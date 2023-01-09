ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense

FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
ALABAMA STATE
Bears 2022 Final Report Card: A No-Win Situation

Bears running back David Montgomery tried summing up the season past in the locker room just after they finished 3-14. He came up with a rather succinct description of 2022. Montgomery didn't want to elaborate when asked. One word sufficed. The Bears will carry a franchise-record 10-game losing streak into...
CHICAGO, IL
Final Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Kene Nwangwu

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a successful week of practice and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild card round playoff game against the Giants. He'll make his return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Three...
Cowboys Must ‘Flip the Switch!’ CeeDee’s Playoff Plan at Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys were outplayed in every facet on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The 26-6 loss was as bad as it gets, and with the looming clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers up next, Dallas needs to straighten itself out. Receiver CeeDee Lamb knows what is...
DALLAS, TX
Jaguars vs. Chargers: 5 Pressing Questions on Wild Card Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a day away from one of the biggest home games in franchise history: hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field for a Wild Card showdown. To preview this week's pivotal tilt, we spoke to Charger Report's Nicholas Cothrelto get his insight on the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Mike McDaniel January 13 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Friday practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- Skylar Thompson is confirmed as the starting quarterback against the Bills. Teddy Bridgewater is getting closer and closer to being able to...
MIAMI, FL
Lions Ex Coach to Falcons as Defensive Coordinator?

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to find their next defensive coordinator, and while they will hold an extensive search, one potential candidate stands out from the pack. Jim Schwartz, could be the next defensive coordinator in Atlanta after veteran Dean Pees retired following a 50-year career. Schwartz, 56, is battle-tested...
ATLANTA, GA
Colts Complete a Pair of Interviews for Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they had completed interviews for their vacant head coach position with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Evero was one of the lone-bright spots for the Broncos this season who like the Colts, failed wildly relative...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
No Bengals Named To 2022 AP All-Pro Teams, Eight Players Receive Votes

CINCINNATI —The Bengals have even more motivation to fuel a playoff run after zero players made either AP All-Pro team. Quarterback Joe Burrow, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied in third place behind the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes with 15 votes. Here are the other...
CINCINNATI, OH
Saints to Retain Dennis Allen for Second Year

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced on Friday that the team is retaining head coach Dennis Allen for the 2023 season. In his first season as the team’s head coach, Allen led the team to a 7–10 record and third place in the NFC South. The former defensive coordinator took over for Sean Payton when he stepped away from the team last offseason.
Steelers DT Cam Heyward Not Happy About All-Pro Snub

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had one player earn a place in the 2022 AP All-Pro teams, but not everyone agrees it should've been just one representative. Minkah Fitzpatrick finished off his season honors with his second All-Pro selection of the year, earning both the AP and NFLPA's First-Team selections.
PITTSBURGH, PA

