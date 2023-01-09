Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Popular Restaurant Chain That Specializes In American-Style Mexican Cuisine Opens in BernalilloMadocBernalillo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center homeless shelter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With capacity for up to 60 adult men and women, the city has opened the first phase of the long-promised Gateway Center overnight homeless shelter. Albuquerque city officials discussed the completion of phase one of the project during a news conference Friday, while also accepting a multimillion dollar donation for the ongoing […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Non-Profit helps homeless pets in northern New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –For people living on the streets, staying safe, warm, and fed is tough enough. One non-profit in Santa Fe is helping the homeless and their animals stay together. “We believe that no companion animal of a homeless person should be hungry or in pain just because their guardian doesn’t have a roof […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month
Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course
New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course

Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
kunm.org
FRI: Mask and COVID vaccinations removed from Roundhouse entry requirements, + More
Health and safety measures to expect at the Roundhouse in 2023 - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. During the 2023 legislative session, it’s looking like there will be no requirement for vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the Roundhouse, nor any requirement to wear masks. Rules specific to the two...
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
Respiratory cases continue to pack Presbyterian Hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Hospital continues to be pushed to the brink with respiratory illnesses. The hospital says it’s been running at or above capacity since the pandemic began – now at about 105% capacity. Chief Medical Officer Jason Mitchell says they’re seeing people coming in who delayed their care during the pandemic, along with […]
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
KRQE News 13
Durango releases 2022 crime statistics
Durango releases 2022 crime statistics

New Mexico National Guard pilot honored with national award

New Mexico police searching for wanted man who was reported missing

Crews extinguish brush fire near Atrisco baseball fields

Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center
Mexican Grey Wolf detected in northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf […]
John Deere to allow farmers to fix their own equipment
It's a battle that's been fought for years.
multihousingnews.com
Albuquerque Project Gets $52M Construction Loan
Link Senior Development is behind the 144-unit community. Link Senior Development LLC has secured $51.8 million in financing for the construction of Ativo of Albuquerque, a 144-unit senior living community in Albuquerque, N.M. A JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team led by Director Alanna Ellis arranged the financing. Ativo of...
newmexiconomad.com
San José de Gracia Church | Las Trampas
The High Road to Taos is a scenic byway between Santa Fe and Taos. The road meanders through several Spanish land grant settlements established in the 18th century, as well as multiple Pueblo Indian communities established long before the Spaniards arrived. These small towns are microcosms of living history. They were remote and remained relatively inaccessible until the 20th century, when roads and cars connected them to the modern world. As a result, they retained their customs, culture, heritage, and traditions, including some linguistic nuances that trace back to medieval Spain.
KRQE News 13
Shoppers seek out local farmers as egg prices rise
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The cost of eggs continues to skyrocket as a result of supply chain issues and the avian flu. Now, people are getting creative to find the best purchase for less. Around 5% of egg-laying hens have been killed by the avian flu. As a result,...
KRQE News 13
Quieter weather into the end of the week
Strong winds from Wednesday afternoon will be dying down through the evening. Quieter weather will return to wrap up the week, but an active pattern returns late this weekend. Strong winds developed Wednesday as part of a storm system that scraped across New Mexico. Winds have relaxed now tonight. Eventually calm conditions will return by Thursday morning. Cooler weather will stick around Thursday, but winds will remain calm. A warming trend begins Friday and will continue into Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in overhead.
KRQE News 13
Nice end to work week, storm arrives over the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly clear and cold, with temperatures starting below freezing for all areas. High pressure will keep winds light on Friday and help temperatures warm up. High clouds will move in throughout the day. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: City of Albuquerque to build...
Northern New Mexico town among “best places” for international travelers to see
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The northern New Mexico town of Taos has once again made a top travel list, this time aimed at international travelers looking for the “best places to visit in the USA.” According to a recent compilation by Trips to Discover.com, Taos is considered one of the 24 best places to see in […]
New Mexico 2023 legislative session: What you need to know
Editor’s Note: This story is an updated 2023 version of a previously published story SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, January 17 marks the start of the 2023 legislative session in New Mexico. Once again, 112 publicly elected lawmakers will gather at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe to make big decisions that will guide the state […]
Construction begins for Mesa del Sol complex project
Bernalillo County officials held a groundbreaking Thursday for the start of the project.
