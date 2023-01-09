West Virginia's rifle team begins the spring season, and the road to the national championships, with yet another top-tier test as the No. 5-ranked Mountaineers travel to the 49th state on Friday, Jan. 13, to take on No. 2-ranked University of Alaska-Fairbanks. WVU concludes the weekend on Saturday, Jan. 14, when the squad faces Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO