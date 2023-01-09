10 Asheville things we can’t live without
If you’re a fan of GQ’s 10 Essentials series , you might be a fan of this localized spin-off . Keep reading for 10 Asheville things Editors Brook + Laura can’t live without .
1. Baby Bull’s Monday burger special
When Editor Laura gets a hankering for a burger, she makes a beeline for this casual spot from the folks at Bull and Beggar. Juicy, meaty, and impossibly flavorful, this handheld is available daily, but you can get it on Mondays with fries and a drink for $12.99 .
2. Buchi kombucha
While all the flavors of this locally made fermented drink are divine, Editor Brook’s fridge is always stocked with her favorite, Fire Buchi.
3. Go Local Card
The best thing about shopping local? Getting discounts + special offers at more than 530 local businesses.
4. Story Parlor
Brook is obsessed with this cooperative arts space in West Asheville .
5. Beer City Bicycles
Laura keeps her bike in tip-top shop with tuneups and gear upgrades from Beer City Bikes.
6. French Broad River Park
From the dog park to the greenway , this is a great place for fresh air, vitamin D, and people watching.
7. Full Moon Farm Wolfdog Sanctuary
This 17-acre spot in nearby Black Mountain is not only a peaceful oasis, it’s WNC’s only sanctuary for wolfdogs who are unable to survive in the wild.
8. Fermenti and Serotonin Ferments
Because it’s the most delicious way to keep that gut biome fresh .
9. SoulKu Jewelry
When we want to accessorize, we reach for our these handmade pieces crafted with gemstones designed to amplify inner strengths .
10. Mountain Food Products CSA
This multi-farm CSA makes eating locally easy peasy for Editor Brook.
Comments / 0