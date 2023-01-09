This is the second article in a series of three looking at the trade market for Charlotte’s expiring contracts Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre and PJ Washington. Let’s start this article with me being very honest and upfront, finding an Oubre trade which makes sense for both teams was HARD. It’s difficult to understand his true trade value is, but from the reports I’ve seen despite being a pesky on ball defender and 20pt per game scoring wing he wouldn’t yield Charlotte a 1st round pick. If there were any team that put a 1st on the table, I'm pulling the trigger quicker than John Wick.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO