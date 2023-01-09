ALBANY — An investigation of a reported stolen car led to two arrests and seizure of marijuana and a firearm that were recovered after two teenagers were taken into custody. Officers with the Albany Police Department were dispatched on Sunday to the 1300 block of Hobson Street in response to a report of a stolen car. Two suspects, Jariah Daniels and Demorion Daniels, were seen exiting the stolen vehicle, police said, and Jariah Daniels drove away after he saw the officers. He was later stopped.

