Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Related
wabi.tv
Ice Storm of ‘98: 25 Years Later Part 3
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The final part to our special report looking back at the Ice Storm of 98. This evening we’re focusing on the people that lived through it. Brian Sullivan asked people about their memories of the ordeal.. and relives a few taken from the TV5 archives.
wabi.tv
Ice bar returns to Samoset Resort in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, you can take a trip to Alaska without leaving Maine. The Samoset Resort in Rockport is opening their Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge. It consists of 50,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice. This year’s theme “Arctic Wild” will take you on a trip straight into...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
wabi.tv
Bangor proposes spending plan for $20.9 million in ARPA funds
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor has issued its first draft allocations of its nearly $21 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. These totals are suggested and do not reflect any official decisions. The largest sum, nearly 39 percent of the funding, would go toward disproportionately impacted...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Want A Trader Joe’s At The Old K-Mart In Bangor? Let’s Make It Happen
There is only one Trader Joe's in Maine. We can get together and change that!. Tired of Portland getting all the cool stuff? Bored with every new business in the Bangor area being a weed store, a furniture store, or a bank? A little initiative could turn things around. Since...
This Central Maine Rental Home is Perfect For Those Who Want to Experience Maine Life
There is a reason they call Maine Vacationland. Because people like to vacation here, obviously. But, it's even more than that. We're Vacationland not just because people like to be here, but for WHY people like to be here. Maine is one of the most..scratch that.. Maine IS the most...
wabi.tv
AG’s office rules fatal Newport campground shooting justified
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man at a Newport campground last year. That ruling from the Maine Attorney General’s office. 35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed on July 15th at Sebasticook Lake Campground where he worked. A...
wabi.tv
Milford teachers working without contract seek “fair deal”
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Teachers at the Dr. Lewis Libby School in Milford say they’ve worked the school year without a contract. Now, they’re increasing efforts for what they’re calling a fair deal. Teachers say their most recent proposal would increase pay to a locally-competitive level without...
wabi.tv
Maine Air National Guard leader reacts to new COVID-19 vaccine rules
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaders of the Maine National Guard say they’re waiting on more guidance after the Department of Defense dropped the COVID-19 vaccine mandate this week. On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the rule that required troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes...
wabi.tv
Help is available for Mainers affected by domestic abuse
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Events like the deadly domestic incident in Bangor Thursday can be difficult to hear about, especially for survivors of domestic violence. Experts say perpetrators of abuse will sometimes use news stories of other domestic incidents against their targets. It can lead to feelings of isolation. Partners...
SAVING LIVES: Maine Fire Department Receives State-Of-The-Art Automatic CPR Machine
It's one of the most demanding, underpaid and necessary job out there- being a first responder. Most people, myself included, will never understand the true intestinal fortitude it takes to be an EMT, paramedic, firefighter or police officer (or one of many other first responder positions). So when they receive anything that makes their job even the slightest bit easier, I think it's a big deal.
wabi.tv
“Funding cliff” could cause RSU 34 school shakeup
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - RSU 34 is facing what they’ve called a “funding cliff” as several grant sources are set to expire. One possible outcome could involve a major shuffle for three district schools. Children from kindergarten to grade 3 at the Viola Rand School in...
wabi.tv
Precipitation continues to taper off tonight, lows drop into the 20′s and 30′s.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The low pressure system will continue to track across the state and to the northeast. As it does so precipitation will continue to taper off throughout the region. The bulk of the precipitation will end in the late afternoon for the Bangor region while, up north, will continue to see mixed precipitation that changes back to snow tonight. By around dinner time is when you should expect precipitation up north to come to an end. We remain mostly cloudy overnight tonight. As the low exits the region cooler air funnels in behind it, cooling our overnight lows down into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the WNW at around 10-15 mph.
wabi.tv
Family behind Whitney’s Supermarket to launch Whitney’s Variety in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The family behind Whitney’s Family Supermarket in Corinth is expanding to Dover-Foxcroft. After a process that took months the family owned gas station and convenience store opened their gas pumps Wednesday. They’re still working to build up the store for their soft opening on January...
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
A Maine Man & Woman Found Dead After Apparent Domestic Violence Altercation
Police are investigating after a man and a woman have been found dead following what investigators believe to be a domestic violence altercation. According to WGME 13, the events and discovery all began on Thursday morning in Bangor. Police say that they had responded to reports of 'shots fired' in the area of G Street in Bangor's Birch Hill Estates.
WMTW
Man, woman found dead in Bangor home following 'domestic incident', police say
BANGOR, Maine — A man and a woman were found dead in a home following what police are calling a domestic incident. Authorities were called to G Street in Bangor on Thursday morning and are currently on scene. Bomarc Road is closed, but is expected to open shortly. People...
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s Daily
Chase's Daily, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant and market located in Belfast, Maine, closed its doors permanently on December 31st. The closure of Chase's Daily is a significant loss to the local community, as the restaurant had grown to become a staple of Belfast's Main Street, known for its delicious vegetarian fare, and sourcing of products from the family's farm in Freedom.
989wclz.com
Body of snowmobiler recovered from lake in northern Maine
The body of a snowmobiler was pulled from a lake in northern Maine Sunday morning. According to the Maine Warden Service, 74-year-old Allen Cole Jr. of Bradford was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday before heading off on his snowmobile. Cole’s family notified wardens that he was missing around 7...
Comments / 4