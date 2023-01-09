Read full article on original website
West Virginia University mourns passing of dedicated alum and basketball standout Pete White
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As a promising basketball prospect in the 1950s, Pete White had his pick of colleges across the country and proudly chose West Virginia University. That pivotal decision defined much of his 89 years, sparking a passion for his alma mater reflected in his lasting legacy of service.
WVU announces signing of four football transfers
West Virginia's football program has announced the signing of four transfers to grants-in-aid (scholarships). Those players are now enrolled at WVU for the spring 2023 semester, and eligible to participate in spring practice. The players (Ja'Shaun Poke, Montre Miller, Michael Hayes, Kole Taylor) are part of a current group of...
Rifle begins spring slate riding momentum of strong fall finish
West Virginia's rifle team begins the spring season, and the road to the national championships, with yet another top-tier test as the No. 5-ranked Mountaineers travel to the 49th state on Friday, Jan. 13, to take on No. 2-ranked University of Alaska-Fairbanks. WVU concludes the weekend on Saturday, Jan. 14, when the squad faces Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern.
Oklahoma preview: What effect will Larry Harrison's departure have on WVU's immediate hoops fortunes?
How will West Virginia react to the unexpected shakeup in its coaching staff, which saw assistant coach Larry Harrison dismissed on Thursday evening?. West Virginia (10-6, 0-4) at Oklahoma (10-6, 1-3)Sat Jan 14 12:00 PM ET. Lloyd Noble CenterNorman, OKTV: ESPN2. NET: WVU: 29 / OU: 44Series: OU 16-9Last Game:...
Mountaineer Middle School students learn budgeting, make life decisions at West Virginia State Treasurer's Office's Get a Life simulation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Students at Mountaineer Middle School made some big life decisions on Friday during the Get a Life simulation put on by the West Virginia State Treasurer's Office. Get a Life allows students to pursue different career paths and make decisions such as buying a...
Defensive line rebuild continues for WVU with another portal addition
West Virginia continued the rebuilding process of its defensive line with the addition of Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah, who announced his entry into the portal on Jan. 5.
Rogers leads Bees to win over Brooke
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenly Rogers scored a game-high 24 points to lead Class AAA No. 6 East Fairmont to a 70-52 victory over Brooke in the East Fairmont Classic Basketball Tournament on Friday afternoon. Rogers had a very impressive start to the game with 10 points in...
Upshur County Community Calendar
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College will host its first BrassFest this Sunday featuring the West Virginia Brass Quintet.
Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU
Thursday afternoon West Virginia made the surprising announcement that long-time men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation. West Virginia mens basketball head coach...
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events planned in North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Events are scheduled to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the next couple weeks throughout North Central West Virginia. In Clarksburg, the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival will have an art exhibit starting Friday at the Kelly Miller Community Center.
Perez's appeal fails, transfer won't play for WVU basketball this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You’ll pardon Bob Huggins if he makes a deletion from his musical playlist today, hitting the delete button on the 1981 hit song “Boy From New York City” now that the NCAA has officially turned down Jose Perez’s appeal to gain eligibility this year.
Quarterback outlook: Greene, Marchiol will compete for starting job
The end in 2022 will likely be the beginning of 2023. Garrett Greene, who started West Virginia’s final two games last season, will try to hold onto that job next season, though Nicco Marchiol will certainly compete for that spot as well.
Paul Sisler
REEDSVILLE — Paul Edward Sisler, 66, of Reedsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Born July 2, 1956, in Kingwood, he was a son of LouAnna (Shafer) Sisler, Hazelton, and the late Stanley Sisler. He was also preceded in death by one son, John Paul Sisler; two brothers, Roy Lee Sisler and Jerry Lynn Sisler; maternal grandparents, Frank and Dessie (Hauger) Shafer; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Cora (Burch) Sisler.
Glenville State University professor creates tool for land surveyors
GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The concept of geomagnetic secular variation – a gradual change to Earth’s magnetic field – is often tricky for surveying students to understand. However, its importance to boundary location is paramount as it affects magnetic compass bearings over time. Historically, surveyors used compass...
Mountaineer Middle School students organize their finances at Get a Life event
The West Virginia State Treasurer's Office held the Get a Life career simulation event at Mountaineer Middle School on Friday in partnership with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce. Students were assigned different careers and were taught about finances based on their careers' salaries.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
Rosemary Bubring Alonzo
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Rosemary Bubring Alonzo, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Vienna, WV, with Father John Gallagher as Celebrant.
Students stop by tables to make life decision at career simulation on Friday
At Friday's Get a Life event at Mountaineer Middle School, students were given a valuable look into the life of adults as they simulated budgeting their finances based on assigned salaries. Mean to promote higher education, students were assigned a minimum wage job along with a college degree or trade certification to compare the potential.
Bruceton Mills man convicted in drug conspiracy case
CLARKSBURG — A federal jury in Clarksburg convicted a Bruceton Mills man of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and aiding and abetting the maintaining of a drug-involved premises. Greg Snider, 63, conspired from the spring of 2018 until Oct. 20, 2020, in Monongalia County and elsewhere, the Office of...
UPMC pledges to up starting wages to $18
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WV News) — Leading the way in efforts to support its workforce, recruit new employees and continue to be the employer of choice in health care, UPMC will increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour by January 2025. The increase will go into...
