OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man was found dead in Linwood Subdivision. According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, a call came in Tuesday morning at 5:58 a.m. about gunshots heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the Opelousas area. Deputies arrived and found a black man identified as Johnathan Simien, 38 of Opelousas, dead at the scene. No other information is available at this time.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO