read full article on original website
More attainable housing could be coming to Mount Pleasant after council vote
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – More attainable housing options could soon be coming to Mount Pleasant. On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Town Council voted 6 to 3 on the first reading of an ordinance that would lower the residential density allowed in commercial districts. The Town of Mount Pleasant currently allows for 12 market-rate residential units […]
Angel Oak Preserve design plans nearly finished; public input wanted
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of acres of land surrounding the Angel Oak Tree on Johns Island will be used for a preserve in the works. According to the Lowcountry Land Trust, the design for the Angel Oak Preserve is nearly complete, but they’re hoping to gather more public input before finalizing the plans. […]
live5news.com
Officials outline Dorchester County road projects and Penny Tax updates for 2023
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Going into 2023, a county official breaks down where people can expect to see construction and what is in the works for the next few years. In November of 2022, people who live in Dorchester County voted 59% to 41% in favor of continuing the penny sales tax that funds road improvement projects.
thedanielislandnews.com
Cainhoy farm seeks single-family residential zoning
This week there are a large number of multifamily and large residential developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Below are those items as well as the application results for specific items to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. library officials evaluating content available for checkout
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Concerns from residents have prompted Berkeley County Library officials to evaluate some of the items on their shelves. Berkeley County officials say there has not been a directive to permanently ban any titles or material related to any specific subject matter. It is not clear...
live5news.com
Emergency water shutoff under way in West Ashley for water main repairs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System says repairs needed on a water main will require a temporary shutoff of water through 2 p.m. in West Ashley. The area affected is along Playground Road, the utility said on Twitter. Customers in the area may experience low to no water...
live5news.com
Funeral arrangements announced for trailblazing Mt. Pleasant councilwoman
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The first and only Black woman to serve on the Mount Pleasant Town Council will be laid to rest on Friday. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall served four terms between 1998 and 2015 on the council. She was also the co-founder of the African American Settlement Communities and...
Charleston County hosting open interviews
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county. Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply […]
The Island Connection
Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village
A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Single-Pen House, Mount Pleasant
Among my earliest photographs for Vanishing Georgia, this depicts a single-pen house with a shed room, located in the historic Mount Pleasant community of southeastern Wayne County. I’m not sure if it’s still standing, or whether it was original to the location. Information about Mount Pleasant is scarce,...
Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
live5news.com
Charleston mayoral candidates release details on campaign finances
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The four candidates running for mayor in Charleston have provided fundraising totals for their campaigns for the last three months of 2022. Current Mayor John Tecklenburg leads the field in fundraising since launching what has called his final campaign for office, but did not raise the most money last quarter. Since announcing his campaign in June, Tecklenburg has raised over $314,000, with just over $44,000 being raised over the last three months. By this point during his successful campaign for a second term, Tecklenburg had raised just over $338,000.
abcnews4.com
SCDOT, Isle of Palms first responders weigh in on possible IOP Connector changes
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s been nearly two years since the South Carolina Department of Transportation installed new pavement markings that removed the center median on the Isle of Palms Connector – a change that concerned both city officials and residents on how first responders would be able to access an emergency.
Is North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess considering a run for mayor?
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess hinted at a possible future run for mayor of the city he has sworn to protect and serve. News 2’s Kevon Dupree caught up with Chief Burgess on Wednesday afternoon as he celebrated five years as police chief for the North Charleston Police Department. […]
live5news.com
New documents detail why school district attorney was fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly obtained documents paint a very different picture as to why the Charleston County School District’s staff attorney was fired in November. In a letter dated Nov. 24, 2022, Mercedes Pinckney Reese laid out a laundry list of issues with Superintendent Don Kennedy’s decision to hire outside co-general counsel to lead the district’s legal department. Pinckney Reese concluded that letter by saying she believes she would be fired by shining light on the issues.
South Carolina company expanding to Dorchester County with cold storage facility
(The Center Square) — A Charleston-based cold storage warehousing and logistics company plans to establish operations in Dorchester County, but it’s not clear what, if any, incentives the state offered to encourage the project. FlexCold will spend $49.9 million on a cold storage facility on Patriot Boulevard in...
live5news.com
Cold storage company establishing operations in Dorchester Co.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An investment in Dorchester County by a cold storage warehousing and logistics company will add 59 jobs. FlexCold’s $49.9 million investment on Patriot Boulevard will be the Charleston-headquartered company’s first cold storage facility in South Carolina and second in the United States. “We are...
live5news.com
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Topgolf has confirmed it will open its 87th global location in North Charleston in less than two weeks. The grand opening date is set for Jan. 20, according to a news release. That is the same date reported in late December based on information from...
live5news.com
Charleston Metro area sees highest job growth in nation, 2022 data shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New numbers this month show employment in the Charleston and North Charleston metro area saw a 6.6% increase last year. That’s the second highest in the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “It really goes to show that our region is thriving,” said...
