ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IECR7_0k8lon8Q00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old charged with stabbing and killing a classmate during a fight inside Northeast Middle School will remain in custody.

A judge overseeing the case made the decision during a court hearing in juvenile court Monday morning. The teenager has been in custody since the stabbing happened in April.

The judge set another hearing for next month to reassess whether the teenager should remain in jail until his trial begins.

Kansas City’s Hogan Prep must submit new safety plan Monday to stay open

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 14-year-old Manuel Guzman . His case remains in Jackson County Juvenile Court.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to the stabbing in April after a school security guard found two students inside a boys’ bathroom fighting.

Guzman suffered critical injuries and later died from his wounds.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastnews.net

Felony murder charges filed in Saturday’s double fatality crash

Charles T. Matthews of Kansas City, Kan., faces multiple felony charges in connection with the deaths of two people killed last Saturday at Independence Avenue and Hardesty Avenue when he crashed into their vehicle as he was fleeing from Kansas City, Kan., Police (KCKPD) officers. Matthews faces two counts of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Driver who died in Kan. crash had gunshot wound

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a potential road-rage death on a Kansas highway. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, police responded to the report of a single vehicle off the roadway on southbound Interstate 435 highway at the K-10 highway interchange, according to a media release. First responders found...
LENEXA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

One dead, two hurt in Kansas City shootings Thursday

UPDATE: The victim in this homicide has been identified as 30-year-old Jericho Petalino. The other two victims are now in stable condition. ————- KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are in critical condition after back-to-back shootings in Kansas City, Missouri Thursday morning.  Around 2:15a.m. officers were called to the 700 block […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
CASS COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy