wymt.com
WYMT Game of the Week - Bell County vs. Harlan
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Our WYMT Game of the Week is back down in the deep dark hills as Bell County travels to take on Harlan County. You can watch all the action starting at 7:30 p.m. on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is available on Spectrum channel 103 in Bell County and on Harlan Community Television channel 11. H&I is also available everywhere over-the-air on channel 57.2. Game action is also available on WYMT.com and in the web player above.
wymt.com
Town Mountain Road in Pikeville down to one lane following rock slide
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Town Mountain Road in Pikeville is down to just one lane following a large rock slide. KYTC recommended drivers use a different route or expect lengthy delays as crews clear the area. They expect to be working...
wymt.com
Community members mourn the loss of EKY leader
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are mourning the loss of a well known leader in Harlan County. Patricia Jean Bennett, 90, died at her home in Grays Knob on Wednesday. She went to Evarts High School and Ward Belmont High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Bennett also went to...
wymt.com
Knott Countians start petition for wet/dry vote, sparking debate
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County, Kentucky is known as a place filled with history and beautiful views, but a group of community members feel the need for change. “When this group came about of how we can make changes. One of the first things that came up is how can you increase revenue. Well, an easy way to increase revenue is just a wet/dry vote and you can get alcohol sales,” said Jordan Owens, a petition supporter.
wymt.com
Pikeville remembers fallen officer on ‘Scotty Hamilton Day’
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Police Department Officer Scotty Hamilton was shot and killed in the line of duty March 13, 2018. Since then, the community and the department he served for more than a decade has worked to keep his memory alive. In 2019, the city declared January 1...
wymt.com
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
wymt.com
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game. Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.
wymt.com
Highway 15 back open near Carr Creek Lake Marina
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Highway 15 was closed earlier Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck hauling coal overturned near the Carr Creek Lake Marina. Officials tell WYMT that the roadway is back open as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the truck was taken from the scene for medical...
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
wymt.com
New businesses coming to Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Several new stores are coming to Paintsville in the new year. Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie confirmed to WYMT on Tuesday that Hobby Lobby, T.J. Maxx, and Five Below will be coming to the city. McKenzie says that Hobby Lobby will be the anchor store that...
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: The Bridge the Soviets Nearly Built On the West Virginia-Kentucky Border
In the 1970s, the tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan became so desperate for a crossing into Kentucky that they reached out to Russia. The tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan sits on Mingo County’s border with Kentucky, surrounded by mountains on three sides and the Tug River on the other. Once Vulcan was a booming coal town, but its real claim to fame is the bridge linking it to the outside world, a bridge that was almost built by the Russians to insult the U.S. some 40 years ago.
wymt.com
Prestonsburg PD training for the unexpected
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department is working through its annual Kentucky League of Cities training, taking violence virtual. “It’s about as real as it gets- as what you’re going to face on the street,” said PPD PIO Brad Caldwell. The program, which offers hundreds...
wymt.com
Twin Rocks Bible Camp in ‘dire’ situation before summer camp season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Twin Rocks Bible Camp is in financial trouble, as they look to prepare for the summer camp season. Twin Rocks Bible Camp in Perry County has hosted church groups and campers since the 1940s. Owner Michael Barnett says the camp has run into financial troubles. Barnett...
wymt.com
East KY Dream Center reopens in new location, focused on better serving community
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Kentucky Dream Center (EKDC) has recently outgrown its former location in downtown Pikeville and found a new home just down the street. When it was founded nearly five years ago, EKDC only served about 50 meals each day, but has quickly grown to over 400 meals a day.
wymt.com
People in Perry County take part in giveaway
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People waited in a long line in the parking lot of the old JCPenney building in Hazard Wednesday afternoon. Perry County and Hazard Independent Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers gave out basic needs like food, beverages, clothes and much more to anyone in the community.
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Chilly with scattered snow showers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered snow showers continue to work through the region this afternoon. They’ll be around tonight, but sunnier days are on the way as we head into the weekend. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our storm system continues to exit the region tonight, slowly diminishing the threat...
wymt.com
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
wymt.com
Severe weather safety tips
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From tornados to severe thunderstorms or snow first responders said they are prepared for any weather that mother nature throws this way. “We have our four-wheel drive units in service and stocked and ready to go with fluid warmers, additional blankets and we have the studded tires on our two-wheel drive ambulances. That way we can access patients that need to be accessed that need to go to the hospital in an emergency situation,” said John Adkins with Perry County Ambulance.
wymt.com
Cold front approaching: Storms possible Thursday, potential for snow on Friday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It should be one more fairly calm day, but the active weather pattern returns on Thursday and hangs around into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will again start on the chilly side, but not as cold as Tuesday. I think most of us wake up in the mid to upper 30s under mainly cloudy skies. Can I rule out a peek or two of sunshine today? Absolutely not, but I think those will be few and far between. I’m adding a stray to scattered shower chance for early this afternoon into the first part of the evening. The models are hinting at it and I just want you to be prepared in case it does happen. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 today.
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers and storms build in ahead of strong front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a rather mild start to the work week so far, and that mild weather continues for just a little while longer. However, it looks to come to an abrupt yet soggy end through the next couple of days. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Clouds...
