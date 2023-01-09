KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old charged with stabbing and killing a classmate during a fight inside Northeast Middle School will remain in custody.

A judge overseeing the case made the decision during a court hearing in juvenile court Monday morning. The teenager has been in custody since the stabbing happened in April.

The judge set another hearing for next month to reassess whether the teenager should remain in jail until his trial begins.

The suspect is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 14-year-old Manuel Guzman . His case remains in Jackson County Juvenile Court.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to the stabbing in April after a school security guard found two students inside a boys’ bathroom fighting.

Guzman suffered critical injuries and later died from his wounds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.