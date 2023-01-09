ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

KRQE News 13

Lobos to play #23 San Diego State on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is set to play one of the toughest games on its schedule on Saturday. The University of New Mexico travels to perennial Mountain West title contender San Diego State to take on the No. 23 Aztecs, and the Lobos know the type of challenge they are walking […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Road test for the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is set to return to Mountain West action on Saturday at San Diego State. The No. 23 Aztecs will be a challenge as UNM tried to gain ground in the conference. “They’re a physical team, but they’re not going to be out there trying to eat us,” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Balanced Scoring Leads Lobos Past Wolf Pack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A Paula Reus three-pointer gave New Mexico a 5-4 lead 2:33 into Wednesday’s game against Nevada and from there the Lobos never looked back, using a 19-5 run from that point for the 24-9 end of first quarter score in the eventual 88-58 victory. Five Lobos...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Most popular boy names in the 90s in New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Moose spotted near Santa Fe

A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

$45 million headed to local New Mexico parks and communities

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, 41 different projects aimed at improving locals’ quality of life, are getting millions in funding. The projects range from improvements to the Wagon Mound Rodeo Ground to picnic shelters at the Los Lunas Sports Complex. “Investing in quality recreational facilities is important to supporting the health, happiness and […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Quiet ahead of a series of storms

Quieter weather will continue across New Mexico through Saturday. An active pattern begins Sunday that will bring rain and snow across the state. A much quieter weather day across the state today with calm winds and mild temperatures. High pressure will build over the state Friday, bringing warmer weather through Saturday. High temperature will climb well-above average once again by Saturday afternoon.
NEW MEXICO STATE

