Albuquerque, NM

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month

Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Respiratory cases continue to pack Presbyterian Hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Hospital continues to be pushed to the brink with respiratory illnesses. The hospital says it’s been running at or above capacity since the pandemic began – now at about 105% capacity. Chief Medical Officer Jason Mitchell says they’re seeing people coming in who delayed their care during the pandemic, along with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Moose spotted near Santa Fe

A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Durango releases 2022 crime statistics

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
multihousingnews.com

Albuquerque Project Gets $52M Construction Loan

Link Senior Development is behind the 144-unit community. Link Senior Development LLC has secured $51.8 million in financing for the construction of Ativo of Albuquerque, a 144-unit senior living community in Albuquerque, N.M. A JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team led by Director Alanna Ellis arranged the financing. Ativo of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexiconomad.com

San José de Gracia Church | Las Trampas

The High Road to Taos is a scenic byway between Santa Fe and Taos. The road meanders through several Spanish land grant settlements established in the 18th century, as well as multiple Pueblo Indian communities established long before the Spaniards arrived. These small towns are microcosms of living history. They were remote and remained relatively inaccessible until the 20th century, when roads and cars connected them to the modern world. As a result, they retained their customs, culture, heritage, and traditions, including some linguistic nuances that trace back to medieval Spain.
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Shoppers seek out local farmers as egg prices rise

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cost of eggs continues to skyrocket as a result of supply chain issues and the avian flu. Now, people are getting creative to find the best purchase for less. Around 5% of egg-laying hens have been killed by the avian flu. As a result,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Quieter weather into the end of the week

Strong winds from Wednesday afternoon will be dying down through the evening. Quieter weather will return to wrap up the week, but an active pattern returns late this weekend. Strong winds developed Wednesday as part of a storm system that scraped across New Mexico. Winds have relaxed now tonight. Eventually calm conditions will return by Thursday morning. Cooler weather will stick around Thursday, but winds will remain calm. A warming trend begins Friday and will continue into Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in overhead.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nice end to work week, storm arrives over the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly clear and cold, with temperatures starting below freezing for all areas. High pressure will keep winds light on Friday and help temperatures warm up. High clouds will move in throughout the day. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque to build...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico 2023 legislative session: What you need to know

Editor’s Note: This story is an updated 2023 version of a previously published story SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 17 marks the start of the 2023 legislative session in New Mexico. Once again, 112 publicly elected lawmakers will gather at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe to make big decisions that will guide the state […]
SANTA FE, NM

