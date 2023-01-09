ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
grocerydive.com

Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee

Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Keeping freshwater fresh by reducing salt usage

CUDAHY, Wis. — This winter hasn't brought much snow to southeast Wisconsin, but when snow does fall, salt keeps our roads and sidewalks safe. Salt can also have major impacts on freshwater ecosystems, like our local lakes, rivers and streams. "Every ton that goes on the road is ending...
CUDAHY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Sturtevant company encourages e-cycling for old electronics

STURTEVANT, Wis. — With many electronics prohibited in landfills, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages the public to e-cycle. It’s an initiative that aims to keep electronics used in homes and schools out of landfills by helping consumers recycle them. Founded ten years ago, one Sturtevant business...
STURTEVANT, WI
WISN

Milwaukee high schoolers build playhouses featured at Home Show

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The 2023 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show returns to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend, with a new program featuring local high schoolers' talents. This year the show has a "Parade of Play Homes" section. The 11 playhouses were constructed by several southeast Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

It's not poop! An inside look at how Milorganite fertilizer is made

On this episode of Urban Spelunking, OnMilwaukee's Bobby Tanzilo and I return to Jones Island to learn how one of Milwaukee's most unique exports — Milorganite — is made. In his original story at OnMilwaukee.com, Bobby immediately answers the question burning in our minds, "Number one, Milorganite is not made out of No. 2. Let's get that straight from the get-go. Despite what you may have heard, this Milwaukee-made fertilizer does not contain human feces."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Door County Pulse

Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply

Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Nicolet High School alum wins Golden Globe

From his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nicolet High School alum Justin Hurwitz told WISN 12 News he's living the dream. Tuesday night, he won a Golden Globe award for best original score for the movie "Babylon." Hurwitz thanked everyone from Wisconsin for supporting him over the years. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI

