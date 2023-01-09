ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Center Zach Edey Named Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vQc4b_0k8lmKnt00

Purdue junior center Zach Edey averaged 21.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the team's last three games, which included a pair of victories away from home. He garnered his fourth Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week award of the season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the fourth time this season, Purdue junior center Zach Edey was named the Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week. He guided the Boilermakers to a pair of wins in the span of seven days.

Only Glenn Robinson and Caleb Swanigan have captured more Big Ten Player of the Week honors for the program in a single season.

After suffering its first loss of the season at the hands of Rutgers, the team bounced back with consecutive wins away from Mackey Arena, taking down Ohio State and Penn State. In the three games, Edey averaged 21.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Edey posted 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while adding two blocks in the team's loss to the Scarlet Knights.

He followed the performance by scoring 16 points and coming down with 11 rebounds in a road win over the Buckeyes. He also registered four assists during the game, including a pass that resulted in a game-winning 3-pointer by freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.

Against the Nittany Lions, Edey tallied 30 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots, becoming the first power conference player to achieve those statistics. It was his 13th double-double of the season and eighth in a row.

Across the three matchups this past week, Edey was a combined 26-of-42 from the field, good for 62% on his shot attempts. He also went 13-of-15 from the free throw line and didn't miss a foul shot for the Boilermakers in their last two wins.

Edey and the rest of Purdue basketball will be back in action at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mackey Arena for a matchup against Nebraska. It will be the second meeting of the season, with the first resulting in a 65-62 win in Lincoln, Neb. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Related stories on Purdue basketball

  • Purdue Drops to No. 3 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: Purdue basketball suffered its first loss of the season last week before earning back-to-back wins away from West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are 15-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play, coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Dominates Second Half in 76-63 Win Over Penn State: Purdue junior center Zach Edey scored 30 points and came down with 13 rebounds in a dominant victory over Penn State on Sunday at the Palestra. The Boilermakers held the Nittany Lions to just 26 points in the second half. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Edges Ohio State on Late 3-Pointer: Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer scored all 11 of his points in the second half, including the game-winning 3-pointer to take down Ohio State on the road. The Boilermakers finished the game with a season-high 13 made shots from deep. CLICK HERE
  • Rutgers Hands Purdue First Loss of the Season: Purdue lost to Rutgers 65-64 on Monday night at Mackey Arena, falling to 13-1 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights led by as many as 13 points, and a late 3-pointer by senior guard Cam Spencer ended up as the game-winning shot. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation .

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Drew Brees gives Ryan Walters a lesson on what it means to be a Boilermaker

Drew Brees knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful at Purdue. Now, he’s trying to pass on that insight to new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters comes to West Lafayette with noteworthy experience and impressive background. Still, there’s a natural adjustment to any new place, and Walters looked to Brees for some advice on getting started.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana

Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
INDIANA STATE
theseymourowl.com

The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium

Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton

Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
TIPTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Learn about marijuana in the workplace

With states bordering Indiana changing their own laws regarding marijuana, its possession, and its use, many Hoosier employers are wondering what they can and cannot prohibit and test for in their workplaces. In addition to a patchwork of state laws, the federal government still criminalizes marijuana. So what can you...
FISHERS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Railcrew Express loses CSX contract

RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
VINCENNES, IN
cbs4indy.com

Decisions made from Friday hearing to set the stage in Delphi trial

Decisions made from Friday hearing to set the stage in Delphi trial. Decisions made from Friday hearing to set the stage …. Decisions made from Friday hearing to set the stage in Delphi trial. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North Split will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local doctor reaches 60th year of practice

PARKE CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Dr. John Swaim is on his 60th year of continued service to the people of the Wabash Valley and has made a lasting impact on the community. When asked what Dr. Swaim enjoyed most about his 60-year-long career, he explained that it was the people. “I’ve tried to make people […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Look ahead to Richard Allen's day in court

DELPHI, Ind. — The man accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams will be back in court this week. A daylong hearing is set for Friday in Carroll County. Judge Frances Gull will have a lot to listen to at the hearing. And we do know Richard Allen will be in the courtroom in person.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Victim of house explosion identified

Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
LAFAYETTE, IN
22 WSBT

Police look for answers after body found in Cass County

Police are looking for answers after a body was found in a field in Cass County. The victim was found near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 on Thursday. That's just northwest of the fairgrounds. Police are working to identify that body. If you know anything call the Cass...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

One person injured in U.S. 52 rollover crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover crash in Tippecanoe County. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and County Road 700 South. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion was following a...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
894
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/purdue

Comments / 0

Community Policy