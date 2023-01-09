Read full article on original website
Floyd County to Hire Legal Representation to Deal with Carbon Pipelines
Floyd County is hiring a Des Moines law firm to help them establish more local control over the possible construction of underground carbon capture pipelines in the County. With both Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures wanting to build pipelines in the county, attorney Timothy Whipple with Ahlers and Cooney, PC, told the Board of Supervisors this week that the County will want to have a strong voice with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) permitting process.
Cost of Doing Business Going Up for Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office
Like many businesses and industries dealing with increased costs beyond their control, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office is also seeing the cost of law enforcement rising. Sheriff Marty Hemann presented the department’s proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Citing factors like...
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Holiday Campaign Gifts Over $5,000
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office recently wrapped up their latest “Shop With A Cop” event. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says that through the use of their Deputies Association funds as well as generous donations from the community, they were able to gift over $5000 to school students in Floyd County for Christmas. A total 25 gift cards were handed out to students from Charles City, Rockford and Nora Springs to shop at Theisen’s.
Floyd County Community Foundation Awards Nearly $150,000 to Local Nonprofits
The Floyd County Community Foundation (FCCF) is distributing almost $150,000 to non-profit organizations serving Floyd County. FCCF announced its 2022 grants during ceremonies at the Floyd County Fairgrounds Wednesday night, with 25 groups receiving awards. In a statement, Amy Staudt, chair of the FCCF governing committee, said “The Floyd County...
Former School Board Member Criticizes Charles City School Leadership
A former School Board member is questioning the actions and abilities of leaders in the Charles City School District. During the School Board meeting Monday (01.09), Missy Freund criticized the handling of possible staff reductions and the way they were introduced during the December 12th board meeting, plus, Board policy changes and transparency.
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
North Iowa Authorities Investigate Snowmobile Thefts
Authorities in north Iowa are investigating the theft of a pair of snowmobiles. In a Facebook post, the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help providing information on an incident that occurred at about 11:30 pm on December 9th. Two Polaris snowmobiles were taken from Mason City Power Sports and it appears the suspect had knowledge of how to get the snowmobiles started.
Nora Springs Man Pleads Not Guilty to Firearm, Harassment Charges
A Nora Springs man has pleaded not guilty to firearms and harassment charges. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Nora Springs Police, arrested 34-year-old Robert Fulk in Nora Springs in early December on a warrant for incidents that occurred in November. According to the criminal complaint, Fulk...
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
Inmate charged with attempted murder after attacking correctional officer
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 10th, 2023, a 48-year-old inmate assaulted a correctional officer at the Fayette County Correctional Center while being moved from one cell to another. Investigators say Jeannie Marie Murphy had damaged a sprinkler in her jail cell and was being moved to another cell...
Woman sentenced for stealing from Mason City liquor store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who embezzled from her employer is sentenced to probation. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, was ordered Wednesday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $3,224 in damages to Prime Wine and Spirits in Mason City. Police say that when...
Raymond Man Arrested in Sumner
A Raymond man was arrested in Sumner on Sunday after an unreadable license plate led to a search of his vehicle. A Sumner police officer pulled over the vehicle driven by David Tabor. Tabor failed to produce a driver’s license and the officer ran his name he found out that Tabor’s license had been revoked for an OWI. The officer then conducted a search of the vehicle which turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He has been charged with Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tabor was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked without incident.
Floyd County Museum Debuts New Exhibits in January
Three new exhibits are launching this week at the Floyd County Museum in Charles City. That’s Museum Director Mckenna Lloyd, who says the third exhibit highlights the short-lived, little-known Charles City College that was open briefly from 1967 into 1968. In addition to the new exhibits debuting this week,...
Rudd Historical Society on Back on Track for Rebuild
The Rudd Historical Society appears to be on track to finally rebuild their museum space that was heavily damaged by a derecho tornado in December of 2021. In a Facebook post, the Rudd Iowa Historical Society says, “Construction on a new museum building is to begin as soon as weather permits in the spring. The estimate of rebuilding came in at $75,000 more than the Historical Society has available at this time, but grants can be written now because the cost of rebuilding is finally known.”
Mason City Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder
A Mason City man is pleading guilty to attempted murder in a November shooting. Mason City Police arrested 24-year-old Stephen Tidemanson after got into a fight with another person on the evening of November 28, 2022, near the 300 block of 3rd Street Northwest Tidemanson is accused of taking a 9 mm handgun from the person he was struggling with and shooting that person in the upper chest as they were on the ground beneath Tidemanson.
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 12
Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 11 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
IA woman faces 33 theft, forgery charges allegedly benefitting Harmony businesses
(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa woman appeared in Fillmore County Court Monday on 33 theft charges: two counts of theft/transfer movable property, two counts of theft by check, seven counts of theft by swindle, two counts of receiving stolen property, and 20 charges of check forgery. Mindy Jo...
Oelwein man gets 30 year federal prison sentence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man accused of selling meth out of his home, conspiring to have a government witness assaulted, and sexually abusing multiple women gets three decades in federal prison. A federal jury found Justin Michael Buehler, 39 from Oelwein, guilty in June 2022 of...
Free “Inside Look at Grief” Program Saturday in New Hampton
“An Inside Look at Grief” is a special program being offered free this weekend in New Hampton. Connie Njus with Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home is organizing the event inspired by faith and her own personal loss. Njus says a team of eight presenters have been assembled for the program to...
Waverly-Shell Rock/NEIC Agreement Closer to Becoming Official
Waverly-Shell Rock’s (WSR) extra year in the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) came a little closer to becoming official this week. In December, reps from schools in the NEIC, plus mediators from the Iowa Department of Education, Drake Law School, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, drafted an agreement to allow the Go-Hawks to remain in the NEIC through the end of the 2023-24 school year.
