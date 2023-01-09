Read full article on original website
Related
Scranton drug bust turns up large amount of cocaine, money, other drugs
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from Pennsylvania State Police, a month-long investigation into a Scranton man resulted in multiple drug-related charges. On Thursday police served three search warrants on 44-year-old Matthew Tighe, of Scranton. Each warrant was for a different location. While conducting searches of the various locations, police say, […]
Investigators search landfill in connection with disappearance of missing mother: Sources
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Brown of Royersford, Pa., was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on January 3.
lehighvalleynews.com
OSHA, City investigating Allentown trench collapse
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Officials said Thursday they are looking at a Wednesday incident that led to a man being trapped in a collapsed construction site trench for eight hours until rescue crews removed him to safety. Joanna Hawkins, deputy regional director of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of...
11 officers treated for fentanyl exposure after drug bust in Camden County; 5 arrests
Prosecutors say a Sicklerville man was using an apartment in Collingswood to package cocaine and fentanyl.
lehighvalleynews.com
Winning by a hare, local girl gets best opposite in breed at PA farm show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you hop over to Harrisburg for the conclusion of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show this weekend, you may notice a bevy of livestock of all different shapes and sizes throughout the facility. That includes rabbits, many of which were bred for show. Alivia Giles, 16,...
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass at 2 churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in both incidents, indicating it may be the same person behind both, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the...
lehighvalleynews.com
Lehigh County seeking more than $2 million in home repair grants
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County is seeking millions to help low- and middle-income homeowners afford needed home repairs through the recently created Whole Home Repair Program. At a meeting of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, board Chairman Geoff Brace said the county is applying for $2.7 million through the program.
Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday. State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning. The two brothers […]
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
lehighvalleynews.com
Worker trapped 8 hours underground finally freed in painstaking Allentown rescue
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rescuers on Wednesday night freed a man trapped for hours underground when the backyard hole he was working in collapsed. The rescue capped a painstaking eight-hour effort that started when two men working on a sewer line became stuck in a trench collapse, said Allentown fire Capt. John Christopher.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown Rescue Team is back to work after dramatic trench rescue
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – After leading the team that saved a worker buried at a construction site, Jonathan Hammel, the Allentown Technical Rescue Team commander, slept for two hours. There were two victims in an Allentown construction incident on Jan. 11. One of them was trapped for over eight hours.
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
WGAL
Man charged for attacking nursing staff
Ephrata police are charging a 22-year-old man with aggravated assault and criminal mischief after his stay in the emergency room. Police say Ethan Sorensen was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in December when he kicked a member of the nursing staff in the face. Sorensen also damaged a...
Chester County parents lose thousands on daughter’s cancelled wedding and donate venue to local non-profit
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Wedding venues often come with unbinding contracts, that lead to families losing thousands...
lehighvalleynews.com
How local farmers cultivate dignity with fresh produce
I'm a digital content producer at LehighValleyNews.com. and a graduate of Muhlenberg College. I received my degree in media and communication and served as managing editor and editor-in-chief of The Muhlenberg Weekly, the college’s student-run newspaper. I am passionate about telling stories from underserved communities and people, which is why much of my writing has focused on food and housing insecurity. I also wrote my senior thesis about class representation in the TV show “Love Island.” In my free time, I love to cook, read romances, and (very poorly) knit.
Drivers involved in fight after crashes in both Delco and Philly, police say
One of the vehicles hit a Philadelphia police building, and the drivers involved got into a fistfight, police say.
fox29.com
Video: Officer deploys Taser on woman during controversial traffic stop outside Lower Merion Wawa
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating controversial video that shows an officer deploying his Taser on an unarmed woman before pulling from her car during a traffic stop last weekend. The incident unfolded Sunday in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bala Cynwyd and was...
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Comments / 0