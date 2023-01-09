Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Taylor Swift’s cat is reportedly worth £80million
“With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the website notes. “The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.”
Taylor Swift: The life story you may not know
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Taylor Swift is one of the most influential musicians of her generation. Born in 1989, the songstress had a fairly normal childhood, spending her early years on a Christmas tree farm with her parents and younger brother. At 14, the family moved to […]
Resurfaced TikTok Of Taylor Swift Getting Interviewed By Ellen DeGeneres Is So Uncomfortable, And Even Emily Ratajkowski Commented
After a TikTok of Taylor Swift getting interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres resurfaced, Emily Ratajkowski is among those commenting on how uncomfortable it is.
The Shade! Penelope Disick Chooses Taylor Swift Song For TikTok Despite Aunt Kim Kardashian's Feud With The Singer
It looks like Penelope Disick may want aunt Kim Kardashian to shake off her long-running feud with Taylor Swift! On the night of Monday, January 2, the 10-year-old uploaded a baking tutorial to her and mom Kourtney Kardashian's joint TikTok account, and the 55-second video surprisingly featured the singer's mega-hit "Shake It Off" playing in the background.The cute post, which Disick simply captioned "Baking cookies," showed her gathering ingredients for aunt Kylie Jenner's signature recipe, which happened to be posted on Kourtney's Poosh website. After mixing everything up, she scoops the cookie dough onto a pan, puts them in the...
Olivia Wilde shares cryptic message about love after Harry Styles breakup
Olivia Wilde shared a cryptic message about love on Tuesday, nearly two months after she and Harry Styles broke up. “I’d hate to die without having loved,” read the post on the “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s Instagram Story, featuring a still from the 2004 romantic drama “Tropical Malady.” Page Six confirmed in November 2022 that Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, had called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source told us at the time. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.” The insider...
Prince Harry Made 1 Move During ’60 Minutes’ Interview That Showed He Was ‘Uncomfortable,’ Body Language Expert Says
Prince Harry showed some discomfort and wariness during his interview with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes, a body language expert says.
In final interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles were evident
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
Ok Magazine
Olivia Wilde All Smiles In France Despite Insiders Claiming She's Still 'Upset' Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is ending the year with a smile on her face!. Despite going through a break up, custody issues, and one headline-making press tour, the Don't Worry Darling director took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to share a snap of herself strolling the streets of France with a grin plastered from ear-to-ear.
Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines
Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
In Style
Miley Cyrus Announced Her New Album In a Silky Cut-Out Bodysuit and Sky-High Heels
According to Miley Cyrus (and her multiple Instagram posts captioned “New Year, New Miley”), 2023 is about to be the year of the rebrand. But according to the rest of the world (and the rocker’s recent single and album announcement), 2023 is about to be the year of Miley Cyrus — again.
Golden Globes: ‘RRR’ Beat Taylor Swift For Best Song—As It Should
RRR went up against some seemingly stiff competition in the Best Song category at this year’s Golden Globes. But if you’ve actually seen the epic film, a Telugu-language adventure of over-the-top, glorious scale, you know that “Naatu Naatu” is the most deserving winner of the bunch.
Fans Think Lea Michele Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Her Latest Post: 'What Did She Do To Her Face?'
Lea Michele has faced quite a lot of controversy over the years, be it her rumored and unverified reading struggles or the bullying allegations she faced for her on-set behavior – but the latest thing to get social media talking is the 36-year-old Glee alum’s appearance, as her face looks thinner, more sculpted, and a completely different shape altogether in some of her latest pictures!
Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At The 1975’s London Concert To Perform ‘Anti-Hero’: Watch
We absolutely love a Taylor Swift, 33, cameo! The songstress made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert in London on Jan. 12 to perform the acoustic version of her hit song “Anti-Hero.” While belting out the track, Taylor rocked a silver sequined cocktail dress, which she stylishly paired with silver platform heels. The 33-year-old also opted to wear her blonde tresses in a chic updo for the evening on stage. In addition, while having fun in London with the band, Taylor held up a cocktail beverage and toasted the crowd!
Daughter sings Taylor Swift's 'Best Days' to her mom with cancer on their last Christmas together
Music has the magic ability to help us express ourselves when words just aren’t enough. It has a unique power to help us live in the moment as we focus on each note, beat and lyric. Music can also bring people together like nothing else whether it’s through dancing, singing or simply listening.A beautiful video posted to TikTok by Kelsey Fry shows how music helped create a moment between mother and daughter that they both hoped could last forever.According to Good Morning America, Fry’s mother, Christie Geraty, has been battling terminal non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for 15 years and she knew that last Christmas would be the final one with her family. On that bittersweet holiday, Fry took a moment to play Taylor Swift’s “The Best Day” for her mother to show how much she cared.
Bustle
Taylor Swift Surprised The 1975 Crowd With The First Live Performance Of “Anti-Hero”
Taylor Swift is currently preparing to embark on The Eras Tour, and she’s getting in some good practice courtesy of one of her favorite bands. On Jan. 12, Swift surprised fans at The 1975’s At Their Very Best tour stop at London’s O2 Arena, where she gave the first performance of her Billboard No. 1 hit “Anti-Hero.” The 11-time Grammy winner also helped the group perform their 2013 track “The City.”
ETOnline.com
Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of His Proposal to Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's love still burns bright! The twin flames celebrated their one-year anniversary of MGK's romantic proposal by showing off Fox's unique sparkler. Kelly, who also goes by Colson Baker, took to his Instagram Stories, sliding half the ring back onto his fiancée's finger and adding...
Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift Dominate 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations
iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate its tenth anniversary when it airs live on Fox from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27, with Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift as the most nominated artists of the night. The nominations for the 2023 ceremony were announced Wednesday, and the three artists tied for the lead spot among this year’s hopefuls, with eight nods each. Jack Harlow trails closely behind with six nominations, including landing both “Industry Baby” and “First Class” in the Song of the Year category. He ties with Drake and Dua Lipa, while Beyoncé...
papermag.com
Ellie Goulding on Claims She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan
Ellie Goulding is pushing back against some old cheating accusations. This past weekend, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer took to TikTok to share a video of herself dancing to Harry Styles' hit song "As It Was," which she cheekily captioned, "Quick boob check then we're birthday groovin." However, it seemed as if fans were less focused on her moves and more preoccupied with her choice of song, with one person bringing up an almost decade-old rumor about her alleged affair with another former One Direction member.
netflixjunkie.com
IT’S FLOWERS TIME! Miley Cyrus Takes Indirect Jibe at Ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, Fans Pick Up Hints
We can not separate art from artists. An artist creates any form of art to reflect their own feelings about it. Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are two of the greatest examples of the same in the music industry. Another young singer, Miley Cyrus, also is a fan-favorite artist who has won many hearts. On January 13, 2023, Cyrus released the first song, Flowers, from her upcoming album. Fans seem to deduce the message from the song and are going gaga over the singer.
Taylor Swift rocks chainmail mini for surprise performance at The 1975 concert
It’s her, hi. Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London Thursday, where she treated the crowd to the first-ever live performance of her “Midnights” track “Anti-Hero.” And the pop phenom — who also covered The 1975’s song “The City” — made the whole place shimmer in an itty-bitty, disco-worthy Paco Rabanne chainmail dress ($3,950) dripping with layers of gold and silver sequins. The fashion house’s signature paillette-covered styles, the design for which dates back to the 1960s, have also popped up on stars including Dua Lipa, Sophie Turner and Laura Harrier. Swift, 33, completed the look...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0