Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars, ecstasy pills, marijuana and more located after traffic stop
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – After conducting a traffic stop, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) deputies located illegal substances in a vehicle. Jacob Boult, 27, of Lafayette, and Aaron Foy, 25, of Belle Chase, were arrested after Rapides deputies found illegal substances in a vehicle after a traffic stop on I-49 Thursday.
evangelinetoday.com
Arrest is made in camp burglary
On December 20, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a simple burglary. located on Joe Ln. within the unincorporated area of Mamou. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect. Timothy Jaque Courville W/M DOB 3/3/1981 of the Mamou area made forced...
kjas.com
Vernon Parish pursuit ended with suspect on foot, manhunt in Evans Community
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says what began as a vehicle pursuit on Thursday morning became a ground search for the suspect. The department said their bloodhound tracking dogs were deployed in the Evans Community, about 10 miles east of Burkeville. The department said the chase started and ended...
KTBS
Drivers warned of fire in Natchitoches Parish
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Drivers traveling through Natchitoches Parish early Thursday were being urged to drive carefully as a fire burned nearby. About midnight, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, the Natchitoches Police Department, and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 were on the scene of a grass/woods fire on the Eight Mile Loop and Interstate-49 near milepost #139.
evangelinetoday.com
EPSO reports recent drug arrests
On the 2 nd of January 2023 the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Departments Narcotics Unit conducted a. search warrant on the old Basile Highway. Agents entered the residence and took one person into. custody without incident. Agents then conducted a search and located illegal narcotics. The following. occurred. Christin B. Sanders.
kadn.com
Kids arrested for attempted murder in January 4 shooting in Opelousas
Opelousas, La (KADN)- Opelousas police announced criminal charges against five kids - 4 boys and a girl - for attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. It all stems from a shooting last week that left a man wounded. Three of the child suspects have been taken into custody with two...
Elevated dump truck bed hits overpass, driver ejected and killed
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on on Jan. 8, where one person was killed.
cenlanow.com
Opelousas man found dead in Linwood Subdivision
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An Opelousas man was found dead in Linwood Subdivision. According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, a call came in Tuesday morning at 5:58 a.m. about gunshots heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the Opelousas area. Deputies arrived and found a black man identified as Johnathan Simien, 38 of Opelousas, dead at the scene. No other information is available at this time.
kalb.com
Boyce police arrest driver, passenger in high speed chase
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department arrested a driver and a passenger after a high speed chase on Friday, January 6. Police said around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, a green Sonata ran a stop sign on Hayward B. Joiner. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver began speeding on Hwy 8, then I-49, with speeds that reached up to 130 mph. Officers called for assistance to stop the vehicle.
KPLC TV
Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 2, 2023 – January 8, 2023.
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder
In Colfax, leadership with the Environmental Protection Agency met with members of the community over the concerns springing from a new permit in the works for Clean Harbors, a waste disposal facility operating as the only commercially open burning and open detonation site left in the United States. |. The...
kalb.com
Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish
GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12. Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361. Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside...
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says
A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud
A Louisiana hunter is facing serious fines and jail time too for alleged improprieties while hunting in the state.
kalb.com
Accused rapist Jacob Michot rejects plea offer
A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville. Alexandria utility billing cycle down to 35 days, financial aid for customers coming soon. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. At the peak of Alexandria’s utility bill...
kalb.com
Pineville traffic accident on US 165 at US 167 Overpass
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A traffic accident has occurred on US 165 at the Highway 167 Overpass (Cottingham Expressway), which is near Burger King and Lowes in Pineville. A commercial truck hauling a National Guard mobile trailer attempted to go under the overpass and knocked the trailer off. No injuries are reported.
kalb.com
Welfare concern: VPSO looking for Leesville man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Justin James, 40, of Leesville. James was last seen on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. VPSO is working to verify Justin’s safety and well being. If you have any information relating...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
kalb.com
Pineville Fire Department responds to fire at Taco Bell in Kingsville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department (PFD) said there was “significant damage” following an early morning fire at the Taco Bell in the Kingsville area of Pineville on Thursday, Jan. 12. Firefighters received a call around 5:23 a.m. and responded to the Taco Bell. PFD said...
Comments / 0