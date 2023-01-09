ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD searching for suspect’s vehicle in deadly October 2022 south Austin crash

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Cc8B_0k8lp2kT00

AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Police Department announced Monday it is searching for a suspect’s vehicle wanted in connection with an October 2022 deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash in south Austin, the agency confirmed in an APD news release.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m., in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St., right near the Interstate 35 service road, APD said.

Victim of hit-and-run on East Oltorf near I-35 identified

The victim was identified as Doris Pitsenberger, 76. Preliminary investigation from the Austin Police Department showed that Pitsenberger was crossing the road when she was hit by the vehicle.

Pitsenberger died on the scene, police said. The driver did not stay at the scene of the crash.

Detectives believe the suspect’s vehicle fits the description of a dark-colored, early 2000s model GMC Yukon SUV or a Sierra pickup truck. The right headlight/signal light may have damage due to the crash, the release said.

The vehicle description is below:

  • Early 2000s model
  • GMC
  • Sierra pickup truck or Yukon SUV
  • Possible damage on its right headlight and right signal light
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEuls_0k8lp2kT00
Images provided by the Austin Police Department

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

EMS: Pedestrian hit, critically injured by vehicle in SE Austin

EMS officials say a pedestrian was seriously injured Friday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened near the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 10:10 a.m. Austin-Travis County...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in E. Riverside. Police said on Jan. 10, around 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2000 block of E. Oltorf Street. The driver did not stop to...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy