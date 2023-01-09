ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPBS

New podcast explains why the Colorado River is in 'crisis'

Declining reservoirs in the Colorado River basin could have far reaching impacts for the seven states that depend on them for water, including California. “About 40 million people depend on the river for drinking water,” said Los Angeles Times water reporter, Ian James. “And it’s a major source of water for agriculture as well.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Several state-run COVID testing sites in San Diego County to close soon

County health officials are preparing Friday for the closure of several state COVID-19 testing and treatment sites in San Diego County, scheduled by the end of February. The state-supported testing/treatment site in Escondido is scheduled to close this week and the one in El Cajon is scheduled to close the following week, both because demand has become so low at the sites, according to a county statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Roundtable: Energy prices soar to start off new year

San Diego Gas & Electric said the cost for natural gas has more than doubled and San Diego ratepayers are set to see large hikes on their energy bills next month. San Diego Gas & Electric said the cost for natural gas has more than doubled and San Diego ratepayers are set to see large hikes on their energy bills next month. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about what is driving the new increases, as San Diegans grapple with what some are calling a cost-of-living crisis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cruiseindustrynews.com

San Diego Completes Shore Power Expansion; Two Ships to Plug In

San Diego has completed its shore power expansion at its cruise port. For the first time, two cruise ships can now simultaneously use shore power in San Diego rather than running their diesel engines while at berth. Previously, only one cruise vessel could plug in. On Friday, the Disney Wonder...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county

SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego companies receive aid to improve EV battery technology

Two San Diego based companies are getting the backing of the Department of Energy as they work to build better electric vehicle batteries. KPBS Environment reporter Erik Anderson says the local funding is part of a broader initiative to beef up the nation’s battery supply chain. Two San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair

Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
CBS 8

San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness

SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

New UC San Diego EyeMobile hits the streets to serve low-income families

A new UC San Diego Shiley EyeMobile for Children hit the roads Wednesday, driving to schools in San Diego County to serve low-income families in need of eye exams. The EyeMobile is a 33-foot-long furnished recreational vehicle with two exam rooms, as well as a waiting area for children and families. It also has a television for the children to watch while they wait for their exam and a wall area with a selection of eye frames.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Flights Delayed and Canceled After Nationwide FAA Computer Outage

Thousands of flights throughout the United States were canceled and delayed Wednesday morning because of the failure of a Federal Aviation Administration computer system. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its Notice to Air Missions system crashed around 11 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. Airports began to resume normal operations around 5:30 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA

