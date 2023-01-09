Read full article on original website
California officials paint gloomy water picture: golf industry must do more to meet ongoing drought
Even in the middle of a cool and wet winter in California in general, officials of the Coachella Valley Water District have a blunt message for the desert’s golf course industry: Take the ongoing drought seriously, because changes could be coming to water availability sooner rather than later. “We...
Eerie whistling noise returns as winds lash Golden Gate Bridge, residents say
An eerie whistling or humming sound has returned to the Golden Gate Bridge as storms and high winds batter California, residents say. “This whistling noise is what the Golden Gate Bridge sounds like in the rain and wind,” says a Twitter post with a video of a vehicle crossing the bridge, calling the sound “disconcerting.”
Life insurance agent moved into client’s home and tried to sell it, CA officials say
A life insurance agent moved into her client’s home, tried to sell it and stole more than $90,000, California officials said. Sally Nava Kanarek, 76, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 12, and faces multiple charges, including elder financial abuse, grand theft of an elder and forgery, the California Department of Insurance said in a news release.
Use existing airports or build from scratch? This Puget Sound question is a math problem
The magic number is 27 million. It is the number of annual passengers that the Puget Sound is projected to be unable to serve by 2050 if the region’s flight-operation capacity does not increase. It is the deficit that members of a state-created commission are trying to close. It...
Bystanders rescue family after mom crashes Tesla into pool, California officials say
Bystanders at a preschool jumped into a swimming pool after watching a Tesla crash into it, California officials said. A mother driving a Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the brake and sped into a stranger’s pool before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Pasadena, the city’s spokesperson, Lisa Derderian, told McClatchy News.
Shark washes ashore in Massachusetts, and ‘something was not right,’ biologists say
An emaciated shark washed ashore in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, amid an uptick in strandings in the area, a biologist said. John Chisholm, a biologist at the New England Aquarium, was alerted on Jan. 10 to a porbeagle shark floundering in the shallow waters of Sagamore Beach, he wrote in a tweet.
Men scammed Pennsylvania Turnpike out of $1 million in tolls, feds say
Two men were part of a scheme that scammed the Pennsylvania Turnpike out of about $1 million in tolls, according to federal authorities. Sergio Jara, 37, of Allentown, and Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey, were recently indicted on charges connected to defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Too many WA legislators think they’re above the law and it’s costing us money | Opinion
The Legislature is rightly being sued for trying to get around the WA state Public Records Act. | Editorial
1-year-old nearly dies after suspected overdose, cops say. Mom’s boyfriend charged
A 1-year-old baby is in critical condition in a Louisiana hospital after authorities say they were exposed to drugs by their mother’s boyfriend. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital at 12:45 a.m. on Jan 5. after a baby was brought in for a suspected drug overdose. Deputies did not identify the baby or disclose their gender.
