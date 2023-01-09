ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Look: Damar Hamlin Tweets For First Time Since Returning To Buffalo

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzeND_0k8lmFOG00

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home.

The young defensive back was released from the hospital and returned home to Buffalo on Monday. He will continue to be monitored by a care team in Buffalo.

Upon returning home, Hamlin thanked the medical staff for the work they did to get him home.

"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home," he said.

It's simply amazing Damar Hamlin was able to return home just one week after his terrifying medical emergency.

We look forward to more updates on his status in the coming days.

