ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

What Went On After Hours at New Bedford’s Cinema 140

Every now and again, an old ghost is conjured up bringing with it memories of the past. Who better to conjure up old ghosts than my friend and colleague, ghost chaser Tim Weisberg?. Tim's recent piece on these pages reflects on his memories of New Bedford's long-lost Cinema 140 and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Things That Annoy People from the SouthCoast

I've lived on the SouthCoast for more than 25 years. While I'm not originally from here, I feel like I'm more from here now than my hometown. The SouthCoast is its own entity. We've talked about it a million times. While much of the SouthCoast can receive Providence television stations in our homes, we are definitely not a part of Providence or Rhode Island.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video

A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

‘Laughter Yoga’ Is Taking Over Wareham and It’s Lifting Spirits Thanks to a Local Instructor

If you haven't heard about 'laughter yoga', it's an international movement that's sweeping the world and bettering lives with the simplicity of laughing. To summarize, laughter yoga was founded back in 1995 in India by a medical doctor- Madan Kataria, his wife, and some people who met in a park with a goal in mind to help promote health, happiness, and world peace. Today, there are currently thousands of laughter clubs throughout the world in hundreds of different countries.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island chef cooking up the heat in new Netflix competition

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Brian Nadeau, a Rhode Island native and chef, is cooking up the heat in the new Netflix series “Pressure Cooker.”. The competition follows 11 chefs living in a home competing for $100,000. Judges don’t exist in the competition, so that leaves the chefs to...
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

An Open Letter to the Giant Dartmouth Viking Who Ghosted the SouthCoast

It's been 16 months since you up and left your Dartmouth post, ghosting everyone on dismissal. I'd be lying if I said I didn't look for you, but the truth is, you were nowhere to be found. When you were sold back in September of 2020, the word on the street was that you found a new home in Tiverton. Yet, when I drove up and down every street in town, your massive figure was hidden from the naked eye.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores

We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy