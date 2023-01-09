ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumor: USC expected to add former 5-star defensive lineman via transfer portal

By Connor Morrissette
AllTrojans
 4 days ago

A day after USC received a commitment from former Purdue defensive lineman Jack Sullivan, the Trojans appear to still be looking to beef up their defensive line.

Three 247Sports.com analysts logged crystal ball predictions on Monday forecasting that Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas will transfer to USC.

- USC football transfer portal tracker: Who have the Trojans added?

Lucas is a former 5-star recruit out of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. 247Sports.com ranked the 6-foot-6, 270 pound defensive lineman as the No. 32 player in the country in the 2022 cycle.

Lucas played in seven games for the Aggies in 2022, making 10 tackles. He played primarily at the defensive tackle position and on special teams.

Lucas entered the transfer portal last Tuesday.

"I want to thank Coach Fisher and his staff for the opportunity to play at TAMU," he tweeted. "Thank you to my professors and academic staff for providing me all the support to succeed as a student-athlete. Thank you to all my teammates for all the encouragement. I will forever cherish the relationships that I have built in College Station. To the 12th man, thank you so much for all your support.

I also want to thank my parents for being my main source of strength and support throughout this journey. Most of all, I want to thank God for all the opportunities that have been afforded to me.

After careful reflection and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

