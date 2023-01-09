Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Town of Prescott Valley, CAFMA Enter Agreement
Prescott Valley and the Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority are investing in the Town’s public safety with an Intergovernmental Agreement for technology that will allow first responders to reduce response times and navigate through traffic signals more safely. The technology allows first responders to use devices in their...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott NF Waives Fees in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Prescott NF Offices closed for Federal Holiday
Prescott NF Waives Fees in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Prescott NF Offices closed for Federal Holiday. All Prescott National Forest (PNF) offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, for the federal holiday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona’s building codes block affordable, sustainable housing
The city of Sedona is blocking its own efforts to develop both affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing by adopting building and development codes that increase construction costs and ignore affordable and sustainable materials. Sedona’s Land Development Code asserts that the purpose of the standards laid out in the code is...
theprescotttimes.com
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
prescottenews.com
The Town of Prescott Valley is holding an Adult Prom February 11, 2023
The Town of Prescott Valley cordially invites you to the Adult Prom. Dress up for the theme, Regency Era Ball, or come in any formal attire. There will be fine dining, music, giveaways, and more. The Prom will take place on the 11th of February from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Prescott Valley Civic Center 🌹
SignalsAZ
Prescott Interim City Manager Named
Prescott City Council voted unanimously today to name Tyler Goodman Interim City Manager effective immediately. Goodman has worked for the City since 2016 and was named Deputy City Manager in January of 2022. In December City Manager Michael Lamar submitted his letter of resignation to City Council. His last day...
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Courthouse Square Turns Blue Tonight
On Monday night, January 9, 2023, for three nights, the Prescott Courthouse Square will turn blue in honor of National Law Enforcement. The more than 90 Courthouse Plaza trees that are decorated with lights for the holidays will be switched to blue starting January 9th and will remain blue for three nights in honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Police Officer Cited and Released for Impaired Driving
On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:00 P.M. Prescott Police Detective Dillenbeck was involved in a minor, non-injury two vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 89 and Prescott Lakes Parkway. Initial responding officers on scene made an observation of possible impairment with Detective Dillenbeck and requested a supervisor respond to the scene. As a result of the on-scene investigators observations, it was determined to have Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office respond to investigate the collision as well as the possibility of impaired driving.
ABC 15 News
Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai College Announces Bachelor of Science in Business Degree: The First Baccalaureate Degree Offered by a Rural Community College in Arizona
Photo: Dr. Lisa Rhine, President of Yavapai College speaks at Tuesday’s press conference announcing the Bachelor of Science in Business Degree. The degree is pending HLC final review, it is being recommended for approval, and there are no areas of concern. Yavapai College has announced the launch of a...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 9, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
knau.org
Forest Servies resumes cleanup of abandoned mines near Prescott
The U.S. Forest Service has resumed the cleanup of abandoned mines east of Prescott. The project began in December 202 and was split into two because of funding issues and to avoid interfering with the owls. Phase one cleaned up three of the six abandoned silver, gold and copper mines...
prescottenews.com
Embry-Riddle Announces Spring 2023 Shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium
The Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium is the only Arizona planetarium north of Phoenix, and is capable of seating 116 students and visitors, showing them the cosmos in 360-degree 4k resolution. Much more than just a planetarium, the facility contains multi-media learning software that can take viewers from the inner complexities of the human body to the farthest reaches of the known universe.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
12news.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of trying to burglarize the same house twice, police say
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott man is behind bars after police said a woman caught him trying to burglarize her home not once, but twice. Prescott police said around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, a woman reported waking up to find a burglar in her home located in the 800 block of Valley Street. The woman told police the suspect fled the scene after stealing her purse.
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
Sedona Red Rock News
Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions
The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 12 thru Jan 16
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. An active weather pattern is expected to move in starting January 15th! Will we see some snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
theprescotttimes.com
Albert Lee – Legendary Guitarist - 2X Grammy Winner
Albert Lee – Legendary Guitarist - 2X Grammy Winner. Prescott Elks Theater, 117 East Gurley Street, Prescott. TIX: https://www.prescottelkstheatre.org/theatre-events. “Often emulated, never equaled.” - Emmylou Harris. On Friday, February 10th, legendary guitarist and 2x Grammy winner, Albert Lee comes to the historic Elks Theater in Prescott. The 5x...
