FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Park Mandarin duck photographer robbed
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. - A photographer from Appleton came to the Milwaukee area Wednesday, Jan. 11 to snap photos of a rare Mandarin duck that has been spotted at South Shore Park, and the experience turned out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons. Someone pulled a gun on Brent Balken and tried stealing his photography equipment shortly after he left the park.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
WISN
Keeping freshwater fresh by reducing salt usage
CUDAHY, Wis. — This winter hasn't brought much snow to southeast Wisconsin, but when snow does fall, salt keeps our roads and sidewalks safe. Salt can also have major impacts on freshwater ecosystems, like our local lakes, rivers and streams. "Every ton that goes on the road is ending...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
wearegreenbay.com
10 northeast Wisconsin companies named finalists in state’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards
(WFRV) – Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been named finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, 10 of which are located in northeast Wisconsin. The finalists were announced on January 12, and the Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
spectrumnews1.com
Sturtevant company encourages e-cycling for old electronics
STURTEVANT, Wis. — With many electronics prohibited in landfills, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages the public to e-cycle. It’s an initiative that aims to keep electronics used in homes and schools out of landfills by helping consumers recycle them. Founded ten years ago, one Sturtevant business...
WISN
Milwaukee high schoolers build playhouses featured at Home Show
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The 2023 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show returns to the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend, with a new program featuring local high schoolers' talents. This year the show has a "Parade of Play Homes" section. The 11 playhouses were constructed by several southeast Wisconsin...
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jackson Park Boathouse To Become Open-Air Pavilion » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. The Jackson Park Boathouse will be redeveloped as a pavilion as part of a larger flood mitigation project in the park being undertaken by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD). The overall project is focused on removing concrete from...
Driver crashes into home, 3 years after deadly crash at same location
This past holiday, the family, friends and loved ones of Jamie Hanson, mourned for the third year after she was killed while walking her dogs on South Howell Avenue.
WISN
Milwaukee tenant 'fed up' with landlord's response to water-damaged apartment
MILWAUKEE — Water damage is running rampant in a Milwaukee apartment that flooded nearly three weeks ago. It happened inside Aaron Redd's unit on North 27th Street near Roosevelt Drive at Christmas time. "I mean, like a flood of water coming down the walls," Redd described to WISN 12...
radiomilwaukee.org
It's not poop! An inside look at how Milorganite fertilizer is made
On this episode of Urban Spelunking, OnMilwaukee's Bobby Tanzilo and I return to Jones Island to learn how one of Milwaukee's most unique exports — Milorganite — is made. In his original story at OnMilwaukee.com, Bobby immediately answers the question burning in our minds, "Number one, Milorganite is not made out of No. 2. Let's get that straight from the get-go. Despite what you may have heard, this Milwaukee-made fertilizer does not contain human feces."
Door County Pulse
Lampert Becoming Wisconsin Building Supply
Lampert Lumber will be completing a transition this year to become Wisconsin Building Supply. Both entities have been part of U.S. LBM Holdings for the past eight years, and a statement from the company said the decision was made with customers’ interests in mind. The staff will remain the...
Ice-covered roads reported in Milwaukee area: WisDOT
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting several freeways in the Milwaukee area are "ice covered," according to their 511.com map.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
WISN
Nicolet High School alum wins Golden Globe
From his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nicolet High School alum Justin Hurwitz told WISN 12 News he's living the dream. Tuesday night, he won a Golden Globe award for best original score for the movie "Babylon." Hurwitz thanked everyone from Wisconsin for supporting him over the years. He...
Milwaukee Public Museum responds to concerns over 'Streets of Old Milwaukee'
Big changes are in store for the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM). MPM responded to concerns Tuesday on if its new facility will leave out long-time favorites like the Streets of Old Milwaukee.
CBS 58
'We are talking about a mail theft epidemic': Postal crime on the rise in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, Jan. 11, police confirmed blue collection boxes were broken into in Wauwatosa and Shorewood in the last two weeks. Shorewood police said a joint task force investigation is underway in Milwaukee County. Officers throughout Milwaukee County are calling these mailbox break-ins crimes of opportunity. The...
