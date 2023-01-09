Read full article on original website
KPBS
New podcast explains why the Colorado River is in 'crisis'
Declining reservoirs in the Colorado River basin could have far reaching impacts for the seven states that depend on them for water, including California. “About 40 million people depend on the river for drinking water,” said Los Angeles Times water reporter, Ian James. “And it’s a major source of water for agriculture as well.”
KPBS
Several state-run COVID testing sites in San Diego County to close soon
County health officials are preparing Friday for the closure of several state COVID-19 testing and treatment sites in San Diego County, scheduled by the end of February. The state-supported testing/treatment site in Escondido is scheduled to close this week and the one in El Cajon is scheduled to close the following week, both because demand has become so low at the sites, according to a county statement.
SANDAG rolls out FasTrak Veterans Toll Exemption Program
Qualifying local vets who enroll in the program can take the SR-125 Toll Road for free. 🛣️
KPBS
Roundtable: Energy prices soar to start off new year
San Diego Gas & Electric said the cost for natural gas has more than doubled and San Diego ratepayers are set to see large hikes on their energy bills next month. San Diego Gas & Electric said the cost for natural gas has more than doubled and San Diego ratepayers are set to see large hikes on their energy bills next month. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about what is driving the new increases, as San Diegans grapple with what some are calling a cost-of-living crisis.
cruiseindustrynews.com
San Diego Completes Shore Power Expansion; Two Ships to Plug In
San Diego has completed its shore power expansion at its cruise port. For the first time, two cruise ships can now simultaneously use shore power in San Diego rather than running their diesel engines while at berth. Previously, only one cruise vessel could plug in. On Friday, the Disney Wonder...
Local geologist explains impact of high surf on beaches
The storms across San Diego County have left beach communities flooded, damaged and watching the forecast for the next swells on the way.
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
KPBS
San Diego companies receive aid to improve EV battery technology
Two San Diego based companies are getting the backing of the Department of Energy as they work to build better electric vehicle batteries. KPBS Environment reporter Erik Anderson says the local funding is part of a broader initiative to beef up the nation’s battery supply chain. Two San Diego...
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
FAA computer outage prompts grounding of flights in San Diego, across US
Flights across the U.S., including arrivals/departures at San Diego International Airport, were grounded early Wednesday morning due to a reported Federal Aviation Administration computer outage.
KPBS
Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair
Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness
SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
KPBS
New UC San Diego EyeMobile hits the streets to serve low-income families
A new UC San Diego Shiley EyeMobile for Children hit the roads Wednesday, driving to schools in San Diego County to serve low-income families in need of eye exams. The EyeMobile is a 33-foot-long furnished recreational vehicle with two exam rooms, as well as a waiting area for children and families. It also has a television for the children to watch while they wait for their exam and a wall area with a selection of eye frames.
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
San Diego Flights Delayed and Canceled After Nationwide FAA Computer Outage
Thousands of flights throughout the United States were canceled and delayed Wednesday morning because of the failure of a Federal Aviation Administration computer system. The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its Notice to Air Missions system crashed around 11 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. Airports began to resume normal operations around 5:30 a.m.
KPBS
Local nonprofit proposes using new tents to help ease homelessness crisis
On Wednesday, the Lucky Duck Foundation announced a proposal to put up two industrial-sized tents in a parking lot across from Balboa Park to help address San Diego's homelessness crisis. The aim would be to provide shelter for two specific groups: the elderly and young adults between 18 and 25,...
Coastal communities impacted by flooding prepare for another storm
Coastal communities are still cleaning up from the storm surge that flooded vulnerable homes on the beach.
San Diego to get new green trash bins, kitchen pails to fight climate change
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people living in San Diego will receive green bins and kitchen pails in certain zip codes beginning this week. It’s all apart of the rollout of the Organic Waste Recycling Program that some have said will make a big impact on climate change.
