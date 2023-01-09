Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
The End Of An Era: Gameworks Announces Closure Of Remaining LocationsTy D.Las Vegas, NV
Related
Lobos to play #23 San Diego State on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is set to play one of the toughest games on its schedule on Saturday. The University of New Mexico travels to perennial Mountain West title contender San Diego State to take on the No. 23 Aztecs, and the Lobos know the type of challenge they are walking […]
Sports Desk: Road test for the Lobos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is set to return to Mountain West action on Saturday at San Diego State. The No. 23 Aztecs will be a challenge as UNM tried to gain ground in the conference. “They’re a physical team, but they’re not going to be out there trying to eat us,” […]
kyma.com
NBC 11 Sports: Cook signs LOI to New Mexico with big crowd on hand, Lady Raiders hoops sends message to mid-season AIA rankings
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It was an emotional night for Central Spartan standout, Skylar Cook, as he reflected and thanked the impactful people around him as he signed his Letter of Intent to play Division I football at the University of New Mexico. Cook officially signed to UNM on...
golobos.com
Balanced Scoring Leads Lobos Past Wolf Pack
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A Paula Reus three-pointer gave New Mexico a 5-4 lead 2:33 into Wednesday’s game against Nevada and from there the Lobos never looked back, using a 19-5 run from that point for the 24-9 end of first quarter score in the eventual 88-58 victory. Five Lobos...
Trail of blood outside New Mexico home leads to Bengal tiger
Officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, unexpectedly located a tiger while investigating a shooting near a convenience store on Tuesday.
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
KRQE News 13
How does New Mexico rank among best and worst states to raise a family?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to the best and worst states to raise a family, New Mexico ranks low on the list according to a recent WalletHub report. New Mexico ranks No. 49 overall based on criteria like health, safety, family fun, education, child care, affordability, and socioeconomic.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
KRQE News 13
Most popular boy names in the 90s in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and...
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Strong winds and high fire danger for most of New Mexico on Wednesday
Strong winds will move through Albuquerque and New Mexico on Wednesday. Several advisories and warnings have been issued due to the strong winds. Here's what you need to know about today's winds. High wind warning. High wind warnings have been been issued for most of eastern New Mexico on Wednesday.
Video shows bar customer, DJ disarming Albuquerque shooter
Video shows a shooting from last year. The suspect is behind bars, awaiting trial.
Colorado city ranked 'worst place to raise a family' in United States
A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar. It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked. This was the Thursday before Christmas […]
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
$45 million headed to local New Mexico parks and communities
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, 41 different projects aimed at improving locals’ quality of life, are getting millions in funding. The projects range from improvements to the Wagon Mound Rodeo Ground to picnic shelters at the Los Lunas Sports Complex. “Investing in quality recreational facilities is important to supporting the health, happiness and […]
Construction begins for Mesa del Sol complex project
Bernalillo County officials held a groundbreaking Thursday for the start of the project.
KRQE News 13
Quiet ahead of a series of storms
Quieter weather will continue across New Mexico through Saturday. An active pattern begins Sunday that will bring rain and snow across the state. A much quieter weather day across the state today with calm winds and mild temperatures. High pressure will build over the state Friday, bringing warmer weather through Saturday. High temperature will climb well-above average once again by Saturday afternoon.
KOAT 7
New Mexico House Bill 50 aims to remove large-capacity gun magazines
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are now less than a week away from the legislative session, and a new bill being proposed is focusing on banning large-capacity gun magazines in New Mexico. “As I'm looking, there is not one gun in this cabinet that would be allowed under the proposed...
Comments / 0