WVNews
Mountaineer Middle School students learn budgeting, make life decisions at West Virginia State Treasurer's Office's Get a Life simulation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Mountaineer Middle School made some big life decisions on Friday during the Get a Life simulation put on by the West Virginia State Treasurer's Office. Get a Life allows students to pursue different career paths and make decisions such as buying a...
WVNews
West Virginia University mourns passing of dedicated alum and basketball standout Pete White
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As a promising basketball prospect in the 1950s, Pete White had his pick of colleges across the country and proudly chose West Virginia University. That pivotal decision defined much of his 89 years, sparking a passion for his alma mater reflected in his lasting legacy of service.
WVNews
Glenville State University professor creates tool for land surveyors
GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The concept of geomagnetic secular variation – a gradual change to Earth’s magnetic field – is often tricky for surveying students to understand. However, its importance to boundary location is paramount as it affects magnetic compass bearings over time. Historically, surveyors used compass...
WVNews
Eight football freshmen enrolled for WVU spring semester
Eight freshmen from West Virginia’s list of football signees in the early December period have enrolled for the 2023 spring semester and will be eligible for spring practice. They include:. Sean Boyle — QB, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic HS. Ben Cutter — LB, 6-1, 215, Denver,...
WVNews
Bruceton Mills man convicted in drug conspiracy case
CLARKSBURG — A federal jury in Clarksburg convicted a Bruceton Mills man of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and aiding and abetting the maintaining of a drug-involved premises. Greg Snider, 63, conspired from the spring of 2018 until Oct. 20, 2020, in Monongalia County and elsewhere, the Office of...
WVNews
Students stop by tables to make life decision at career simulation on Friday
At Friday's Get a Life event at Mountaineer Middle School, students were given a valuable look into the life of adults as they simulated budgeting their finances based on assigned salaries. Mean to promote higher education, students were assigned a minimum wage job along with a college degree or trade certification to compare the potential.
WVNews
WVU announces signing of four football transfers
West Virginia's football program has announced the signing of four transfers to grants-in-aid (scholarships). Those players are now enrolled at WVU for the spring 2023 semester, and eligible to participate in spring practice. The players (Ja'Shaun Poke, Montre Miller, Michael Hayes, Kole Taylor) are part of a current group of...
WVNews
Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
WVNews
Oklahoma preview: What effect will Larry Harrison's departure have on WVU's immediate hoops fortunes?
How will West Virginia react to the unexpected shakeup in its coaching staff, which saw assistant coach Larry Harrison dismissed on Thursday evening?. West Virginia (10-6, 0-4) at Oklahoma (10-6, 1-3)Sat Jan 14 12:00 PM ET. Lloyd Noble CenterNorman, OKTV: ESPN2. NET: WVU: 29 / OU: 44Series: OU 16-9Last Game:...
WVNews
Defensive line rebuild continues for WVU with another portal addition
West Virginia continued the rebuilding process of its defensive line with the addition of Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah, who announced his entry into the portal on Jan. 5.
WVNews
Rogers leads Bees to win over Brooke
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenly Rogers scored a game-high 24 points to lead Class AAA No. 6 East Fairmont to a 70-52 victory over Brooke in the East Fairmont Classic Basketball Tournament on Friday afternoon. Rogers had a very impressive start to the game with 10 points in...
WVNews
Quarterback outlook: Greene, Marchiol will compete for starting job
The end in 2022 will likely be the beginning of 2023. Garrett Greene, who started West Virginia’s final two games last season, will try to hold onto that job next season, though Nicco Marchiol will certainly compete for that spot as well.
WVNews
Perez's appeal fails, transfer won't play for WVU basketball this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You’ll pardon Bob Huggins if he makes a deletion from his musical playlist today, hitting the delete button on the 1981 hit song “Boy From New York City” now that the NCAA has officially turned down Jose Perez’s appeal to gain eligibility this year.
WVNews
Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU
Thursday afternoon West Virginia made the surprising announcement that long-time men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation. West Virginia mens basketball head coach...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 1/13/23
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is developing the ability to play hard, but with discipline -- a balancing act that she thinks is another positive step in its progression. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
