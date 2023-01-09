In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.

