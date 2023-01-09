Read full article on original website
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
msn.com
Puzzled Doctors Ask 11-Year-Old Girl to Take Pregnancy Test Because of Mystery Illness. Mother Felt ‘Disgusted' and Offended by the Doctor's Interpretation of Her Daughter's Symptoms
For anyone who has kids, one of the greatest challenges is protecting our children. Whether it's from scary movies that may give them nightmares or even just from eating candy in the morning before breakfast, we fight every day and in every way to protect our kids from harm. One...
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut
Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
Ashley Tisdale Reveals She's Had Alopecia Since Her Early 20s: "It's Triggered by Stress"
Chronic stress can have powerful effects on the health of our skin, hair, and nails. On Jan. 11, Ashley Tisdale revealed that overwhelming pressure during her breakout days as a Disney Channel star resulted in an alopecia diagnosis in her early 20s. "A couple of months ago, while simultaneously moving, starting a home renovation, and kicking off a TV project, I noticed that a patch of my hair was starting to fall out," she began a blog post on Frenshe, the website for her wellness brand. "Nothing major — just a small section behind my ear — but still, it was happening, and not for the first time."
Jenna Ortega's Golden Globes Gown Has Cutouts Held Together by 2 Rings
Jenna Ortega looked nothing short of ethereal for her Golden Globes debut. The "Wednesday" star arrived to the Jan. 10 award show wearing a tan Gucci gown that was a noticeable departure from the black-and-white color palette she's been sticking to on her recent press tour. The dress was made of flowy pleated material and featured a criss-crossed bodice with several abdomen and back cutouts held together by metallic rings. She made sure to show off the long, sheer sleeves while posing on the red carpet.
Drew Barrymore's Last Divorce Hit Hard: "I Never Thought I Would Be With Anyone Else"
Drew Barrymore has been married three times, and she "never" plans to do it again, she said during a recent episode of the "Best Friend Energy" podcast with Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, released Jan. 10. While in conversation with The Home Edit team, Barrymore opened up about exactly why...
Jenna Ortega Gave Her "Wolf Cut" a '90s Twist at the Golden Globes
All eyes have been on Jenna Ortega recently, and tonight was no exception. The "Wednesday" actor popped up on the Golden Globes red carpet draped in a cutout Gucci dress, looking like a total goddess. And while we couldn't help but notice the outfit was a complete 180 from the black-and-white-themed "Wednesday" looks we've gotten used to seeing, our eyes were glued to her hair.
"Bedhead" Hair Is Intentionally Messy — in That Sexy, Undone Way
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Think about the way your hair looks in the morning when you first wake...
From Halle Berry to Jesiree Dizon, Here's Everyone Shemar Moore Has Dated
Shemar Moore began his career as a soap-opera heartthrob on "The Young and the Restless" before starring in hit shows and movies like "S.W.A.T.," "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and "Criminal Minds." Along the way, the 52-year-old star has had a storied dating life. From Halle Berry to his "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" costar Kimberly Elise, Moore has been connected to quite a few familiar faces.
Selena Gomez's Golden Globes Dress Has a Low-Cut Neckline and Dramatic Sleeves
Selena Gomez went for a glamorous, wintry look at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, arriving in a plum Valentino Haute Couture gown with poufy, silk off-the-shoulder sleeves and a plunging velvet bodice. Though dark in color, the details were striking. The bust of the design featured a rectangular-shaped splice that led into an extra layer of fabric and opened up into a leg slit. Meanwhile, Gomez's dramatic sleeves were affixed with two long ribbons that skimmed the floor behind her.
JoJo Starts the New Year With the 75 Hard Challenge
New Year's resolutions can vary from eating "healthier" and scheduling more workouts to being better about water intake or reading more often. This year, JoJo has decided to attempt them all with the 75 Hard wellness challenge. "So I'm doing 75 Hard. It's day 7 for me," the singer captioned photos of herself on Instagram on Jan. 10. A test of mental and physical strength, the plan was designed by Andy Frisella from the "Real AF" podcast to help you "take complete control of your life." Protocol for the 75-day plan is as follows.
"Babylon" Costars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Cheered Their Peers On at the Golden Globes
"Babylon" costars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt reunited Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, where they sat together and cheered their peers on during the ceremony as they watched them accept their well-deserved honors. The pair's Golden Globe-nominated movie, which premiered in December, earned five nods this year — including a nod for Robbie in the best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category, and a best actor nom for Pitt — and won best original score.
Taylor Swift Wore a Disco-Ball Minidress to Surprise Fans at The 1975 Concert
Best believe she's still bejeweled. On Jan. 12, Taylor Swift shocked everyone when she walked in the room wearing a shimmering disco-ball dress to surprise fans at a The 1975 concert in London. The Paco Rabanne sparkle minidress, designed by Julien Dossena, featured reflective metal sequins that caught the light perfectly, shining in photos captured by the band's official photographer, Jordan Curtis Hughes. The gold and silver mirrorball material carried all the way up the dress's straps and across Swift's sweetheart neckline, which she accessorized with a simple gold chain necklace and a beautiful white guitar, of course. The "Midnights" singer completed the look with a strappy pair of sky-high silver heels, the glittering platforms making her legs appear even longer.
Selena Gomez Turns the Golden Globes Into a Date Night With Her Little Sister
Selena Gomez didn't take home a Golden Globe on Tuesday night, but she did have the most adorable date for the evening. On Jan. 10, the 30-year-old multihyphenate brought her little sister, 9-year-old Gracie Teefey, to the Globes as her date for the evening, which led to the sweetest red carpet moment when the "Only Murders in the Building" star called over her little sis to take photos with her.
How Kristen Bell Talks About Mental Health With Her Kids
Kristen Bell wasn't always an open book about her mental health journey. "I suffered from what everyone else seems to suffer with, particularly here in America, which is: don't talk about it, and it might go away," Bell tells POPSUGAR in an exclusive interview. It was actually thanks to her...
We Fact-Checked Andrew Garfield's Astrological Knowledge
At the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield reunited on the red carpet. If you haven't been watching their interview on a loop, be prepared for top-notch flirting skills and to experience secondhand blushing. But besides the chemistry between them, viewers were quick to credit Garfield for his astrological knowledge.
Ryan Dorsey Shares Tribute to Naya Rivera on Her Birthday: "I Still Don't Have the Answers"
Ryan Dorsey is remembering Naya Rivera on what would have been her 36th birthday. "A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures . . . but I still don't have the answers to the questions to the why's our sweet boy asks from time to time. I never will," he wrote in a Jan. 12 Instagram post. "Doing the best we can. 🕊️🦋Fly high 🦋🕊️."
Daisy Edgar-Jones Wears a Sequined Dress With Sheer Hip Cutouts at the Golden Globes
Daisy Edgar-Jones's corset dress verged on lingerie at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. Surrounded by stars in Barbie-pink dresses and sequins, the "Under the Banner of Heaven" star walked the red carpet in a black corset dress with sheer hip cutouts by Gucci. Letting the dazzling ensemble speak for itself, Edgar-Jones kept her accessories simple, opting for diamond earrings and silver rings.
