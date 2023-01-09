ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

arlnow.com

JUST IN: Residential property assessment rise continues but decelerates

The U.S. real estate market is facing significant headwinds, but Arlington property assessments are continuing their march upward. Arlington County announced today that overall assessments of residential and commercial properties rose 3.6% for 2023, compared to 3.5% for 2022. Residential values are up 4.5% while commercial values are up 2.6%.
alxnow.com

Most and least expensive condos sold in Alexandria (Dec-Jan 2023)

This past week saw 25 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $122,000 while the most expensive was $2,800,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 62 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

New Assistant Fire Chief — “The Arlington County Fire Department is proud to announce the hiring of Jason R. Jenkins for the position of Assistant Fire Chief. Chief Jenkins has over 26 years of experience in Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), serving most recently as an Assistant Fire Chief with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.” [Arlington County]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House

Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
restonnow.com

Report: Tatte Bakery to open in Reston Town Center

Tatte Bakery and Cafe is opening a new location in Reston. According to a report by Washington Business Journal, the chain has signed a lease for roughly 3,750 square feet of space at 11910 Market Street in Reston Town Center. The location will include outdoor seating. The company, which was...
RESTON, VA
arlnow.com

Local need for food assistance rises as inflation persists

Sally Diaz-Wells, who coordinates the food pantry at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Arlington, just got the weekly egg bill. It was $2,000, which makes up nearly 20% of the church’s weekly budget of $12,000 for purchasing food for distribution. Arlington Food Assistance Center CEO Charles...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Closures planned Monday for MLK Day holiday

Arlington County courts, schools, government offices, libraries and community centers will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. Along with the closures there will be a reduction in service for ART buses and Metro buses and trains. Additionally, there will be no parking meter enforcement in Arlington.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

Versa Real Estate Sells Maryland Shopping Center for $11M

A local private investor has acquired Marlboro Square, a 92,649-square-foot shopping center in Upper Marlboro, Md., from Versa Real Estate for $10.8 million. Located at 5715 Crain Highway, the center features 19 stores, including anchor tenant Weis Supermarket, though the grocery store’s lease expires in 2026. KLNB represented the...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mocoshow.com

Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’

The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Axios DC

D.C.'s mayor has a plan to boost the city's population

Data: U.S. Census Bureau and Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Chart: Alice Feng/AxiosIn the heyday of 2010s boomtown D.C., it was projected that the city would hit 1 million residents by 2045. Reality check: Those days of rapid growth are long gone. The District’s population rise was already slowing before the pandemic made it worse. Driving the news: Mayor Muriel Bowser released a five-year “comeback plan" Monday, seeking to revive that decade of growth. The plan includes incentives for converting offices into apartments and creating more jobs. The overall goal: Hang on to D.C.’s current 671,000 residents and grow the...
WASHINGTON, DC

