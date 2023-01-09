Read full article on original website
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Carver Students & Seniors Will Learn Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Moby Dick Mystery Solved: Pleasure Island’s Great White Whale Found
WAKEFIELD — The search for Massachusetts' great white whale is over. Many have wondered what happened to the animatronic Moby Dick that used to rise out of the water at the now-closed Pleasure Island amusement park in Wakefield. Now, one intrepid YouTuber has solved the mystery. In a ten-minute...
What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140
Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
New Bedford’s No-Nonsense Cable TV Mascot Is Here and She Is All of Us
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's public cable channel has unveiled a new spokesperson, and she really is the voice of the city. Peg — whose name stands for Public, Education and Government access — clearly doesn't take any crap. She just got a utility bill that's three...
Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast
I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
‘Laughter Yoga’ Is Taking Over Wareham and It’s Lifting Spirits Thanks to a Local Instructor
If you haven't heard about 'laughter yoga', it's an international movement that's sweeping the world and bettering lives with the simplicity of laughing. To summarize, laughter yoga was founded back in 1995 in India by a medical doctor- Madan Kataria, his wife, and some people who met in a park with a goal in mind to help promote health, happiness, and world peace. Today, there are currently thousands of laughter clubs throughout the world in hundreds of different countries.
New Bedford Hound Popular at Her Shelter Thanks to Silly Personality [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Another week, another animal to brag about. Thanks to the help of local shelters, every week we aim to find the perfect home for one of the hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. This week, we give the spotlight to an adorable hound...
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
The Impressive Woman Behind Historic Easton Mansion Featured in ‘Knives Out’
During the holidays, families were gathered in the living room to watch the latest whodunnit murder story, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Netflix. It is an entertaining blend of comedy and mystery, but I felt it didn’t compare to the original Knives Out film that came out in 2019.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island chef cooking up the heat in new Netflix competition
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Brian Nadeau, a Rhode Island native and chef, is cooking up the heat in the new Netflix series “Pressure Cooker.”. The competition follows 11 chefs living in a home competing for $100,000. Judges don’t exist in the competition, so that leaves the chefs to...
New Bedford’s Cinema 140 Was a Movie House Full of Memories
Earlier today, in the WBSM and Fun 107 offices, I was talking with a few colleagues about how much I loved New Bedford’s long-gone Cinema 140 movie theater. Neither of them had never been there, but that didn't stop me from waxing nostalgic. It’s been over 20 years since...
An Open Letter to the Giant Dartmouth Viking Who Ghosted the SouthCoast
It's been 16 months since you up and left your Dartmouth post, ghosting everyone on dismissal. I'd be lying if I said I didn't look for you, but the truth is, you were nowhere to be found. When you were sold back in September of 2020, the word on the street was that you found a new home in Tiverton. Yet, when I drove up and down every street in town, your massive figure was hidden from the naked eye.
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
Here Are the Three Top Restaurants in New Bedford According to Food Network
If you're a restaurant owner, having Food Network highlight your product is the dream. Luckily for us SouthCoasters, restaurants are in abundance -- and with something for everyone. Three New Bedford establishments, in particular, seem to have outshined the competition by making it onto Food Network's website, listed under the...
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name Tags
It appears that some Mcdonald's restaurants operate by their "own code" after one McDonald's customer is given a "30-minute time limit" to eat his food inside an empty Rhode Island McDonald's. He asks employees for their names because none of them are wearing proper name tags or in the proper dress code.
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
nbcboston.com
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
