Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
CASA moving to new location
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates also known as CASA is moving to a new location in the near future. They are moving out of the South Burlington Plaza and into the old Hastings Public Schools administration building. CASA purchased the building for over $400,000 dollars in...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Salvation Army reopens to the public after pipe burst
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local nonprofit is allowing people back in after a water pipe burst, which caused major damage to their building the day after Christmas. Officials with the Grand Island Salvation Army said fifty gallons of water per minute poured into the facility, damaging every part of it.
KSNB Local4
Bookstore serves community one book at a time
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the holiday season is behind us, people can still make an impact on their community no matter the distance. Susan’s Books and Gifts serves the central Nebraska community by donating books to schools, jails, pastors, and any organization that needs them. All the books...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College hosts art exhibit from MONA
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a new art exhibition at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at Hastings College, that will transport you back to the 1990′s. “A Blast From Future’s Past” is a collection of pieces from the Museum of Nebraska Art, on loan as the museum works on redevelopment.
KSNB Local4
GIPS school board chooses interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public School Board has chosen Matt Fisher to lead the district for the next 17 months. Fisher is one of three candidates the board had to choose from. The other two were Dr. Virginia Moon and Dr. Michael Teahon. While the board was deciding, they elected to have Dr. Robin Dexter assume the role until it is otherwise appointed.
KSNB Local4
CDHD offers free diabetes prevention class
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local health department is gearing up for diabetes prevention program. Central District Health Department is offering free classes beginning Monday, January 16, and for the first time the entire course will be instructed online. Officials say the goal of the program is for participants...
KSNB Local4
A better start this year than last with more moisture in the bucket to start 2023
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Things continue to be rather dry in the Tri-Cities with storm systems continuing to evade south central Nebraska. But when comparing this year to last, there could be a positive change in our weather pattern as this January is off to a better start. Let’s first take a look at Grand Island. Last year you received 3.9″ of total snowfall since July 1st of the previous year. So far this year we are not too far behind at 3.6″. The max snow depth was 1 inch deeper last year at 2″. Not a big deal. But what i want to draw your attention to is the fact that we have started off 2023 ahead of schedule for precipitation with almost a half an inch in the bucket. That’s a lot more than what we saw last year with only about tenth. Not much difference in way of total snow for the beginning of the month with about 1.5″ currently and last year. Now on to Kearney. You saw more total season snow last year. But once again, as we look at the comparison between the start of January last year to this year, much more precipitation has fallen this year around 0.46″. That’s approximately 0.25″ above the normal of .21″. And lastly we come to Hastings. Not much difference in the total snowfalls or max snow depths since July 1st. However, when we compare the precipitation for the start of January, we have seen about .12″ more than last year or about 0.04″ above the normal we typically receive. Could this be a wind of change in the amount of moisture we receive the rest of this winter season? Only time will tell.
KSNB Local4
Foggy start to Friday...Improving weekend temps
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clouds will fill back in tonight with the addition of dense fog developing from northern areas, southward. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY effective until mid morning Friday, where visibility restrictions could drop to 1/4 mile or less. The area has expanded to include counties west of Highway 281 to include Lexington , Kearney, Minden, Holdrege and Franklin as well as counties north of Grand Island....Loup City, St. Paul and Ord included. Visibility of 1/4 to 1/2 mile is expanding into central parts of the state.
KSNB Local4
Transit service demand growth leads to upcoming upgrades
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Local transit service is seeing quite an increase in ridership. Crane Transit serves all of Hall County and has been the public transportation provider for Grand Island since 2013. Along with being affiliated with the city, officials said having extended transit services has helped them grow.
KSNB Local4
Kearney City Council approves plan to demolish building, build new structure on E 25th St.
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - A Kearney construction company is planning to redevelop a visible property on the east side of town. The Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve a redevelopment project at 1100 E 25th St. Richie Bock Construction plans to demolish the existing building, which used to house...
KSNB Local4
Finishing touches still needed to complete former Hastings viaduct project
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The former 16th Street viaduct is now just a memory for the citizens of Hastings. Back in December 2021, the Hastings City Council approved a deal with United Contractors, out of Iowa, to get rid of the viaduct for a little more than $1.3 million. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident in Columbus before lunch hour
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a vehicle accident before noon on Thursday in Columbus. Around 11:50 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to an accident on 23rd St. and 26th Ave. There is no word yet on injuries, cause or extent of damages procured in the accident.
albionnewsonline.com
2022 was driest of past 8 years
Little wonder why Boone County and most of Central Nebraska waivered between severe and extreme drought through most of 2022. It was exremely dry across the area. In fact, many people can’t remember a drier year, and drought is reflected in Albion’s precipitation total. Albion received only 16.75...
News Channel Nebraska
Small fire smolders when crews arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a small fire at a construction site in Columbus Thursday before noon. The Columbus Fire Department said they received a call about a fire in the 2400 block of 6th St. around 11:50 a.m. CFD Fire Chief Gray said the fire was a small...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull wrestling hosts Rumbull in Trumbull
TRUMBULL, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull hosted a double dual quad event at the Trumbull Community Center Thursday. The Cardinals have named the event Rumbull in Trumbull and Harvard, Sandy Creek and Superior made the trip. In round one, Doniphan-Trumbull faced off in a dual with Harvard. DT won the matchup...
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
KSNB Local4
How albedo affects our daytime temperatures
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Over the past week you may have noticed that temperatures have been much cooler in northern parts of the state. Mostly due in part to the heavy snow that was received from last week’s winter storm. This has created a decent snow pack which happens to have a high albedo.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s rural fire departments say despite spike in calls, they’re ready for 2023
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Many fires sparked across Nebraska last year, including wildfires just outside Lincoln. Several rural fire departments said they’ve worked hard to handle the high number of calls, and a couple reported a record number of responses in 2022. That includes the York Fire Department.
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
klkntv.com
Nebraska storms are reminder to make sure you have insurance coverage you need
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s been more than six months since large hail brought widespread damage to Seward, but some homeowners are still waiting on repairs. That’s why it’s important to have clear communication with your insurance agent about your exact needs. Mandy Cutshall and her...
Comments / 0