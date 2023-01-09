Starting this upcoming school year, families will have access to free, voluntary, high-quality preschool for their kids, which will create a long-lasting impact in Colorado. Universal Preschool Colorado, or UPK Colorado, will give kids a foundation for success while parents will have more opportunities to secure the future of their families. Preschools will also be able to connect with new families and expand their business for a wider audience.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO