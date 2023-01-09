Football: Northwestern looking to hire North Dakota State defensive coordinator David Braun, naming its third employee in the role in under four years

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Restaurant Week 2023: A 17-day citywide celebration of Chicago's best diningJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Chaos reigns supreme, Northwestern drops stunner to Rutgers
Northwestern spent 85% of Wednesday’s game against Rutgers in a deficit. For every bucket the Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten) got, the Scarlet Knights (12-5, 4-2) would seemingly counter with just enough to stymie any hopes of momentum. The end result was a 40-minute end-to-end barnburner. “It was just...
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: What to Watch For: Riding a 3-1 start in Big Ten, Northwestern to host Rutgers in defensive clash
Coach Chris Collins and his seniors have been here before. They’ve dealt with the gauntlet of Big Ten basketball, but have come out on the losing end more often than not. They’ve also started a Big Ten season hot in 2020-21 — subsequently earning national praise — before spiraling just as quickly as they had ascended.
Daily Northwestern
News Quiz: Men’s Basketball, Plastic Bag Tax, Evanston Made’s 3D & Fiber Show
#1. Which app did NU alum Aaron Greenberg (Weinberg ’12, ’17) co-found to allow people to tell stories and preserve memories to share with friends and family?. #2. Which award did history Prof. David Schoenbrun win for his book, “The Names of the Python: Belonging in East Africa, 900 to 1930”?
Daily Northwestern
Some NU leaders also hold city positions. Here’s what they think of the NU-Evanston relationship today.
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education member Donna Wang Su started working at Northwestern in 2006. So when her mentee through Evanston Scholars — a nonprofit supporting underserved Evanston students in the college application process — expressed interest in attending NU, Su asked if she had ever explored the campus.
Daily Northwestern
Beer and wine sales take off at Welsh-Ryan Arena — at more than $8 per glass
More than two years after City Council voted to allow alcohol sales at Welsh-Ryan Arena, fans can finally grab a drink while cheering on the Wildcats. The drink stands debuted on Jan. 1 during the men’s basketball evening match-up against Ohio State. Alcoholic beverages will be available at wrestling matches and all basketball games throughout the winter.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern expands student section at Welsh-Ryan Arena
After hundreds of students were turned away at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Jan. 4 for Northwestern’s big win over rival Illinois, the Wildcats are making changes in an effort to let in more students for Wednesday’s game against Rutgers. Wildside, the NU student section, sent a message Monday night...
Daily Northwestern
Illinois earns broadband infrastructure funding, highlighting efforts in Chicago and Evanston to bridge the digital divide
Illinois received $253.7 million in December to increase broadband infrastructure statewide from the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund. In light of the new funding, which has yet to be distributed, community advocates in Evanston and Chicago are hoping to bring attention to bridging the digital divide, or unequal access to internet and devices.
Daily Northwestern
Everything Evanston: City Council Rapid Recap talks proposed plastic bag tax, 5th ward school and ban on cashless businesses
Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. This week, Everything Evanston’s Rapid Recap of City Council includes debate about the proposed plastic bag tax, as well as continued plans for the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center and a prohibition on cashless establishments in Evanston. Then, we speak with city reporter Jorja Siemons on Evanston’s new budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
Daily Northwestern
Mexican restaurant Zentli brings home cooking and warmth to Evanston
Marcos Rivera, Alfonso Nieves Ruiz and Danny Howard created their restaurant Zentli as a love letter to the flavors and artwork of Mexico. Rivera, Nieves Ruiz and Howard began developing Zentli three years ago, but the pandemic postponed its opening until late December. Every dish on the menu is corn-based — hence, the name Zentli, which means corn in Nahuatl and pays homage to the staple’s importance to Mexican culture.
Daily Northwestern
City Council discusses need for community feedback on 5th Ward school plans
City Council discussed next steps for the new 5th Ward school and the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center on Monday. Evanston’s 5th Ward, which is predominantly Black, has not had a neighborhood elementary or middle school in more than 50 years. Last March, the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of building a new school in the 5th Ward, which will open for the 2025-2026 academic year.
Daily Northwestern
Niles parents protest anti-Black racism at D219 meeting
Content warning: this story contains discussions of racism. Amid reports of ongoing anti-Black racism at Niles North and Niles West High Schools, several parents urged Niles Township High School District 219 Board of Education members to make systemic change at the Board meeting Tuesday. For several years, Black and brown...
Daily Northwestern
After 10 years of advocacy, all District 65 lunchrooms begin composting
At the end of lunch in every Evanston/Skokie School District 65 school, students sort their waste into landfill, recycling and compost bins, stacking their compostable trays on the side. Making composting part of students’ daily routines was no small feat. After a decade of work, District 65 Sustainability Coordinator Karen...
Daily Northwestern
Ross Gay emphasizes holding onto joy at Evanston Public Library webinar
After three years of pandemic life, some find it difficult to find joy through a computer screen. But essayist and poet Ross Gay aimed to do just that as he spoke at an Evanston Public Library webinar organized by Illinois Libraries Present on Wednesday. The theme for the evening was...
Daily Northwestern
NUGW union election takes place after years of grassroots organizing
Northwestern University Graduate Workers kicked off its union election Tuesday, the first of two days of voting in Evanston and Chicago. The election, moderated by the National Labor Relations Board, is the product of years of grassroots organizing by graduate workers. If a majority of voters vote “yes,” the NLRB...
Comments / 0