Arrest made in Pelham double homicide incident
An arrest was made on Thursday in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Pelham and left two men dead.
vsuspectator.com
BREAKING: Armed robbery near VSU campus
On Jan. 12, students received a text message and phone call from VSU stating that there had been an armed robbery reported at Azalea Woods. At 8:38 PM, the text message read, “Armed robbery was reported at Azalea Woods (Mary St – Off Campus) Suspect was last seen heading south, away from campus. Avoid this area until further notice.”
douglasnow.com
Douglas woman arrested after allegedly stealing from an elderly man
Taechia Thompson, 51, of Douglas, was recently arrested after she allegedly stole a car, a gun, several other items that were later pawned, and used a Cash App connected to the victim’s bank account, with 206 transactions made without his knowledge. The victim was an elderly man. The incident...
wfxl.com
One injured in shooting an Albany apartment
Albany police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening. Police responded to the 1000 block of Swift Court in reference to a shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, police found EMS pushing a male on a stretcher. Police spoke with this male once he was in the ambulance and again at the hospital.
Albany police seek suspects; father accused of injuring toddler, striking woman with car
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in two assaults and a property damage case. Kadarius Jeffery Dunlap is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault that left his daughter injured.
WALB 10
APD: Woman wanted for hitting another with a car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for aggravated assault in connection to hitting someone with a car. Kadijah Aailyah Green, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle and third-degree cruelty to children.
douglasnow.com
Home search results in meth arrest
Robert Dean Turner, 59, who was out on bond for prior drug charges, was recently arrested for possession of methamphetamine after the Coffee County Drug Unit searched his home. According to a copy of a preliminary report of the arrest, on January 5, 2023, detectives with the unit conducted a...
WALB 10
Albany police searching for rape suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An man is currently wanted for rape by police, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Tony Jerrod Riggins, 40, is wanted on the rape charge. The circumstances of the case are currently unknown. Riggins stands 5′9 and weighs 168 pounds. WALB News 10 has...
southgatv.com
APD searching for answers following weekend shooting injuring 4
ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany Police Department (APD) wants parents to know where their children are at all times. This message coming down Tuesday after four people were shot including 3 minors Sunday at Driskell Park. “Some unknown person came up in a car, fired shots injuring 4 people.”...
Albany police make arrests in car theft, robbery, burglary cases
ALBANY — An investigation of a reported stolen car led to two arrests and seizure of marijuana and a firearm that were recovered after two teenagers were taken into custody. Officers with the Albany Police Department were dispatched on Sunday to the 1300 block of Hobson Street in response to a report of a stolen car. Two suspects, Jariah Daniels and Demorion Daniels, were seen exiting the stolen vehicle, police said, and Jariah Daniels drove away after he saw the officers. He was later stopped.
wfxl.com
GBI: Two killed while sitting in a vehicle in Pelham Monday
Two people have died following a shooting in Pelham Monday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested around 8:45 p.m. on January 9 to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham. Preliminary information indicates 45-year-old Stanley Forney...
GBI assisting in Pelham murder investigation that left two men dead
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Pelham Police Department to assist in a murder investigation that occurred in Pelham, leaving two males shot while sitting in a vehicle.
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
wfxl.com
Juvenile arrested for armed robbery at Albany convenience store
A teen is behind bars after an armed robbery at Oasis, located at 1301 South Slappey boulevard on January 5. The suspect's picture was put on the Albany Police Department's Facebook page for identification purposes and police say that several calls came in from citizens identifing the suspect as a 15-year-old juvenile.
wfxl.com
Police need help to identify teen wanted for stealing a vehicle
Albany police need help to identify a teen wanted for stealing a vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
southgatv.com
GBI Requested by Pelham Police Department to assist in Murder Investigation
Pelham, G.A – The GBI was requested to investigate the murders of two males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham, Georgia. The GBI was contacted about 8:47 p.m. on January 9, 2023 and was asked to respond and assist in the investigation. Agents and Crime Scene Specialists responded.
douglasnow.com
Homerville woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Officers from the the Douglas Police Department recently arrested a 30-year-old woman from Homerville on possession charges during a traffic stop. According to the incident report, on January 1, 2023, around 11:12 a.m., an officer was on patrol when his tag reader alerted him that a vehicle next to him had a suspended registration.
WALB 10
Albany police looking for man wanted for aggravated stalking
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect wanted for stalking. De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is wanted on an aggravated stalking warrant after police say he contacted the victim after a judge placed an order against it. Anyone...
wfxl.com
Woman recovering after being shot in the foot Saturday
Albany police are investigating after a woman was shot early Saturday morning. On January 1, officers responded to Checkers, located in the 100 block of South Slappey Boulevard for a shooting. Witnesses on scene told police that they were sitting in the parking lot when the victim came running up...
douglasnow.com
Jeff Davis inmate escapes on Christmas Day, captured in Waycross
A Jeff Davis County inmate who made a break for freedom on Christmas day is back in custody. At approximately 2:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022, Jay Carroll Fergueron escaped the Jeff Davis County Jail after being held on active warrant through another county. After nearly two weeks on the run, Ware State K9 officers located and arrested Fugueron in Waycross. Officers from the Waycross Police Department arrived to transport Fergueron to the county jail. Fergueron is back in Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office custody and faces new charges for escape and interfering with government property.
