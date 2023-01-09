HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It should be one more fairly calm day, but the active weather pattern returns on Thursday and hangs around into the first part of the weekend. Temperatures will again start on the chilly side, but not as cold as Tuesday. I think most of us wake up in the mid to upper 30s under mainly cloudy skies. Can I rule out a peek or two of sunshine today? Absolutely not, but I think those will be few and far between. I’m adding a stray to scattered shower chance for early this afternoon into the first part of the evening. The models are hinting at it and I just want you to be prepared in case it does happen. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 today.

HAZARD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO