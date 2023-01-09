ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

WVNews

Glenville State University professor creates tool for land surveyors

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The concept of geomagnetic secular variation – a gradual change to Earth’s magnetic field – is often tricky for surveying students to understand. However, its importance to boundary location is paramount as it affects magnetic compass bearings over time. Historically, surveyors used compass...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Eight football freshmen enrolled for WVU spring semester

Eight freshmen from West Virginia’s list of football signees in the early December period have enrolled for the 2023 spring semester and will be eligible for spring practice. They include:. Sean Boyle — QB, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic HS. Ben Cutter — LB, 6-1, 215, Denver,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bruceton Mills man convicted in drug conspiracy case

CLARKSBURG — A federal jury in Clarksburg convicted a Bruceton Mills man of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and aiding and abetting the maintaining of a drug-involved premises. Greg Snider, 63, conspired from the spring of 2018 until Oct. 20, 2020, in Monongalia County and elsewhere, the Office of...
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

Students stop by tables to make life decision at career simulation on Friday

At Friday's Get a Life event at Mountaineer Middle School, students were given a valuable look into the life of adults as they simulated budgeting their finances based on assigned salaries. Mean to promote higher education, students were assigned a minimum wage job along with a college degree or trade certification to compare the potential.
WVNews

WVU announces signing of four football transfers

West Virginia's football program has announced the signing of four transfers to grants-in-aid (scholarships). Those players are now enrolled at WVU for the spring 2023 semester, and eligible to participate in spring practice. The players (Ja'Shaun Poke, Montre Miller, Michael Hayes, Kole Taylor) are part of a current group of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rogers leads Bees to win over Brooke

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenly Rogers scored a game-high 24 points to lead Class AAA No. 6 East Fairmont to a 70-52 victory over Brooke in the East Fairmont Classic Basketball Tournament on Friday afternoon. Rogers had a very impressive start to the game with 10 points in...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU

Thursday afternoon West Virginia made the surprising announcement that long-time men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation. West Virginia mens basketball head coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23

West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
MORGANTOWN, WV

