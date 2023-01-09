ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Palestine ISD band director arrested, accused of improper relationship with student

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A Palestine ISD band director was arrested for an improper relationship with a student, authorities said. The Palestine Police Department said they got a report on Thursday of an improper relationship between a teacher and a student at Palestine High School. “During the investigation, detectives learned a teacher, identified as Adrian […]
PALESTINE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lindale Couple Indicted For Hit-And-Run Death

A grand jury indicted a Lindale couple in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed a woman’s life in July. They charged 24-year-old Ryan Pruitt with an accident involving death and Tampering with Evidence and 27-year-old Kerissa Valenzuela with Tampering with Evidence. State Troopers say Pruitt was driving on the wrong side of the road when he struck and killed Esperanza Guian, who was riding on a street scooter.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KSLA

FBI sends alert to Texarkana residents after string of car thefts, attempted ATM thefts

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued an alert to Texarkana residents in hopes of slowing down attempted ATM thefts. Over the past three years, there has been a rise in people trying to break into ATMs. Connor Hagan with the FBI says there have been over 50 incidents of vehicles stolen and used in connection with attempted ATM thefts throughout southwest Ark. and northeast Texas.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Law enforcement finds 'additional items' in area missing East Texas woman's remains were found

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Panola County Sheriff’s office found “additional items” in the northwest area of the county where missing woman Lauren Thompson’s remains were found in July 2022. Sheriff Cutter Clinton told KETK News that “additional items were located and will be sent to the crime lab for further analysis.” Thompson went missing […]
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of abandoning a toddler on the side of Rhones Quarter Road Tuesday night. Paul Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was first charged with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500. At around 4:30 p.m., a warrant was issued for endangering a child, and the bond for that charge is $750,000. Hanna remains in the Smith County Jail.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was given prison time after pleading guilty to crashing his vehicle through a living room wall. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house. However, investigators learned that while Williams intentionally crashed the vehicle, he did so to a house other than the one intended, as Williams apparently meant to commit the act to a house where he understood his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Contreras to be at the time. One of the house’s occupants was injured in the crash.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Motorcyclist dead after Hopkins County wreck

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Hopkins County on Wednesday. 73-year-old Bobby Wilson of Lone Oak was driving a 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle eastbound on FM 71, just east of the Sulphur Bluff Community around 1:57 p.m., authorities said. According to DPS, a preliminary report states […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

MCSO high-speed pursuit ends with two arrests

28-year-old Xavier Melton and 27-year-old Bradley Ladarrin were arrested yesterday after the Arkansas State Police alerted MCSO about a Dodge Challenger traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on I-49. The vehicle was later located by deputies in Garland City. As authorities approached, however, the suspects fled towards Texarkana...
GARLAND CITY, AR
KSST Radio

2 Served With Warrants For Felony Offenses Twice In Less Than A Week

At least 2 men have been served with warrants for felony offenses twice in less than a week, according to Hopkins County jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Steward and Elijah Fite located Luke Maximus Walters at a County Road 2301 residence at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, and took the 20-year-old Dike man into custody on two warrants. Walters was booked into Hopkins County jail at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The offenses, the deputies noted in arrest reports, are alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

