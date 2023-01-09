Read full article on original website
Water, affordability will be top issues for Routt County’s new legislators in Colorado House, Senate
The two new legislators representing Routt County at the Colorado Capitol were sworn in on Monday, Jan. 9, and each are trying to hit the ground running with bills already introduced by the second day of the 2023 session. As evident in speeches from state leaders at the dawn of...
Routt County’s newest commissioner Sonja Macys continues mission to improve her home
Sonja Macys was sworn in as a Routt County commissioner on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10. Macys came out victorious in the Routt County commissioner’s race for District 3 this November, defeating Republican Kathi Meyer. In Steamboat since the early 2000s, Macys has participated in several boards and commissions, and...
Steamboat Chamber fills CEO position with longtime employee
The Steamboat Springs Chamber announced on Friday, Jan. 13, that Sarah Leonard will serve as its new CEO, effective Jan. 27. Leonard served eight years at the chamber as the director of business and community development. According to a news release, she was born and raised in Steamboat Springs and...
Steamboat Parks and Rec Commission wants to add a new trail allowing e-bikes
Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation commissioners indicated on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that they will recommend the city continue its trial period for electric bicycles on commuter-focused trails and add Sailors Way to the list. The group did not want to extend allowing e-bikes on Emerald Mountain trails but indicated an...
Steamboat Springs to explore pay-as-you-throw trash program, but changes aren’t coming soon
On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Steamboat Springs City Council directed staff to explore instituting a pay-as-you-throw system for trash collection, though actual changes to the current garbage situation are still likely two years away. Pay as you throw is a method of trash collection aimed at reducing waste by charging customers...
History in Focus: Mega winters in Northwest Colorado
As 2023 sets in and we begin to shovel our way out of this monumental winter of “bomb” cyclones and record snowfall, it’s apparent our modern era likes to declare all sorts of weather patterns as “unprecedented” in all of human experience. Perhaps, this is due to our ever-lurking paranoia over manmade climate change.
Postal Service customers frustrated as Steamboat office seeks solutions
Despite her best efforts, Jennifer West struggles to hide the frustration in her voice when she talks about the inconsistent — and sometimes nonexistent — mail service in her Blacktail neighborhood south of Steamboat Springs. “I want to get my mail, and I want to get answers,” West...
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
Postal Service brings in outside help, looks for potential employees in hiring process
U.S. Postal Service communication specialist James Boxrud said the staffing problems in Steamboat Springs have resulted in delivery problems south and west of downtown, and has even slowed delivery to customers who have P.O. boxes. “I mean it was the perfect storm, right?, Boxrud said Thursday, Jan. 12, after spending...
Finding 5 snowmobilers just part of Routt County Search and Rescue’s busy weekend
Routt County Search and Rescue is coming off one of its busiest years in the past decade, and with five calls for service last weekend, 2023 is ramping up to be another banner year. “I think the word is out that Routt County and northern Colorado has an incredible amount...
Afternoon rescue mission turns into 8-hour scramble to save an out-of-bounds skier
A skier who exited Steamboat Resort through a backcountry gate prompted an eight-hour search involving both ski patrol and Routt County Search and Rescue. Search and Rescue began their search at 3:30 p.m. and received word at 11 p.m. that the person self-rescued. A 23-year-old male skier was lost after...
Letter: Universal Preschool Colorado is a boon for Colorado families
Starting this upcoming school year, families will have access to free, voluntary, high-quality preschool for their kids, which will create a long-lasting impact in Colorado. Universal Preschool Colorado, or UPK Colorado, will give kids a foundation for success while parents will have more opportunities to secure the future of their families. Preschools will also be able to connect with new families and expand their business for a wider audience.
City of Steamboat Springs plans IT systems outage Friday afternoon
The City of Steamboat Springs is conducting information technology work on its computing infrastructure on Friday, Jan. 13, which will result in a planned server outage from 1-5 p.m. The maintenance project, specifically targeting the city’s IP and storage networking, requires shutting down several servers and ancillary components, rendering systems...
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Steamboat Board of Education member resigns; applications for the position are now open
Steamboat Springs Board of Education member Kim Brack has resigned from her position after moving out of the district. The school board accepted Brack’s resignation on Monday, Jan. 9, and adopted a resolution to fill the vacancy within 60 days. Elected in 2019, Brack served on the board for...
