Football: Northwestern looking to hire North Dakota State defensive coordinator David Braun, naming its third employee in the role in under four years

City Council discussed next steps for the new 5th Ward school and the Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center on Monday. Evanston’s 5th Ward, which is predominantly Black, has not had a neighborhood elementary or middle school in more than 50 years. Last March, the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of building a new school in the 5th Ward, which will open for the 2025-2026 academic year.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO