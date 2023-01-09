Read full article on original website
Where to find Happiny, Chansey, & Blissey to farm Exp. in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
One of the quickest ways to farm XP in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is to defeat Chansey and Blissey around the Paldea region. Here’s everything players need to know about finding the Chansey family in Generation 9. As trainers who’ve played the Pokemon series already know, defeating Pokemon in...
Pokemon Go players furious as game forces them toward kids playgrounds
Pokemon Go players are getting fed up with their game asking them to scan Pokestops near areas where young kids frequent. Pokestops are an invaluable part of Pokemon Go’s playing experience, as they give players resources like items, Pokemon Eggs, and plenty of other helpful rewards. However, because Pokestops...
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “infuriating” removal of Shipment playlist
Modern Warfare 2 players heaped Infinity Ward’s latest spin on Shipment with praise, and were equally as disappointed when the 24/7 Shipment playlist disappeared. Season 1 Reloaded re-introduced Shipment to Modern Warfare 2 with a fresh coat of paint. Instead of its usual ground-locked environment, the fan-favorite multiplayer map takes place on top of a ship during a storm.
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone rewards & schedule
The next Pokemon Go Battle Weekend is themed around Steven Stone, with players able to unlock themed avatar items and rewards for taking part. While the Pokemon Go Battle League has its own selection of rewards available for players who rise through the ranks, Battle Weekends offer extra incentives to take part in PvP Battles with other Trainers around the world.
Korean pro LoL players are getting permabanned due to new server rules
South Korean servers have been a much sought-after practice environment for LoL pros around the world, but a crackdown on who can play on the servers has led to some pro players from Korea having their accounts permanently banned. Solo queue betting has become a serious problem for high level...
Pokemon Go February 2023 Community Day rumors: Who could headline?
The headliner for the Pokemon Go February Community Day event hasn’t been announced yet, but there are a few rumors and theories already floating around. Now that January’s Community Day event starring Chespin has been and gone, many Trainers are starting to look ahead to the next Community Day which will take place in February 2023.
Does Modern Warfare 2 have SBMM? Skill-based matchmaking explained
The controversial skill-based matchmaking feature is always a hot topic within CoD, but does Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer use it? Here’s everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 2 SBMM. Modern Warfare 2 is well into its lifecycle by now, and players are getting to grips with the...
Warzone 2 expert explains why PC players should use a PS5 controller
Besides the added benefit of aim assist, Warzone 2 expert TrueGameData revealed another reason to use a PS5 controller on PC. CoD community members didn’t regularly engage in aim assist debates until Warzone launched in 2021. Bugs plagued previous CoD PC ports, and small player base numbers made the franchise more of a mainstay on console. An influx of mouse and keyboard players has amplified complaints over the past two years.
Modern Warfare 2 datamine reveals return of fan favorite game modes
A datamine suggests that Gun Game and Gunfight may finally be added to Modern Warfare 2. Gunfight revolutionized Modern Warfare 2019. The fast-paced 2v2 game mode cultivated a passionate fan base, and Infinity Ward gifted fans 19 different maps to duke it out on. Treyarch brought Gunfight back for CoD Cold war but cut the map pool down to nine.
Clever Warzone 2 player reveals “secret” Gulag trick for easy wins
The Gulag is an essential part of Warzone 2 and this player’s clever trick could help players nab some easy wins and free redeploys. Warzone 2’s version of the Gulag is far more complicated than its predecessor’s simple layout. The addition of two other people into the fight certainly complicates things, and a bigger space with more items available only adds to the chaos.
Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs claims controller is superior “in every way”
Apex Legends streamer Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano has claimed that controller is superior in “every way” to keyboard and mouse, after a concerted stint with a controller. The mouse and keyboard versus controller debate is nothing new, in any game or esport. In Apex Legends, it perpetually...
Overwatch 2 community in total disarray as Ramattra skin gives hero shiny toenails
A recent tweet from the Overwatch 2 team is going viral after the account posted an image of Ramattra’s new Poseidon skin, including a close-up of the character’s feet. The newest event in Overwatch 2 – Battle for Olympus – is all about the Greek gods. With new skins based on some of the most iconic figures in ancient Mythology. The Battle for Olympus in-game event introduces new skins, a fresh game mode, and much more, all in the theme of Greek Mythology.
iitzTimmy praises Seer Heirloom in Apex Legends but baffled by one part
Popular streamer Timmy ‘iitzTimmy’ An is impressed with Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom in Apex Legends, but one aspect of it “makes no sense” to him. Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event arrived on January 10 and it introduced an array of fresh cosmetics, private matches, and brought back the fan-favorite Control LTM.
How to connect your PS5 controller to a phone: iPhone & Android
Doubling up your PS5 controller to play both console and mobile games is really easy. In just a few steps, you’ll be decimating the lobbies. Much like connecting a PS4 controller to your phone, it’s surprisingly easy to do. As the DualSense continues to use the universal Bluetooth protocol for connections, your PS5 controller is going to work pretty much straight out of the box.
Overwatch 2 dev warns Sombra changes won’t come until Season 4 at the earliest
Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed that changes to Sombra are on the way, however fans of the hero might have to wait longer than they had hoped in order to see her restored back to her former glory. While Overwatch 2 is swarmed with new content at the moment with...
FIFA 23 update 6 patch notes: Massive stamina & free-kick changes in Ultimate Team
EA SPORTS have revealed the patch notes for FIFA 23 update 6, which makes huge changes to stamina and brings quick free-kicks back to the fold. FIFA 23 has undergone quite a few changes over the last few months, with EA constantly tuning gameplay and adding new content to modes like Ultimate Team and VOLTA.
Canceled Lenovo Legion Play handheld prototype leaks online
A mysterious Lenovo handheld prototype has leaked out of China after being sold on a marketplace. Lenovo, makers of laptops and PC peripherals appear to have been planning an Android handheld for release in 2021. It appears to be called the Lenovo Legion Play and would have tackled some light gaming, as well as streaming.
ZLaner reveals “absolutely busted” Warzone 2 perk that’s perfect for high-kill games
ZLaner is one of the premier names in Warzone 2 and he has highlighted a “broken” perk that is a must-have for high-kill games. Zack ‘ZLaner’ Lane has discovered the strongest perk in all of Warzone 2 after the update that got Ultimate Perks functioning as intended.
Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements – Minimum, recommended & ultra specs
With an exceptionally large open world to explore in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s a rundown of what PC requirements you’ll need to prep your rig, including the minimum, recommended, and ultra specs. Hogwarts Legacy will enable Harry Potter fans to experience the magical world of Hogwarts. As shown in...
NICKMERCs slams Warzone 2 AI for being “too challenging”
Warzone 2’s addition of AI enemies received harsh criticism, and NICKMERCS doesn’t understand the feature’s target audience. At Warzone 2’s launch, buy stations didn’t have purchasable loadout drops. Activision introduced Strongholds as an alternate method for earning loadouts. Squads clear out AI enemies and defuse a bomb to acquire their customized weapons.
