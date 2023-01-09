Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
KTBS
NFLPA releases first Players' All-Pro team
Active NFL players cast ballots for the first ever Players' All-Pro Team released by the NFL Players Association on Wednesday. Players voted only for their position group or groups and the position group or groups they personally line up against on the gameday. For example, centers could vote for other centers, defensive tackles and inside linebackers.
KTBS
How Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NFL this season
Playoffs? Playoffs? Yes, the NFL postseason is officially here after a memorable and storyline-filled regular season. Now it’s win or go home. Before the NFL fires up Wild Card Weekend, starting with a doubleheader Saturday, here’s a look at how Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats fared in the regular season.
KTBS
Lovie Smith said the NFL had 'a problem' about Black coaches. A year later he was fired and the league is being criticized yet again about its lack of diversity
When Lovie Smith was hired by the Houston Texans in February 2022 as the team's new head coach, he said the NFL had "a problem" with hiring Black coaches and diversity. "I realize the amount of Black head coaches there are in the National Football League," Smith told reporters just under a year ago.
KTBS
Retiring JJ Watt reduced to tears by tribute video featuring family and NFL stars, including Tom Brady
JJ Watt was in a flood of tears after being shown an emotional tribute video of family and NFL stars like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers ahead of his final NFL game. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year played the final game of an...
KTBS
Derek Carr bids farewell to Las Vegas Raiders and fans in letter
NFL quarterback Derek Carr announced his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders after nine years with the franchise in an emotional letter to the team's fans. "It breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me."
thecomeback.com
Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed
As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.
KTBS
Buffalo Bills' possible AFC Championship game against Kansas City Chiefs will be held in Atlanta
The NFL has announced Atlanta as the host city for the AFC Championship game should the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the conference title game. Previously, the NFL owners approved the unprecedented post-season plan to host a game at a neutral site following the cancellation of the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.
