onfocus.news
Portion of Wood County Highway A to Close January 17
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – County Highway A in Wood County will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for the movement of an oversized load. Plan for an alternate route as this load will not allow for traffic to pass by. Alliant will also have power lines down in the roadway to accommodate this load. See the map below for closure details and suggested alternate route.
Icy conditions force several road closures
(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue has closed all lanes on Highway US 12. Near Tomah, I-94 West is closed from WIS 21 because of a crash. In Jackson County, a crash occurred on I-94 EB near Black River Falls. All...
wiproud.com
2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
wxpr.org
Slick roads a concern, some school districts on a delayed schedule
Slick roads caused a lot of crashes Tuesday morning, and road conditions are a concern again as some area school districts delay the start of classes for Wednesday. A full list of today's delays can be found at the bottom of this story. Authorities in Marathon County say 69 crashes...
onfocus.news
Taylor County Structure Fire Results in Injuries
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On January 11, 2023, at 12:11 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire with injures located at N44 Clark Dr in the Town of Maplehurst , Taylor County. Taylor County deputies along with fire and ambulance services were dispatched. Upon deputies’ arrival they found a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire.
spmetrowire.com
Developing: An icy I-39 North backed up due to collisions
Portage Co. deputies are being dispatched to a multi-car collision near the Marathon Co. line. Marathon Co. emergency rescue workers contacted Portage Co. dispatchers at about 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 10 to request assistance from local crews. The collision occurred near mile marker 173 but traffic is backed up south of the DB exit, according to radio traffic.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, 1 hurt after structure fire in Taylor County Wednesday
TOWN OF MAPLEHURST (Taylor County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a structure fire in Taylor County Wednesday. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Jennifer Johnson of Stanley died due to injuries she suffered from the fire and 50-year-old Matthew Zarins was hurt.
WEAU-TV 13
I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
Split City Council sides with neighbors, rejects rezoning for Wausau development project
The Wausau City Council on Tuesday rejected a rezoning proposal facilitating a commercial townhouse development project that was strongly opposed by neighborhood residents and some alders. The ordinance to rezone 1427 Lake Street and 1601 & 1607 Chellis Street from single family residential to townhome residential failed 6-5 after the...
onfocus.news
Ash tree removal will resume in Braem Park this month
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield will begin ash tree removals in Braem Park starting in January. This is the second year of removals following a five-year plan to remove a majority of the ash tree population within the park. This is a proactive approach to remove ash trees before they are infected with Emerald Ash Borer and become hazardous.
WSAW
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
onfocus.news
Blood Drives in Wisconsin Rapids January 17 & 23
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – By donating blood, you can give someone the most precious gift of all – the gift of life. Blood supplies remain very low, and it only takes about an hour; so please consider being a blood donor. Blood drives will be held in...
onfocus.news
Blaskowski(4th place) Leads Marshfield Wrestlers at Cheesehead Invitational
Jon Sternweis (17-10) placed 13th and scored 20.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 – Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 17-10 won by decision over Jonathan Marquez (Warren Township High School) 18-5 (Dec 9-8) Round 2 – Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk) 23-1 won by fall over Jon Sternweis (Marshfield) 17-10 (Fall 1:37)...
stevenspoint.news
Mitchell’s purchase formed development of Stevens Point
The first piece of property acquired on a land grant in Portage County was downtown Stevens Point and included the landmarks Mathias Mitchell Public Square and the point along the Wisconsin River known as George Stevens’ point because he reportedly built or owned a warehouse there. The property consisted...
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WSAW
Marshfield, The Boson Company, to host Snow Fest on Jan. 28
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boson Company is hosting a family-friendly winter event ‘Snow Fest’ in coordination with the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Visit Marshfield. The event will be held on Jan. 28 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Wenzel Family Plaza in Marshfield. This...
onfocus.news
Fentanyl Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Marathon County
WESTON, WI (OnFocus) – The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office recently made a significant arrest and seized various drugs with a street value estimated at approximately $40,000, as part of a continued effort to curb the recent spike in fentanyl overdoses in Marathon County.
WSAW
Suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide returns to court
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - A 52-year-old recently charged with the 1992 murders of two people will learn Friday if his case will head to trial. Tony Haase remains in the Waupaca County Jail on $2 million cash bond. Haase was arrested for the murders Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue last...
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County
Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
