Report: Raiders Are Targeting Tom Brady As Their Next Quarterback

After speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders were moving on from nine-year team quarterback Derek Carr, the team has its sights set on its hopeful QB.

It is none other than the greatest of all time, Tom Brady.

"I can tell you, unequivocally, it is a fact," Albert Breer reported. "The Raiders are looking into signing Tom Brady."

Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are optimistic Brady will return to the team for his third season, sources close to Brady say all options and teams are on the table.

The San Francisco 49ers are a potential candidate — as Brady hails from the Bay Area and would inherit a talented roster that is seemingly Super Bowl-ready. There have been some whispers Brady will return to the New England Patriots, or he could reunite with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.

McDaniels spent 18 seasons on Bill Belichick's staff starting in 2000, the year the Patriots drafted Brady. McDaniels was named the quarterbacks coach in 2004 and the offensive coordinator in 2006.

In 2007, Brady threw for a record 50 touchdowns and the Patriots went 18-1. That season, McDaniels coached Brady to the AP Offensive Player of the Year and MVP.

Las Vegas finished this season with a highly disappointing 6-11 campaign, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons since Carr took the reigns in 2014.

Now, McDaniels could be looking to run it back with Brady in the AFC West.