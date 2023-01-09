ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

WVNews

WVU announces signing of four football transfers

West Virginia's football program has announced the signing of four transfers to grants-in-aid (scholarships). Those players are now enrolled at WVU for the spring 2023 semester, and eligible to participate in spring practice. The players (Ja'Shaun Poke, Montre Miller, Michael Hayes, Kole Taylor) are part of a current group of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rifle begins spring slate riding momentum of strong fall finish

West Virginia's rifle team begins the spring season, and the road to the national championships, with yet another top-tier test as the No. 5-ranked Mountaineers travel to the 49th state on Friday, Jan. 13, to take on No. 2-ranked University of Alaska-Fairbanks. WVU concludes the weekend on Saturday, Jan. 14, when the squad faces Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rogers leads Bees to win over Brooke

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenly Rogers scored a game-high 24 points to lead Class AAA No. 6 East Fairmont to a 70-52 victory over Brooke in the East Fairmont Classic Basketball Tournament on Friday afternoon. Rogers had a very impressive start to the game with 10 points in...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU

Thursday afternoon West Virginia made the surprising announcement that long-time men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation. West Virginia mens basketball head coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Paul Sisler

REEDSVILLE — Paul Edward Sisler, 66, of Reedsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Born July 2, 1956, in Kingwood, he was a son of LouAnna (Shafer) Sisler, Hazelton, and the late Stanley Sisler. He was also preceded in death by one son, John Paul Sisler; two brothers, Roy Lee Sisler and Jerry Lynn Sisler; maternal grandparents, Frank and Dessie (Hauger) Shafer; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Cora (Burch) Sisler.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Glenville State University professor creates tool for land surveyors

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The concept of geomagnetic secular variation – a gradual change to Earth’s magnetic field – is often tricky for surveying students to understand. However, its importance to boundary location is paramount as it affects magnetic compass bearings over time. Historically, surveyors used compass...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Rosemary Bubring Alonzo

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Rosemary Bubring Alonzo, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Vienna, WV, with Father John Gallagher as Celebrant.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNews

Students stop by tables to make life decision at career simulation on Friday

At Friday's Get a Life event at Mountaineer Middle School, students were given a valuable look into the life of adults as they simulated budgeting their finances based on assigned salaries. Mean to promote higher education, students were assigned a minimum wage job along with a college degree or trade certification to compare the potential.
WVNews

Bruceton Mills man convicted in drug conspiracy case

CLARKSBURG — A federal jury in Clarksburg convicted a Bruceton Mills man of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and aiding and abetting the maintaining of a drug-involved premises. Greg Snider, 63, conspired from the spring of 2018 until Oct. 20, 2020, in Monongalia County and elsewhere, the Office of...
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WVNews

UPMC pledges to up starting wages to $18

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WV News) — Leading the way in efforts to support its workforce, recruit new employees and continue to be the employer of choice in health care, UPMC will increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025. The increase will go into...
PITTSBURGH, PA

