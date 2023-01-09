Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Residential property assessment rise continues but decelerates
The U.S. real estate market is facing significant headwinds, but Arlington property assessments are continuing their march upward. Arlington County announced today that overall assessments of residential and commercial properties rose 3.6% for 2023, compared to 3.5% for 2022. Residential values are up 4.5% while commercial values are up 2.6%.
arlnow.com
County says urban farms, breweries and colleges are another solution for high office vacancy rate
In another bid to tackle the soaring office vacancy rate, Arlington County is mulling whether to fill vacant offices with unconventional tenants such as breweries and hydroponic farms. The county is looking at allowing urban farms, artisan workshops, and craft beverage-making and dog boarding facilities to operate by-right in commercial,...
alxnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Alexandria (Dec-Jan 2023)
This past week saw 25 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $122,000 while the most expensive was $2,800,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 62 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
WJLA
Va. AG tells 7News he'll review Loudoun County schools over national merit controversy
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Democrats are slamming Attorney General Jason Miyares’ civil rights investigations into Fairfax County Public Schools after three schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition. State Senator Scott Surovell is calling the Attorney General’s probe a “fake investigation” adding “Arlington,...
arlnow.com
NEW: Amazon says HQ2 office towers and public park will open this summer
Three years ago this month, Amazon started setting the stage for construction of the first phase of its second headquarters. Since then, construction work has continued on-pace, with banners across the Pentagon City site, located at the corner of 13th Street S. and S. Eads Street, heralding a 2023 arrival.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
New Assistant Fire Chief — “The Arlington County Fire Department is proud to announce the hiring of Jason R. Jenkins for the position of Assistant Fire Chief. Chief Jenkins has over 26 years of experience in Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), serving most recently as an Assistant Fire Chief with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.” [Arlington County]
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
fredericksburg.today
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House
Community Services Board to temporarily close the Sunshine Lady House. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board has announced the temporary closing of its residential crisis stabilization program. Significant staffing shortages have impacted the program’s ability to safely treat individuals experiencing acute mental health crises. The Sunshine Lady House for Mental...
restonnow.com
Report: Tatte Bakery to open in Reston Town Center
Tatte Bakery and Cafe is opening a new location in Reston. According to a report by Washington Business Journal, the chain has signed a lease for roughly 3,750 square feet of space at 11910 Market Street in Reston Town Center. The location will include outdoor seating. The company, which was...
arlnow.com
Local need for food assistance rises as inflation persists
Sally Diaz-Wells, who coordinates the food pantry at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Arlington, just got the weekly egg bill. It was $2,000, which makes up nearly 20% of the church’s weekly budget of $12,000 for purchasing food for distribution. Arlington Food Assistance Center CEO Charles...
NBC Washington
‘We Cannot Afford to Live Here': Loudoun County Transit Workers Strike, Some Service Suspended
Dozens of Loudoun County, Virginia, transit workers are returning to the picket lines for a second day Thursday, forcing the suspension of service on nearly three dozen bus lines. Silver Line bus routes and all commuter bus routes are suspended Thursday. Paratransit has not been affected. Here’s a full list...
arlnow.com
Closures planned Monday for MLK Day holiday
Arlington County courts, schools, government offices, libraries and community centers will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday. Along with the closures there will be a reduction in service for ART buses and Metro buses and trains. Additionally, there will be no parking meter enforcement in Arlington.
Commercial Observer
Versa Real Estate Sells Maryland Shopping Center for $11M
A local private investor has acquired Marlboro Square, a 92,649-square-foot shopping center in Upper Marlboro, Md., from Versa Real Estate for $10.8 million. Located at 5715 Crain Highway, the center features 19 stores, including anchor tenant Weis Supermarket, though the grocery store’s lease expires in 2026. KLNB represented the...
arlnow.com
Intersection reconfiguration near Clarendon set to wrap up this spring
Arlington County is nearing the end of project to overhaul of the intersection of Washington Blvd and 13th Street N., near Clarendon. The redesigned intersection will have two lanes of travel in each direction, while the new 13th Street N. will make a “T” with the new Washington Blvd.
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Restaurants Featured in the Washington Post’s List of ‘The D.C. area’s 10 best casual restaurants of 2022’
The Washington Post releases a yearly list of its “Top 10 Best Casual Restaurants” in the D.C. and half of the most recent list is comprised of five Montgomery County restaurants. Casual restaurants usually share some of the following characteristics: Customers are served at their table, food offerings are moderately priced, atmosphere is low-key, and decor is often unique and based on the type of food served As a general rule, casual dining restaurants fall between fine dining and fast-casual on the dining spectrum. Below we take a look at the five MoCo restaurants that have made the list:
D.C.'s mayor has a plan to boost the city's population
Data: U.S. Census Bureau and Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Chart: Alice Feng/AxiosIn the heyday of 2010s boomtown D.C., it was projected that the city would hit 1 million residents by 2045. Reality check: Those days of rapid growth are long gone. The District’s population rise was already slowing before the pandemic made it worse. Driving the news: Mayor Muriel Bowser released a five-year “comeback plan" Monday, seeking to revive that decade of growth. The plan includes incentives for converting offices into apartments and creating more jobs. The overall goal: Hang on to D.C.’s current 671,000 residents and grow the...
Bowser Sets Goal Of Increasing D.C.’s Population And Black Incomes Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday outlined an ambitious plan to increase D.C.’s population by some 55,000 residents, grow the median income of Black households by $25,000, and put almost all residents east of the Anacostia River within a mile of a grocery store within the next five years. The...
arlnow.com
Police looking for vandal who ripped mirror off car, chucked it through apartment window
A man went on a vandalism spree along Columbia Pike last night, police say. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. amid the apartment buildings on Columbia Pike between George Mason Drive and Glebe Road. “The victims heard a loud noise and observed a window to their residence had been broken...
arlnow.com
Arts Focus: We Paused! exhibit continues exploring a community’s pandemic journey through art!
This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development. WE PAUSED! A Handmade Book by Studio Pause for Gates of Ballston, chronicles a year in the life of one Arlington community during the COVID-19 epidemic through creativity and art. Now, that book has been...
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
