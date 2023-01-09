ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Kent Leonhardt.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - After reviewing Governor Jim Justice’s proposed fiscal year 20…
WVNews

Even as NY nurses return to work, more strikes could follow

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even as 7,000 nurses return to work at two of New York’s busiest hospitals after a three-day strike, colleagues around the country say it’s just a matter of time before frontline workers at other hospitals begin walking the picket line. Problems are mounting at...
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Meigs Health Matters: Vision assistance programs for children and adults

Approximately 15% of Ohioans age 40 and older have some measure of difficulty recognizing a friend across the street. Approximately 19.6% have not had an eye exam in the last two years. Vision loss due to lazy eye, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, cataract and diabetic retinopathy often produces no symptoms,...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

US authorities charge more than 100 with gun, drug crimes

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities announced a blitz of arrests and indictments Wednesday against more than 100 people charged with gun and drug crimes in three U.S. states. The flurry of charges from the Justice Department in Georgia, West Virginia and New York comes as federal officials work...
GEORGIA STATE
WVNews

EXPLAINER: What came together to make deadly Alabama tornado

DENVER (AP) — A La Nina weather pattern, warm moist air coming from an unusually toasty Gulf of Mexico, likely juiced by climate change, and a decades long eastward shift of tornadoes came together to create the unusually early and deadly storm system that hit Alabama Thursday, meteorologists said.
ALABAMA STATE
WVNews

Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy