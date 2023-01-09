Read full article on original website
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan man pleads guilty to fatally beating victim in East Harlem hate crime
The suspect in the April 23 assault in East Harlem, identified as Jarrod Powell, is shown in a nearby bodega. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A Manhattan man admitted to attacking a Chinese immigrant in East Harlem,...
Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight
NEW YORK, NY – A gunfight erupted in the streets of the Bronx on Sunday when the intended target of a drive-by shooter returned fire. The shooting took place at the intersection of West 169th Street and Shakespeare Avenue at around 2:25 pm. According to police, a passenger in a dark-colored Toyota sedan fired shots from the rear passenger window. Another man who was in the street at the time of the shooting pulled a gun and began firing at the car. The vehicle fled the scene and the suspect who returned fire also fled the scene. Now, police are The post Broad daylight Bronx drive-by shooting turns into street gunfight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder
NEW YORK, NY – Tyler Wise, 18, who also goes by the name of Johnny Ringo has been arrested and charged by detectives in New York’s 32nd Precinct on Thursday. Wise is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Taquan Jones on October 26th in front of 45 West 132nd Street at the Lennox Terrace apartment building. Jones was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest but was declared deceased upon arrival. Wise was charged with murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. The post Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: Group robs man, 55, at gunpoint on Bronx street
Police released surveillance footage on Friday of four suspects they are looking to identify in a gunpoint robbery on a Bronx street earlier this week, authorities said.
Suspect charged in Bronx shooting that injured 4, killed one at prayer vigil for shooting victim
NEW YORK, NY – 28-year-old Cristian Blancomejia has been arrested and charged in connection with a quadruple shooting in December that left four wounded and one dead. According to police, at around 6:30 pm, Blancomejia shot the four individuals who were attending a prayer vigil for Carlos Gonzalez in the area of East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard in the Bronx. Gonzalez was shot and killed at a nightclub two days earlier. Gregorio Alvarez, 28, was shot in the chest and later died a St. Barnabas Hospital. Blancomejia, of Queens, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and The post Suspect charged in Bronx shooting that injured 4, killed one at prayer vigil for shooting victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made.
Second suspect arrested for murder of 32-year-old New York City man
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department had previously arrested and charged Garry Bowen, 27, for the December 6, 2020 murder of 32-year-old Alex Neal. On Wednesday, detectives with the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct announced a second arrest in the shooting. 28-year-old Rahmel Hurt was also charged with murder. According to police, at the time, Neal was shot in front of 2175 7th Avenue in Harlem. When police arrived, he was unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals / Harlem where he was pronounced dead. The post Second suspect arrested for murder of 32-year-old New York City man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man fatally hit by garbage truck in Brooklyn, NYPD says
A man crossing a Brooklyn street was fatally struck by a private sanitation truck Thursday night, police said. The driver remained at the scene — E. 14th St. and Kings Highway — and was not charged, though police are still investigating the fatality. The collision happened at 9:50 p.m. Thursday as the 58-year-old victim was crossing Kings Highway at the intersection, police said. The driver ...
NBC New York
23-Year-Old NYC Woman Found Shot Dead in Bed: What Happened to Alexa?
A 23-year-old woman was found dead, shot in the back of her head, in her Queens bedroom earlier this week by police responding to a request for a wellness check, the NYPD confirmed Friday. The woman, identified as Alexa Ruiz, was discovered unconscious in a first-floor bedroom of her residence...
fox5ny.com
Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street
NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
‘He is an animal’: Mother of NYC domestic violence victim speaks out
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mother is speaking out after her daughter was brutally attacked in Brooklyn allegedly by her ex-boyfriend who is now on the run. Police are searching for Raikem Figueroa who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s workplace and assaulted her with a knife. “We grew up together. I would never have expected […]
Man get 25 years to life in shooting death of Tarrytown woman
Cynell Brown, 32, of New York City, received 25 years to life for the shooting of Jessica Wiltse, 34, in Tarrytown.
Man with head trauma found dead in his Brooklyn apartment: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man was found dead in his bed Wednesday and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said. James Hudley, 53, was unconscious and lying face down on a bed when cops found him in his Hinsdale Street home at around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Hudley had apparently […]
Girl, 9, dies in Brooklyn house fire: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 9-year-old girl died in a house fire in Brooklyn early Friday, police said. The FDNY was called to the scene of a multi-alarm fire on Howard Avenue, near Dumont Avenue, in Brownsville just before 5:25 a.m. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to […]
Armed crew robs customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn: police
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed men and their accomplices brazenly robbed several customers at an internet cafe in Brooklyn early Wednesday, according to police and surveillance video. The four thieves took $200 from the register and stole five customers’ cellphones at the cafe on 59th Street in Sunset Park at around 2 a.m., […]
NBC New York
Video Shows NYC Driver Run Man Down in Crosswalk in Possible Hate Crime: NYPD
A violent hit-and-run in Brooklyn is being investigated as a possible hate crime, after police said video showed a driver run down a Jewish man in a crosswalk and then take off. Shocking surveillance footage showed the moment a car slammed into the 55-year-old man, who is Hasidic, as he...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Twenty-five years to life for murder of Tarrytown mother
WHITE PLAINS – A 32-year-old New York City man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a Tarrytown mother. Westchester County District Attorney and Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said Cynell Brown shot and killed Jessica Wiltse, 34, in her home at about 7:10 a.m. on February 27, 2018. He shot her twice – the chest and arm – with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol in her White Plains Road home. She was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
