evangelinetoday.com

Arrest is made in camp burglary

On December 20, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a simple burglary. located on Joe Ln. within the unincorporated area of Mamou. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect. Timothy Jaque Courville W/M DOB 3/3/1981 of the Mamou area made forced...
MAMOU, LA
KTBS

Drivers warned of fire in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Drivers traveling through Natchitoches Parish early Thursday were being urged to drive carefully as a fire burned nearby. About midnight, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, the Natchitoches Police Department, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 were on the scene of a grass/woods fire on the Eight Mile Loop and Interstate-49 near milepost #139.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

EPSO reports recent drug arrests

On the 2 nd of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit conducted a. search warrant on the old Basile Highway. Agents entered the residence and took one person into. custody without incident. Agents then conducted a search and located illegal narcotics. The following. occurred. Christin B. Sanders.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Kids arrested for attempted murder in January 4 shooting in Opelousas

Opelousas, La (KADN)- Opelousas police announced criminal charges against five kids - 4 boys and a girl - for attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. It all stems from a shooting last week that left a man wounded. Three of the child suspects have been taken into custody with two...
OPELOUSAS, LA
cenlanow.com

Opelousas man found dead in Linwood Subdivision

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man was found dead in Linwood Subdivision. According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, a call came in Tuesday morning at 5:58 a.m. about gunshots heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the Opelousas area. Deputies arrived and found a black man identified as Johnathan Simien, 38 of Opelousas, dead at the scene. No other information is available at this time.
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
BOYCE, LA
KPLC TV

Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish

GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12. Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361. Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says

A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
OPELOUSAS, LA
kalb.com

Accused rapist Jacob Michot rejects plea offer

A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville. Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. At the peak of Alexandria’s utility bill...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville. A commercial truck hauling a National Guard mobile trailer attempted to go under the overpass and knocked the trailer off. No injuries are reported.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Welfare concern: VPSO looking for Leesville man

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Justin James, 40, of Leesville. James was last seen on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. VPSO is working to verify Justin’s safety and well being. If you have any information relating...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville Fire Department responds to fire at Taco Bell in Kingsville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department (PFD) said there was “significant damage” following an early morning fire at the Taco Bell in the Kingsville area of Pineville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Firefighters received a call around 5:23 a.m. and responded to the Taco Bell. PFD said...
PINEVILLE, LA

