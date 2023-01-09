Read full article on original website
Apple TV and Apple Music apps for Windows quietly appear on the Microsoft Store
The apps look similar to the versions that are available on macOS but are slightly modified for Windows. The Apple TV app functions similarly to the app on Smart TVs, giving users access to Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels, in addition to movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. The Apple Music app is almost the same as the macOS version but doesn’t have the lyrics feature.
The mixed messaging of mixed reality
A day in, I met with HTC and slipped the headset on. The din of humanity melted away. I was underwater. It was quiet, serene — meditative, even. It was dark inside there. Rays and other fish swam by, silhouetted against a navy blue backdrop. Next came the largest animal to ever exist on this planet, purring and singing serenely. A blue whale’s eye is surprisingly small in proportion to the rest of its massive form. It’s roughly the size of a grapefruit or softball. It blinked a few times, attempting to determine what it was seeing.
