Are Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Lyrics About Liam Hemsworth?
Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" lyrics reveal the pop star has finally found a worthy love: herself. Much like Ariana Grande's "thank u, next," Cyrus' new disco-infused pop-rock breakup track, released in the U.S. Thursday night (Jan. 12), finds the singer leaning into self-love as she lets go of a former flame that fizzled out.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
In final interview, Lisa Marie Presley’s health struggles were evident
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
Anger as conspiracy theorists try to link Lisa Marie Presley death to vaccines
Many fans are angry after some conspiracy theorists attempted to link Lisa Marie Presley’s death to vaccines on social media.Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to hospital on Thursday (12 January), her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.On Thursday (12 January), actor Leah Remini posted a tribute to Presley on Twitter, writing: “Thinking of and praying for Lisa Marie Presley, her three daughters, and her mom.”However, in the comments section, someone questioned whether Presley was “jabbed.”Soon after that, many fans condemned the person for apparently trying link the singer’s...
North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye in TikTok With Kim Kardashian: WATCH
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father. In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's TikTok account, North West dresses as her father. Her look is complete with fake facial hair and a hat. While she shows off her makeover, Kanye's song "Bound 2" plays in the background, the sped up version of the song.
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
You won't have to wait until summer for Miley Cyrus' new album, Endless Summer Vacation. On Thursday (Jan. 5), the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced her latest album via a trailer posted to her official YouTube account. The video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots. The pop...
Mariah Carey Reportedly Filing for Primary Custody of Twins After Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child
Mariah Carey is allegedly filing for primary custody of her and Nick Cannon's 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. A source told Radar Online that Carey wants primary custody because the TV personality rarely sees Monroe and Moroccan. The twins were born in 2011, three years after Carey and Cannon got married in 2008.
Prince Harry Thinks Prince William No Longer Resembles Beloved Mom Diana, Calls Brother’s Hair Loss ‘Alarming’: REPORT
Prince Harry apparently has some choice words for his brother Prince William, mainly in regard to his older brother's hair loss and waning resemblance to their mother, the late Princess Diana. According to Page Six, a segment in Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, discusses William's looks, including his thinning hair. According...
’90 Day Fiance’s Big Ed and Liz Break Up for 11th Time, End Engagement Following Explosive Rose Revelation
Another reality TV couple bites the dust… again. Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods have broken up following an explosive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. Here's how it all went down... A Big Ed and Rose Reunion. During the special, an argument ensued after...
Why a Britney Spears and Beyonce Collaboration Is Long Overdue, Despite That Recent Failed Attempt
We finally almost got a long-overdue Beyoncé and Britney Spears collaboration. Unfortunately, it looks like we'll have to keep waiting. According to a Page Six report, Beyoncé recently asked Britney to appear in a new music video, but the plans fell through. "The Britney and Beyoncé collab could’ve...
Congrats! El Paso Couple Gets Engaged At Adele’s Vegas Show
Adele was elated to see this happy couple make her New Year's Eve Vegas show a night they will never forget. Adele has been belting out her hits at her Sin City residency since November and fans have been flocking to go see the "Rolling in the Deep" singer at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Who Is Alba Baptista? Everything We Know About Chris Evans’ New Girlfriend
The 41-year-old The Gray Man star is dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista. On Friday (Jan. 6), the couple became Instagram official when the Marvel alum shared a video of the pair scaring each other with the caption, "A look back at 2022." While Evans was the primary instigator at the beginning, Baptista quickly caught on and began to hide around corners to frighten him.
Ashley Olsen’s Secret Wedding: Everything We Know About Her Marriage to Louis Eisner
According to a new report from Page Six, the television star-turned-fashion mogul wed longtime beau Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Not much is known about the wedding, which was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. It's believed about 50 guests were in attendance, and a source told Page Six the wedding "went late" into the night.
