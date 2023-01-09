ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men scammed Pennsylvania Turnpike out of $1 million in tolls, feds say

Two men were part of a scheme that scammed the Pennsylvania Turnpike out of about $1 million in tolls, according to federal authorities. Sergio Jara, 37, of Allentown, and Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey, were recently indicted on charges connected to defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
ALLENTOWN, PA
1-year-old nearly dies after suspected overdose, cops say. Mom’s boyfriend charged

A 1-year-old baby is in critical condition in a Louisiana hospital after authorities say they were exposed to drugs by their mother’s boyfriend. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital at 12:45 a.m. on Jan 5. after a baby was brought in for a suspected drug overdose. Deputies did not identify the baby or disclose their gender.
LAPLACE, LA

