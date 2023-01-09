New Year's resolutions can vary from eating "healthier" and scheduling more workouts to being better about water intake or reading more often. This year, JoJo has decided to attempt them all with the 75 Hard wellness challenge. "So I'm doing 75 Hard. It's day 7 for me," the singer captioned photos of herself on Instagram on Jan. 10. A test of mental and physical strength, the plan was designed by Andy Frisella from the "Real AF" podcast to help you "take complete control of your life." Protocol for the 75-day plan is as follows.

3 DAYS AGO