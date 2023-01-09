ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onfocus.news

Portion of Wood County Highway A to Close January 17

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – County Highway A in Wood County will be closed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for the movement of an oversized load. Plan for an alternate route as this load will not allow for traffic to pass by. Alliant will also have power lines down in the roadway to accommodate this load. See the map below for closure details and suggested alternate route.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Icy conditions force several road closures

(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue has closed all lanes on Highway US 12. Near Tomah, I-94 West is closed from WIS 21 because of a crash. In Jackson County, a crash occurred on I-94 EB near Black River Falls. All...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

2 dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Part of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed due to slippery road conditions that caused multiple crashes. The Wisconsin DOT says the crashes happened near Tomah around 3:00 in the morning. Two dozen vehicles were involved, and one person suffered minor injuries. Ice-covered...
MONROE COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Taylor County Structure Fire Results in Injuries

TAYLOR COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On January 11, 2023, at 12:11 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire with injures located at N44 Clark Dr in the Town of Maplehurst , Taylor County. Taylor County deputies along with fire and ambulance services were dispatched. Upon deputies’ arrival they found a homemade structure built from an old camper frame on fire.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
spmetrowire.com

Developing: An icy I-39 North backed up due to collisions

Portage Co. deputies are being dispatched to a multi-car collision near the Marathon Co. line. Marathon Co. emergency rescue workers contacted Portage Co. dispatchers at about 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 10 to request assistance from local crews. The collision occurred near mile marker 173 but traffic is backed up south of the DB exit, according to radio traffic.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

I94 between Tomah and Warrens open after closure due to crashes, icy roads

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, I-94 is back open in Monroe and Jackson counties. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says icy conditions caused a series of crashes around 3:05 a.m. About two dozen vehicles were involved in an incident near Tomah. One person has minor injuries from that crash.
TOMAH, WI
onfocus.news

Ash tree removal will resume in Braem Park this month

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield will begin ash tree removals in Braem Park starting in January. This is the second year of removals following a five-year plan to remove a majority of the ash tree population within the park. This is a proactive approach to remove ash trees before they are infected with Emerald Ash Borer and become hazardous.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Blood Drives in Wisconsin Rapids January 17 & 23

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – By donating blood, you can give someone the most precious gift of all – the gift of life. Blood supplies remain very low, and it only takes about an hour; so please consider being a blood donor. Blood drives will be held in...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
stevenspoint.news

Mitchell’s purchase formed development of Stevens Point

The first piece of property acquired on a land grant in Portage County was downtown Stevens Point and included the landmarks Mathias Mitchell Public Square and the point along the Wisconsin River known as George Stevens’ point because he reportedly built or owned a warehouse there. The property consisted...
STEVENS POINT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Marshfield, The Boson Company, to host Snow Fest on Jan. 28

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boson Company is hosting a family-friendly winter event ‘Snow Fest’ in coordination with the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Visit Marshfield. The event will be held on Jan. 28 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. at the Wenzel Family Plaza in Marshfield. This...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Fentanyl Trafficking Suspect Arrested in Marathon County

WESTON, WI (OnFocus) – The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force (CWNTF) and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office recently made a significant arrest and seized various drugs with a street value estimated at approximately $40,000, as part of a continued effort to curb the recent spike in fentanyl overdoses in Marathon County.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide returns to court

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - A 52-year-old recently charged with the 1992 murders of two people will learn Friday if his case will head to trial. Tony Haase remains in the Waupaca County Jail on $2 million cash bond. Haase was arrested for the murders Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue last...
WAUPACA, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Drug trafficking suspect held on $250K bond after chase in Marathon County

Investigators seized tens of thousands of dollars in drugs after an alleged fentanyl trafficker led police on a chase on I-39 last week, Marathon County officials said. The Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force and deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department say the arrest took approximately $40,000 in street drugs off the streets. Jacob L. Gould, 33, now faces 16 criminal charges and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy