KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds appoints district judge in Judicial Election District 2A
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced her appointment of Blake Norman as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2A. Norman, of Garner, Iowa, currently serves as the Hancock County Attorney. He was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in 2017 and elected to a four-year term in 2018. Norman has also served as an Assistant County Attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Scott County.
littlevillagemag.com
In Condition of the State speech, Gov. Reynolds boldly pushes for changes unpopular with most Iowans
During her Condition of the State Speech on Tuesday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds called on the newly expanded Republican majorities in both houses of the Iowa Legislature to ignore critics, including the media and “so-called experts,” and push to eliminate state regulations and agencies she considers unnecessary, increase protection for doctors sued for malpractice and reduce expenses for their insurance companies, and divert tax money from public schools to private schools.
kchanews.com
Floyd County to Hire Legal Representation to Deal with Carbon Pipelines
Floyd County is hiring a Des Moines law firm to help them establish more local control over the possible construction of underground carbon capture pipelines in the County. With both Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures wanting to build pipelines in the county, attorney Timothy Whipple with Ahlers and Cooney, PC, told the Board of Supervisors this week that the County will want to have a strong voice with the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) permitting process.
iheart.com
Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Executive Order
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds signs an executive order, starting a moratorium on administrative rulemaking and a comprehensive review into the state's code. Reynolds says she wants to simplify the Iowa Administrative Code, which has more than 20-thousand pages and nearly 200-thousand restrictive terms.
kchanews.com
Floyd County Community Foundation Awards Nearly $150,000 to Local Nonprofits
The Floyd County Community Foundation (FCCF) is distributing almost $150,000 to non-profit organizations serving Floyd County. FCCF announced its 2022 grants during ceremonies at the Floyd County Fairgrounds Wednesday night, with 25 groups receiving awards. In a statement, Amy Staudt, chair of the FCCF governing committee, said “The Floyd County...
Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Executive Order, Puts Moratorium on Administrative Rulemaking
(Des Moines) Governor Kim Reynolds signs an executive order, starting a moratorium on administrative rulemaking and a comprehensive review of the state’s code. Reynolds says she wants to simplify the Iowa Administrative Code, which has more than 20-thousand pages and nearly 200-thousand restrictive terms.
kchanews.com
Former School Board Member Criticizes Charles City School Leadership
A former School Board member is questioning the actions and abilities of leaders in the Charles City School District. During the School Board meeting Monday (01.09), Missy Freund criticized the handling of possible staff reductions and the way they were introduced during the December 12th board meeting, plus, Board policy changes and transparency.
KCCI.com
Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 12
Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 11 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
kchanews.com
Waverly-Shell Rock/NEIC Agreement Closer to Becoming Official
Waverly-Shell Rock’s (WSR) extra year in the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC) came a little closer to becoming official this week. In December, reps from schools in the NEIC, plus mediators from the Iowa Department of Education, Drake Law School, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, drafted an agreement to allow the Go-Hawks to remain in the NEIC through the end of the 2023-24 school year.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
algonaradio.com
More Elk Sightings being Reported in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The D-N-R’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
Big question for Iowa lawmakers: How much more money for private schools?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The freshman class in 2023’s Iowa legislature is large: 39 of the 100 are new to the job this year. And they will become part of a debate that has carried over from the past two years from the veterans who remain. Governor Kim Reynolds wants to switch millions of dollars […]
KIMT
Iowa's Secretary of State asks people to wear blue Wednesday to spotlight human trafficking
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans are being asked to wear blue Wednesday in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day. “By wearing blue on Wednesday, January 11, we can show support for survivors of human trafficking and also hopefully open people’s eyes to a crime that might be happening in their community,” says Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “I challenge you to join us in raising awareness by wearing your blue shirt, tie, socks, or whatever you have on Wednesday.”
kchanews.com
Floyd County Museum Debuts New Exhibits in January
Three new exhibits are launching this week at the Floyd County Museum in Charles City. That’s Museum Director Mckenna Lloyd, who says the third exhibit highlights the short-lived, little-known Charles City College that was open briefly from 1967 into 1968. In addition to the new exhibits debuting this week,...
kchanews.com
Charles City Elementary School Principles share info regarding 2nd grade moving from Washington to Lincoln
Washington Elementary School Principle Nanette Smith and Lincoln Elementary School Principle Marcia DeVore were featured on the morning show, sharing information regarding plans to move grade two from Washington Elementary to Lincoln Elementary, beginning with the start of the 2023-24 school year. That informational session will be held Thursday January...
"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders
Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
kchanews.com
Cost of Doing Business Going Up for Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office
Like many businesses and industries dealing with increased costs beyond their control, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office is also seeing the cost of law enforcement rising. Sheriff Marty Hemann presented the department’s proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Citing factors like...
