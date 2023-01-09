Deputies search for suspect vehicle following road rage shooting in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a woman was injured during a road rage shooting in Oconee County.

The shooting occurred on I-85 southbound between mile markers one and two.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. in regard to gunshots fired from a vehicle into another vehicle with two adults and two children inside.

The adult female inside the vehicle sustained injuries.

Deputies said the shooting is being investigated as a road rage incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital by helicopter.

Based on further investigation, deputies believe the suspect vehicle is dark in color, either black or navy blue, BMW SUV X-5 or X-6, with the model year being around 2017.

Possible suspect vehicle

Deputies believe the SUV was occupied by a Black man who traveled toward Georgia after the shooting.

Investigators explained that road rage is dangerous. They said if a person is involved in an incident, they should call 911 and should not engage with the other driver.

“If somebody were to do something — maybe cut you off or do something you may not like — the best thing to do in that situation is deescalate it,” said Master Deputy Jimmy Watt of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. “Continue on your way. Be courteous and continue to travel.”

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you can contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864)-638-4111.

