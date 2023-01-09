ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

NFLPA releases first Players' All-Pro team

Active NFL players cast ballots for the first ever Players' All-Pro Team released by the NFL Players Association on Wednesday. Players voted only for their position group or groups and the position group or groups they personally line up against on the gameday. For example, centers could vote for other centers, defensive tackles and inside linebackers.
TENNESSEE STATE
KTBS

How Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats fared in the NFL this season

Playoffs? Playoffs? Yes, the NFL postseason is officially here after a memorable and storyline-filled regular season. Now it’s win or go home. Before the NFL fires up Wild Card Weekend, starting with a doubleheader Saturday, here’s a look at how Tucsonans and former Arizona Wildcats fared in the regular season.
TUCSON, AZ
KTBS

Lovie Smith said the NFL had 'a problem' about Black coaches. A year later he was fired and the league is being criticized yet again about its lack of diversity

When Lovie Smith was hired by the Houston Texans in February 2022 as the team's new head coach, he said the NFL had "a problem" with hiring Black coaches and diversity. "I realize the amount of Black head coaches there are in the National Football League," Smith told reporters just under a year ago.
HOUSTON, TX
KTBS

Derek Carr bids farewell to Las Vegas Raiders and fans in letter

NFL quarterback Derek Carr announced his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders after nine years with the franchise in an emotional letter to the team's fans. "It breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me."
thecomeback.com

Massive Cardinals, Sean Payton news revealed

As some teams across the league search for their next head coach, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as one of the top available candidates. And even though Payton seems to think it’s unlikely he’ll return to coaching next season, the Arizona Cardinals are showing interest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy