Purdue Center Zach Edey Named Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week

Purdue junior center Zach Edey averaged 21.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the team's last three games, which included a pair of victories away from home. He garnered his fourth Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week award of the season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the fourth time this season, Purdue junior center Zach Edey was named the Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week. He guided the Boilermakers to a pair of wins in the span of seven days.

Only Glenn Robinson and Caleb Swanigan have captured more Big Ten Player of the Week honors for the program in a single season.

After suffering its first loss of the season at the hands of Rutgers, the team bounced back with consecutive wins away from Mackey Arena, taking down Ohio State and Penn State. In the three games, Edey averaged 21.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Edey posted 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while adding two blocks in the team's loss to the Scarlet Knights.

He followed the performance by scoring 16 points and coming down with 11 rebounds in a road win over the Buckeyes. He also registered four assists during the game, including a pass that resulted in a game-winning 3-pointer by freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.

Against the Nittany Lions, Edey tallied 30 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots, becoming the first power conference player to achieve those statistics. It was his 13th double-double of the season and eighth in a row.

Across the three matchups this past week, Edey was a combined 26-of-42 from the field, good for 62% on his shot attempts. He also went 13-of-15 from the free throw line and didn't miss a foul shot for the Boilermakers in their last two wins.

Edey and the rest of Purdue basketball will be back in action at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13, at Mackey Arena for a matchup against Nebraska. It will be the second meeting of the season, with the first resulting in a 65-62 win in Lincoln, Neb. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

