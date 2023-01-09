Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development
Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
theadvocate.com
Florida Boulevard bank site sold to car wash company for $900,000
An Atlanta-based car wash operator has purchased the former Chase Bank branch at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards for $900,000. A limited liability company set up by Mammoth Holdings purchased the property at 11311 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was JPMorgan Chase.
theadvocate.com
'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures
Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
wbrz.com
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Zip lining, trampoline park at new Gonzales entertainment complex
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — After seeing success in Denham Springs and Harvey, the owners of a family-friendly entertainment complex company celebrated the opening of a Gonzales location Wednesday. Airborne X Adventure Park opened its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17, and has since entertained 6,000 people, the company said. Airborne X launched the official grand opening […]
wbrz.com
Person found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m.. WBRZ has reached out to law...
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little Village
Lunch Specials at both locations of the The Little Village Italian Restaurant in Baton Rouge. A tradition in good times and good food, The Little Village has been providing Classic Italian fare to generations of Baton Rouge residents. Serving Italian specialties, prime steaks, and exquisite Louisiana seafood, the restaurant combines South Louisiana warmth with Old World charm for an intimate dining experience.
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
brproud.com
Chemical company breaks ground on $780M Louisiana expansion
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — A chemical company broke ground on a $780-million investment into its Geismar, Louisiana location on Wednesday, Jan. 11. BASF, according to a news release, will increase the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate production to about 600,000 metric tons per year. This phase of the project is expected to be complete in 2025.
theadvocate.com
A fix for notorious traffic jams? Road widening for plants, high school roundabout in works.
A major project to expand a highway used by thousands of plant workers and construction of a roundabout to handle traffic caused by a huge new school are both set to begin soon, potentially addressing notorious traffic jams in Ascension and St. James parishes. A long-sought, $50.18 million project to...
theadvocate.com
Port Allen-based refining company buys $4.8M downtown Baton Rouge office building
Port Allen-based Placid Refining Company has purchased an office building and parking lot in downtown Baton Rouge for nearly $4.8 million. The company bought the building at 402 N. Fourth St., which had been the former offices of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Level Homes, in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. Along with the 19,376-square-foot building, a .4 acre parking lot on the same block was also part of the transaction.
MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week. According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal...
Fire destroys home in West Baton Rouge Parish
ERWINVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Crews were called out to a fire in West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened on Pecan Grove Road in Erwinville. The fire destroyed the home. No injuries were reported.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge area has record-low unemployment: BRAC
According to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber's monthly economic indicator dashboard, the Capital region has a record-low unemployment rate and the largest labor force since 2018. "While employment in the Capital region is at an all-time high and nearly every parish has seen a year-over-year increase in wages – both positive indicators of economic health – these positives bring on other factors to turn focus to," said Andrew Fitzgerald, senior vice president of business intelligence for BRAC. "The high level of employment and low unemployment rate mean that businesses looking to grow their workforce will have a harder time doing so, as there are nearly three job openings for every resident out of work but looking for a job.
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge fried seafood restaurant offers platters, po’boys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new restaurant on Government Street offering hot, fresh fried seafood and quick service opened Tuesday. Cork’s — Cajun Fried Fish and Shrimp “o-fish-ally” opened its doors to guests Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant is run by the owners of Cou-Yon’s BBQ, a Port Allen restaurant.
wbrz.com
Embattled contractor loses appeal to get his license back
BATON ROUGE - An infamous contractor who's been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports will not get his contracting license back, an appeals court ruled this week. Kelly Sills' company, Coastal Bridge, had submitted an appeal to get its license back after another court last year upheld a...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after two shot while inside vehicle on Yaun Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot while sitting in their vehicle outside of a home in the 3300 block of Yaun Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and left a man and woman with...
wbrz.com
College students sleeping in cars to avoid bug-infested apartment; managers of off-campus complex unresponsive
BATON ROUGE - Nadia Andrews and her roommates have been sleeping in their cars for days to avoid their bug-infested apartment. “School starts next week and I’m sleeping in my car. It's embarrassing! It’s my senior year, this is not how I expected to walk into my senior year at all,” Andrews said.
Comments / 0